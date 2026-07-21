J. Lo Buries Her Ben Affleck Marriage For Good With A Clever Tattoo Transformation
Getting a partner's name inked on your body is generally considered pretty risky, but fortunately, Jennifer Lopez found an inspired way to cover up Ben Affleck's. And, as far as coverups go, it actually looks great. ICYMI, JLo and Ben Affleck solidified their love in ink for Valentine's Day in 2023. Making things even more awkward in retrospect, the "Play" hitmaker offered a glimpse at their tats in an Instagram post, captioned simply: "Commitment" (via Entertainment Tonight). The design featured both of their names in an infinity sign. Insert the JLo lip-pursing meme here.
Fast-forward just over a year later, and the exes-turned-reunited-lovers-turned-husband-and-wife had separated. By August 2024, the Lopez-Affleck divorce was officially filed, and the following January, their union was dissolved. However, while they might have inked those papers, the tattoos remained for a while after. By May 2026, though, the "Hustlers" star's Instagram followers got their first look at some slightly altered body art. Though it wasn't super clear, it certainly looked as though the "Ben" above the infinity sign on Lopez's ribcage had been smudged.
A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea!! I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/MYTlOgx4eq
— jlo (@JLo) July 19, 2026
By July, there was no mistaking it (and we kind of got the feeling the singer wanted us to know about it too). This, after she shared a photo dump on X including a selfie that put the tattoo on full display. The infinity sign? Still present. Jennifer's own name? Check. Ben, however, has been completely replaced by what looks like a rose and some leaves. Oof.
Jennifer Lopez's fans had a field day with her big coverup
We have no doubt that Jennifer Lopez wanted to make it clear to her X followers that she had indeed tweaked her body art. As one fan joked in response, "I really appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed that sexy selfie full of determination to show everything." The same fan doubled down a little while later, after someone else mused that they could see some lettering behind the coverup, by writing, "I just love how she dgaf and shows it off anyway." The response to the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" hitmaker's coverup also revealed that a lot of her fans believe Ben Affleck was always the problem in their on-and-off relationship.
Case in point: the X user who wouldn't even use the Oscar winner's full name while dissing him, referring to Affleck only as: "B*n." Way harsh, Tai. Unfortunately for the "Gone Girl" star, that wasn't the worst of it either. Another fan slammed him as "The worst" (they also called him "Mr. Demon," which is cackle-worthy considering Lopez does still seem to be friendly with Affleck's longtime best friend Matt Damon). Among those chiming in, some users also pointed out that they felt the body art was a mistake to begin with (we tend to agree).
"Still can't believe she got a tatt in the first place. And the letters were huge lmao truly psychotic," one unimpressed fan ranted. Ultimately, though, even if Lopez has covered it up, she's chosen to roll with it rather than go for the full, painful removal. However, something tells us even if she does fall madly in love again, she won't be heading back to the tattoo parlor any time soon.