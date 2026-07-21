Lorenzo Lamas' Ex Shawna Craig Had The Ultimate Post-Divorce Transformation

"Second Wives Club" fans will likely remember the weird dynamic between Lorenzo Lamas and Shawna Craig (and likely breathed a sigh of relief when they officially divorced in 2018). Several years down the line, Craig is even more gorgeous, and it certainly seems the split prompted a major glow-up.

For those who didn't watch "Second Wives Club," Craig was one of its stars, and much of the one-season run highlighted the fact that her massive age gap relationship with Lorenzo was anything but moonlight and roses. For one thing, Lorenzo regularly dissuaded her from acting, which reduced Craig to tears on a number of occasions. In one scene, she even subtly broke the fourth wall by addressing the fact that "Second Wives Club" was giving her a platform and she wanted to take full advantage of it. That still wasn't all, though: She and Lorenzo also had some tension over surrogacy. Craig had previously been a surrogate for her husband's daughter Shayne Lamas, but decided she didn't want to do it again.

Like we said, many of the show's viewers were not fans of the relationship, and a lot of them were thrilled to learn of the split. "Lorenzo was always making Shawna cry, glad she left him," one YouTube commenter wrote. "Never give up your dreams for anyone," wrote another. Evidently, Craig feels the same way herself, because she has a pinned Instagram post of herself strutting into an event looking super confident and more at ease than she ever did during her time on "Second Wives Club." The caption was what really highlighted her single girl glow up, though. "To those brave enough to follow their dreams, live life on their own terms, embrace rejection, learn from the failures and are unapologetically authentic," she'd written. Amen, girl.