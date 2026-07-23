The Original Mary Ingalls From Little House On The Prairie Is Still Stunning Today

Melissa Sue Anderson's portrayal of Mary Ingalls on the original "Little House on the Prairie" series delights fans to this day. Despite not being quite as vital to the Ingalls family's story as Melissa Gilbert (who played her onscreen sister Laura Ingalls), she skillfully navigated all of Mary's various trials, which included heartbreak, illness, and eventually, complete vision loss. However, "Little House" fans also remember Anderson for her timeless beauty — especially her striking blue eyes and long sun-kissed hair. And even though "Little House" aired its final season in the early '80s, Anderson is somehow still just as beautiful today.

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As you can see above, Anderson totally stole the show during her visit to the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June 2024. The gorgeous star, who was born on September 26, 1962, looked just as stunning as she did at the height of her acting career, which arguably peaked when she was a member of the "Little House on the Prairie" cast. However, Anderson's long, highlighted bob and modern makeup/attire proved that she's come a long way from her days traversing Walnut Grove (the town where the majority of "Little House on the Prairie" took place).

Speaking of which, here's what Anderson has done since.