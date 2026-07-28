Savannah Guthrie's Latest Plea Signals Heartbreaking Acceptance Over Missing Mom Nancy
Savannah Guthrie has made another desperate plea concerning her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was allegedly abducted in early February 2026. Unfortunately, it seems that she's moved into the acceptance stage of grief. When the investigation surrounding Nancy's shocking disappearance initially kicked off, the "Today" co-anchor prioritized her mother's safe return. Now, it seems that, months after an alleged ransom note claimed that Nancy was no longer alive, Savannah is seeking closure — not a happy ending. The heartbreaking shift in tone is present in the Instagram video that she uploaded to her personal account on July 27.
"I'm coming on today with a very specific message," Savannah began. "It has been months since our mom was taken from us [...] We are in a nightmare that will not end." The beloved TV personality then acknowledged her belief that the abductors had "tried to do things the right way." She continued, "I am asking you — begging you — to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her." Savannah concluded the message by attempting to appeal to their good conscience, claiming that it was never too late to make better choices. The news anchor's latest video adds yet another devastating layer to the tragic life Savannah Guthrie has led, especially since her dear elderly mother went missing.
Social media reacts to Savannah Guthrie's message
Savannah Guthrie's family tragedy sparked a wave of support across the internet, and her latest plea has ignited another round. Underneath the July 27 Instagram video, several public figures, including Hoda Kotb, Octavia Spencer, Ricki Lake, Jenna Bush Hager, Wanda Sykes, Carson Daly, and Monica Lewinsky all shared uplifting and encouraging messages about both Savannah and Nancy Guthrie. However, the "Today" host's non-famous supporters also filled her comments section with love. One fan, for example, wrote, "Praying for peace and closure for this family." At the time of writing, the video had amassed over 14,000 comments and 187,000 likes.
Reddit fans also chimed in and, unsurprisingly, many users expressed genuine sympathy for Savannah as she continues to navigate the disappearance of her elderly mother. "Its just so harrowing to even think about, having someone so important for all your life ripped from you and not knowing where or how they are. Its unfathomable for me to even begin to think about it," lamented one commenter. Unfortunately, the social media platform is also full of depressing takes, and Savannah Guthrie's latest heartbreaking plea brought out more of those as well.
From discussions about why the abductors don't have any incentive to help the family at this stage, to theories about whether or not there's a chance Nancy is even still alive, it seems that some of the internet is similarly bracing for a heartbreaking resolution to this story.