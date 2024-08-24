Tragic Details About Charlie Sheen And Denise Richards' Daughter Sami
The life of a nepo baby can't be that hard — that's what many people out there think. However, being a child of famous parents has its tough moments. The constant criticism and pressure can be a lot and Sami Sheen knows what this is like.
Actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards welcomed Sami into their lives in March 2024. Like many other celebs, the couple tried their best to keep their child out of the spotlight. It worked for the most part, but when Richards decided to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2019, she gave an inside look at her family's lives. Every now and then, people would catch glimpses of Sami on the series. But she started to make headlines in 2022 when she made the bold career move and joined the content subscription service, OnlyFans. After seeing a model on the social media platform, Sami felt inspired. She told Bustle, "I was like, 'Oh, my god, this looks so fun.' She just had so much freedom and posted whatever she wanted and controlled her own hours." Although the platform has a connotation for having explicit content, it didn't stop Sami.
Since joining OnlyFans, her name has been in the spotlight more in these past couple years than in her entire childhood. The content creator has been open like never ever before, and is revealing some of the tragic situations she has had to go through in her life.
Sami Sheen claims she grew up in an abusive household
Sami Sheen spilled it all to her followers, making a disturbing claim that she grew up in abusive household. According to Page Six, in a now-private video, Sheen shared a clip of her crying from a year prior. She wrote a caption over the teary video saying, "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc..." As the video went on, Sheen shared another clip of herself living a better and happier. She said, "now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school."
According to Fox News, the content creator was taking a jab at her mother, Denise Richards. When she claimed she was in an "abusive household," she was living with the "RHOBH" star. Sami wound up moving in with her dad, Charlie Sheen, where she said she was happier.
In her video, Sami didn't go into the details about why her home life with Richards was "abusive." However, a close source came to the "RHOBH" star's defense. They shared with People, "She's [Richards] a mom and a parent and there are rules. She [Sami] didn't want to follow the rules." The strict structure ended up leading to some tension between Richards and Sami.
Sami Sheen and Denise Richards had a strained relationship
Denise Richards hinted at the trouble she was having at raising teenagers long before Sami Sheen moved out of the house. In a 2020 episode of "RHOBH" (via Us Weekly), the reality star told viewers, "I'm struggling with parenting right now with my teenagers. Sami, I think sometimes she does things hoping to get a reaction out of me. It's not easy." Already people knew that Sheen and Richards were struggling with their relationship, but it seemed to reach a high when the OnlyFans creator moved out of her mother's home.
While appearing on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live," the "Wild Things" star shared the sad update that she and Sheen were not on good terms. She explained, "Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her and it's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained." Richards confirmed to listeners that the reason the content creator went to live with Charlie Sheen was because she enforced rules that Sami didn't like. Although the mother-daughter duo had a strained relationship, Richards always had her door open for Sami to come back home. She said, "Obviously, I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years." Sami and Richards were eventually able to get back on good terms, but it took a while to rebuild that good relationship.
Sami Sheen was addicted to nicotine
Sami Sheen was vulnerable with her followers when she revealed that she has been addicted to nicotine for years. In a now-deleted TikTok video, Sheen shared that she was planning on getting a breast augmentation, and in order to do so, she had to quit vaping. She shared (via People), "I'm so scared, and I don't know how I'm going to live without this thing. It's really sad. My whole life revolves around it. I've depended on it for so long."
Sheen said that she had been addicted to nicotine for the past five years, but her operation was making her come face to face with going cold turkey. She knew there would be positives to quitting vaping, but it didn't make it easier for the content creator. "I think me getting my boobs done is honestly gonna save my life, because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that." She continued, "I've debated on postponing my surgery just because I'm too scared to f***ing quit nicotine."
The OnlyFans star later posted an update on TikTok revealing she read Allen Carr's book "Easy Way to Quit Vaping," and was inspired to get rid of her vapes. In the video she dumped them in water before completely throwing them in the trash can. It looked like Sheen stuck to her guns and was able to give up nicotine because she wound up getting her surgery done not long after quitting.
Sami Sheen has been open about her mental health struggles
Sami Sheen has been one of the many celebrities that has been open about living with mental health struggles. One of the things she has dealt with in her life is depression. The OnlyFans content creator shared with Bustlethat she was not in a good place when her mom, Denise Richards, was on "RHOBH." She explained, "Looking back at clips of me in the 'Housewives,' you can tell I was going through it," she continued, "When it was airing, people would say, 'Oh, my God, she looks awful.' It's like, 'Yeah, dude, I was so depressed. I did not care about anything." No one knew what Sheen was going through and it wasn't just depression that she was dealing with.
When Sheen decided to quit vaping for her plastic surgery, she revealed that the thought of giving up nicotine gave her anxiety. She said in her now-deleted video (via E! News), "I'm getting a boob job in two months, and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before. I'm already getting anxiety." From anxiety to depression, Sheen has dealt with a lot in her life. But in the past couple of years, she has been more willing to let her followers in on her day-to-day struggles and everything she has been through.
Charlie Sheen claimed Sami was bullied as a child
Unfortunately, bullying is not uncommon and is something that Sami Sheen had to deal with in her life. In 2013, Sami's father, Charlie Sheen, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and claimed that she was bullied in school. He wrote in a tweet, "CADRE! This is a legitimate call to arms. My daughter Sam was bullied out of school and then called a liar. It's on!" The actor was furious about the incident and wanted some aggressive payback. He shared (via Us Weekly), "If you have a rotted egg, a roll of toilet paper or some dog s***; I urge you to deliver it with 'extreme prejudice' to their KamPuss run by trolls and charlatans. Make me proud." Sami never confirmed whether this bullying incident did occur, but she has had to face a lot of criticism from people she doesn't even know.
When Sami shared the first photos of her plastic surgery transformation to Instagram, people ripped her apart in the comments. One user said, "Why did you do that? They look completely out of proportion with the rest of your body. All just to have men ogle you. Sad." From supposedly being bullied as a child to a young adult, Sami has had to brush off the criticism and move forward with her life.