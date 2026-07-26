No Handouts Here: Charlie Sheen's Daughter Hints She Likely Won't Inherit Millions
Sami Sheen may have some seriously famous relatives, but that doesn't mean she's rolling in their riches. In fact, she's long made it clear she's financially independent, and a lot of signs seem to point to her not being a multimillionaire heiress either.
Those who don't follow Sami herself will likely have seen her name in headlines all the same, with the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards famously starting an OnlyFans account back in 2022. At the time, Charlie told E! News he did not "condone" her choices, and also pointed out that he had little control over the matter, with Sami not living with him. Richards, meanwhile, told the outlet that the fact that Sami lived with her hadn't even factored into the then-18-year-old's equation. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," she said. Fast-forward to 2026, Sami still had her account, and in a TikTok video posted in July, she pointed out that that might be for the best, given she wasn't getting any financial support from her father. In response to haters who suggested Charlie had bought her a house, she said, "This man has not given me a dime in over four years. I have been fully financially supporting myself since I was 18 years old." Sami went on to conclude the video by joking, "My dad not get me the beach house, these t***ies did, okay? So go subscribe." That's certainly one way to stick it to the man!
As for inheritance, Sami hinted at that not being a thing either in the comments section. This, after a follower asked if he'd set up some kind of trust fund for her. Sami's reply was short, sweet, and to the point: "No." Oof.
Sami has said her sister gets financial support from their dad
One might argue that Charlie Sheen's lack of financial support comes down to Sami Sheen being an adult (and TBH, he wouldn't be the first star to not share his money with his kids). However, another detail Sami shared in her TikTok video hinted at that not being the case, either. This, after she learned her dad had bought her younger (but also twentysomething) sister Lola Sheen a car ... in cash. Sami said she responded to that morsel of information by reaching out to ask for a horse, but he ignored her. Of course, the request was a cheeky one to begin with, but the fact remains that she didn't get that horse. As an aside, some of Sami's followers joked that she should use that for a future project. "'I just wanted a pony' could be an amazing title for something for you in the future (op-ed, podcast ep, book)," one joked. Another replied, "Tshirts."
For his part, Charlie has not commented on not financially supporting his daughter, or whether or not she's in line to inherit any of his money one day. It is worth noting that he's not her only wealthy relative, with her grandfather Martin Sheen rumored to be worth $60 million. However, the fact of the matter is Sami probably doesn't need a hefty inheritance anyway. After all, one insider told People Sami makes around $80,000 each month thanks to her OnlyFans account. The figure may have changed a few years on, but she certainly seems to be doing just fine.
Ultimately, we're hoping at some point Charlie and Sami can see eye-to-eye. Not for the money, but simply as a dad and daughter.