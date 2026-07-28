The Strict Doctor's Order Keeping Kelly Ripa Temporarily Off TV: 'This One Hurts'
Kelly Ripa was booked off work for the last week of July 2026, under strict orders to let her gum graft heal. However, longtime husband and "Live" co-host Mark Consuelos remained on the air. While co-hosting with Kevin Jonas, he explained just how rigid her healing regimen was. "She's doing well, she's doing great [...] she's not allowed to talk," Consuelos shared as he detailed some of the strict doctor's orders. Cue a ton of laughter from Jonas and the "Live with Kelly and Mark" audience alike, with the singer quipping, "That's got to be the hardest thing that she's ever done."
Other things on Ripa's to-NOT-do list: "She has to eat soft food, you can't suck out of a straw, you can't examine it, which means pulling down the lip." Consuelos, who has been his wife's co-host since replacing Ryan Seacrest in 2023, joked that Ripa had abided by the rules for the most part, but that she'd found crafty ways to get around them. "Last night, she's like, 'Can you look?' I'm like, 'I'm not pulling your lip down.' She goes, 'Okay,'" he recounted, before helpfully re-enacting the way she tipped her head down so he could take a peep without actually touching the area.
As for the fact that she'd spoken to the "Riverdale" star, well, his demonstration included the fact that she had barely moved her mouth while making her request. All joking aside, Consuelos did also make a point of noting that his wife was in a lot of pain. Pointing out that Ripa had a very high pain threshold, the former soap star added that she usually didn't even use local anesthetic for dental procedures because she could do without it. But, "This one hurts, so I know it's bad."
Kelly thought she'd be off 'Live' by the time she had the surgery
Kelly Ripa might be in a significant amount of discomfort, but at least she knew it was coming. As Mark Consuelos confirmed, "The dentist said five years ago, 'You can do it in about five years.' And she, joking, she's like, 'I didn't think I'd still be on the air in five years.'" For those who follow the TV personality and podcast host closely, that might not come as a surprise. After all, Kelly Ripa doesn't exactly have fond memories of her early days at "Live," so she clearly didn't expect it to be a long term gig. The host famously wasn't given paid maternity leave, and was still using a janitor's closet as her office until 2016. As Ripa admitted to Variety, in February 2026, "When I tell you I never knew it was going to be a long-term thing — I'm still on the fence about it being a long-term thing! The fact that we are celebrating my 25th anniversary does not seem real to me."
In fact, it was only in her eighth year on the hit talk show that she really felt comfortable. Things have changed since then, of course, and while we don't know the ins and outs of Ripa's contract, we're glad she was able to take time off to heal post-surgery. Likewise, nowadays, the former soap star would be happy to stick it out even longer. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it. We are really having a very good time," Ripa enthused of working alongside Consuelos, even though she initially shut down the idea of him being her "Live" co-host. Hopefully they'll be back together on the air ASAP.