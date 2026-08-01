Matt LeBlanc's Daughter Marina Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

Actor Matt LeBlanc and his then-wife, Melissa McKnight, had their daughter, Marina LeBlanc, at the tail end of his run on "Friends." Born on February 8, 2004, Marina arrived just three months before the beloved sitcom, which premiered in 1994, aired its highly anticipated series finale. But while Marina wasn't around to see Matt get into on-set mischief with his "Friends" cast members, being born after the height of her father's career likely helped to cement their adorable connection. In fact, Matt and Marina have always been close, which is great, because the Gen-Zer definitely seems to have inherited her good looks from her dad!

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Although Marina doesn't have a large social presence, she has been caught out and about with the "Friends" alum a few times over the years. One outing happened in 2014, when they both attended the Power Women Gala in New York City. Marina was definitely twinning with her father, despite wearing a cute, gray sweater dress. However, the real star of the look was her radiant smile and slicked-back wavy hair (which was on trend at the time).

Of course, recent years have seen the young lady's style continue to evolve. In July 2026, for example, Marina, who was in her early 20s, was photographed out with Matt wearing a more casual 'fit, comprised of red, flowy, patterned pants and a plain white T-shirt. She'd also traded in her cascading curls for a shoulder-length haircut and bangs.

Unsurprisingly, she was gorgeous either way!