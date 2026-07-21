Lorenzo Lamas' Ex Shawna Craig Had The Ultimate Post-Divorce Transformation
"Second Wives Club" fans will likely remember the weird dynamic between Lorenzo Lamas and Shawna Craig (and likely breathed a sigh of relief when they officially divorced in 2018). Several years down the line, Craig is even more gorgeous, and it certainly seems the split prompted a major glow-up.
For those who didn't watch "Second Wives Club," Craig was one of its stars, and much of the one-season run highlighted the fact that her massive age gap relationship with Lorenzo was anything but moonlight and roses. For one thing, Lorenzo regularly dissuaded her from acting, which reduced Craig to tears on a number of occasions. In one scene, she even subtly broke the fourth wall by addressing the fact that "Second Wives Club" was giving her a platform and she wanted to take full advantage of it. That still wasn't all, though: She and Lorenzo also had some tension over surrogacy. Craig had previously been a surrogate for her husband's daughter Shayne Lamas, but decided she didn't want to do it again.
Like we said, many of the show's viewers were not fans of the relationship, and a lot of them were thrilled to learn of the split. "Lorenzo was always making Shawna cry, glad she left him," one YouTube commenter wrote. "Never give up your dreams for anyone," wrote another. Evidently, Craig feels the same way herself, because she has a pinned Instagram post of herself strutting into an event looking super confident and more at ease than she ever did during her time on "Second Wives Club." The caption was what really highlighted her single girl glow up, though. "To those brave enough to follow their dreams, live life on their own terms, embrace rejection, learn from the failures and are unapologetically authentic," she'd written. Amen, girl.
Shawna Craig is pursuing her dreams today
One other detail many will likely remember from Shawna Craig's time on "Second Wives Club" was that she and Lorenzo Lamas had a ton of money woes. That would be tough for anyone, let alone someone on the same show as Shiva Safai and her uber-wealthy then-fiance Mohamed Hadid (though as an aside, Hadid was believed to face some financial troubles of his own after the show aired). Making matters worse, Craig spoke about not even having the means to pay for professional headshots, while Lorenzo repeatedly criticized her for not getting a job outside of entertainment to support both of them. In one particularly heartbreaking scene, he clarified that pursuing her dreams was a reach because, "We're in a tight spot now." Craig had replied, "Well, it's been in a tight spot for seven years, so it's not really that much of a difference."
Of course, we don't know the ins and outs of Craig's financial situation today, but post-divorce, she's turned her attention to acting, and even shared some behind-the-scenes self-tape audition bloopers to her Instagram. And, though at the time of this writing many of her roles have been fairly small, she racked up a Best Acting Ensemble nomination at the 2020 Indie Short Fest for "Ella and the Sun."
In addition to pursuing her passion, Craig seems to be living her best life and spending a ton of time with close friends, and those who know her have gushed about her transformation, too. In response to one Instagram post about a getaway a close pal arranged, another friend gushed, "Love to see you THRIVING! You deserve to always be celebrating how hot you are and how great life can be." We couldn't agree more, and we're super happy for the "Second Wives Club" alum.