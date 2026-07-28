Savannah Guthrie's Latest Plea Signals Heartbreaking Acceptance Over Missing Mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie has made another desperate plea concerning her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was allegedly abducted in early February 2026. Unfortunately, it seems that she's moved into the acceptance stage of grief. When the investigation surrounding Nancy's shocking disappearance initially kicked off, the "Today" co-anchor prioritized her mother's safe return. Now, it seems that, months after an alleged ransom note claimed that Nancy was no longer alive, Savannah is seeking closure — not a happy ending. The heartbreaking shift in tone is present in the Instagram video that she uploaded to her personal account on July 27.

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message," Savannah began. "It has been months since our mom was taken from us [...] We are in a nightmare that will not end." The beloved TV personality then acknowledged her belief that the abductors had "tried to do things the right way." She continued, "I am asking you — begging you — to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her." Savannah concluded the message by attempting to appeal to their good conscience, claiming that it was never too late to make better choices. The news anchor's latest video adds yet another devastating layer to the tragic life Savannah Guthrie has led, especially since her dear elderly mother went missing.