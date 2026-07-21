J. Lo Buries Her Ben Affleck Marriage For Good With A Clever Tattoo Transformation

Getting a partner's name inked on your body is generally considered pretty risky, but fortunately, Jennifer Lopez found an inspired way to cover up Ben Affleck's. And, as far as coverups go, it actually looks great. ICYMI, JLo and Ben Affleck solidified their love in ink for Valentine's Day in 2023. Making things even more awkward in retrospect, the "Play" hitmaker offered a glimpse at their tats in an Instagram post, captioned simply: "Commitment" (via Entertainment Tonight). The design featured both of their names in an infinity sign. Insert the JLo lip-pursing meme here.

Fast-forward just over a year later, and the exes-turned-reunited-lovers-turned-husband-and-wife had separated. By August 2024, the Lopez-Affleck divorce was officially filed, and the following January, their union was dissolved. However, while they might have inked those papers, the tattoos remained for a while after. By May 2026, though, the "Hustlers" star's Instagram followers got their first look at some slightly altered body art. Though it wasn't super clear, it certainly looked as though the "Ben" above the infinity sign on Lopez's ribcage had been smudged.

A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea!! I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/MYTlOgx4eq — jlo (@JLo) July 19, 2026

By July, there was no mistaking it (and we kind of got the feeling the singer wanted us to know about it too). This, after she shared a photo dump on X including a selfie that put the tattoo on full display. The infinity sign? Still present. Jennifer's own name? Check. Ben, however, has been completely replaced by what looks like a rose and some leaves. Oof.