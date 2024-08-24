Tragic Details About Charlie Sheen And Denise Richards' Daughter Sami

The life of a nepo baby can't be that hard — that's what many people out there think. However, being a child of famous parents has its tough moments. The constant criticism and pressure can be a lot and Sami Sheen knows what this is like.

Actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards welcomed Sami into their lives in March 2024. Like many other celebs, the couple tried their best to keep their child out of the spotlight. It worked for the most part, but when Richards decided to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2019, she gave an inside look at her family's lives. Every now and then, people would catch glimpses of Sami on the series. But she started to make headlines in 2022 when she made the bold career move and joined the content subscription service, OnlyFans. After seeing a model on the social media platform, Sami felt inspired. She told Bustle, "I was like, 'Oh, my god, this looks so fun.' She just had so much freedom and posted whatever she wanted and controlled her own hours." Although the platform has a connotation for having explicit content, it didn't stop Sami.

Since joining OnlyFans, her name has been in the spotlight more in these past couple years than in her entire childhood. The content creator has been open like never ever before, and is revealing some of the tragic situations she has had to go through in her life.