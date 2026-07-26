No Handouts Here: Charlie Sheen's Daughter Hints She Likely Won't Inherit Millions

Sami Sheen may have some seriously famous relatives, but that doesn't mean she's rolling in their riches. In fact, she's long made it clear she's financially independent, and a lot of signs seem to point to her not being a multimillionaire heiress either.

Those who don't follow Sami herself will likely have seen her name in headlines all the same, with the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards famously starting an OnlyFans account back in 2022. At the time, Charlie told E! News he did not "condone" her choices, and also pointed out that he had little control over the matter, with Sami not living with him. Richards, meanwhile, told the outlet that the fact that Sami lived with her hadn't even factored into the then-18-year-old's equation. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," she said. Fast-forward to 2026, Sami still had her account, and in a TikTok video posted in July, she pointed out that that might be for the best, given she wasn't getting any financial support from her father. In response to haters who suggested Charlie had bought her a house, she said, "This man has not given me a dime in over four years. I have been fully financially supporting myself since I was 18 years old." Sami went on to conclude the video by joking, "My dad not get me the beach house, these t***ies did, okay? So go subscribe." That's certainly one way to stick it to the man!

As for inheritance, Sami hinted at that not being a thing either in the comments section. This, after a follower asked if he'd set up some kind of trust fund for her. Sami's reply was short, sweet, and to the point: "No." Oof.