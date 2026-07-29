These 10 Kelly Ripa Interviews Still Cast A Shadow Over Her Reputation

Having given multiple contestants a hard time over the years, it seems fair to say that Kelly Ripa isn't a fan of "The Bachelor" and its numerous spinoffs. Just ask Arie Luyendyk Jr., the Dutch-American racing driver who headed to the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" studio shortly after his stint on the 22nd season wrapped up.

Ripa sure didn't hold back when the leading man, who was joined by his "lucky lady" Lauren Burnham, sat down for a post-After the Rose chat. "I wanna understand everything — your thought process, what's wrong with you," the co-host said (via Marie Claire), going in on the attack almost immediately. "What are you thinking, how did this happen, were you as shady as I think you are now?"

Of course, many "The Bachelor" fans equally disdainful of Luyendyk Jr.'s behavior on the show were delighted with Ripa's line of questioning. The man himself, however, not so much. "I was always a fan of hers until I was the bachelor," he commented on a Us Weekly Instagram post about another Ripa/Bachelor spat several years later. "Felt like I had my back against the wall whenever I was being interviewed by her." Here's a look at some other celebrities who can't stand Ripa.