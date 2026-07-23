The Original Mary Ingalls From Little House On The Prairie Is Still Stunning Today
Melissa Sue Anderson's portrayal of Mary Ingalls on the original "Little House on the Prairie" series delights fans to this day. Despite not being quite as vital to the Ingalls family's story as Melissa Gilbert (who played her onscreen sister Laura Ingalls), she skillfully navigated all of Mary's various trials, which included heartbreak, illness, and eventually, complete vision loss. However, "Little House" fans also remember Anderson for her timeless beauty — especially her striking blue eyes and long sun-kissed hair. And even though "Little House" aired its final season in the early '80s, Anderson is somehow still just as beautiful today.
As you can see above, Anderson totally stole the show during her visit to the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June 2024. The gorgeous star, who was born on September 26, 1962, looked just as stunning as she did at the height of her acting career, which arguably peaked when she was a member of the "Little House on the Prairie" cast. However, Anderson's long, highlighted bob and modern makeup/attire proved that she's come a long way from her days traversing Walnut Grove (the town where the majority of "Little House on the Prairie" took place).
Speaking of which, here's what Anderson has done since.
What Melissa Sue Anderson's life has been like
Although the new "Little House on the Prairie" series, produced by Netflix, has fresh faces playing the Ingalls family, Melissa Sue Anderson will always be one of the cast members of the OG series. And yet, she's much more than Mary Ingalls. After "Little House," Anderson appeared in a variety of other projects, including "Fantasy Island" and "The Equalizer." Eventually, though, she prioritized mothering the two children she shared with husband Michael Sloan (who passed away in 2025). "I really don't feel like I'm missing anything," she said of her career when speaking with People in 1998. "It's a lot of work just taking care of the kids."
With that said, Anderson did circle back around to "Little House" when promoting her memoir, 2010's "The Way I See It: A Look Back at My Life on Little House." While speaking with Pop Entertainment that same year, the star revealed her motivations for revisiting that phase of her life. "I wanted to be able to tell my story, but not in the way so many other memoirs seem to be," she told the publication. "[Other memoirs] are sometimes very mean and there is always a villain somehow. I wanted to show that the experience that I had was quite good."
The '70s child star also stressed the fact that though everything wasn't perfect, "nothing terrible has happened to me and I don't blame anybody for anything."