Michael Landon's 9 Kids Inherited Millions: Where Are They Now?

Michael Landon became an iconic TV dad in "Little House on the Prairie," but he had a sizable brood IRL, too. Michael had a whopping nine kids, which might easily have caused tensions when it came to dividing up his estate. However, his widow said he'd made provision for that, and decades later, his kids have made their own way in the world.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael would have been worth around $40 million in today's terms at the time of his death. That meant there was more than enough to go around for the loved ones he left behind, and according to People, he'd planned for each one of his children to inherit roughly $8 million to $10 million (via Yahoo! Finance). Of course, even with numbers like that, there's always the potential for infighting between heirs, but Michael was said to have planned for that as well, and specifically stipulated that anyone who questioned or tried to change their portion would lose their inheritance outright. That's one way to do it!

Of course, $8 million is no small change, and while they probably wouldn't have been able to live lavishly for the rest of their lives on that alone, Michael's children would certainly have been able to pursue their real passions knowing they had an enviable safety net. Suffice it to say, they did just that. His sons Mark Landon (who sadly passed away in 2009), Michael Landon Jr., Christopher Landon, and daughter Jennifer Landon (yes, of "Yellowstone") went into the film and TV business, while his daughter Cheryl Landon became a writer. Leslie Landon, meanwhile, earned a PhD in psychology, and both Shawna Landon and Sean Landon went into real estate. As for Josh Landon, not much is known about him, and unlike his dad and siblings, he doesn't have a public career.