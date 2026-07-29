Dolly Parton's Only Surviving Brother: What We Know About Robert Lee Parton Jr.

Growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee wasn't always an easy business. Fortunately, Dolly Parton had her family to lean on, and that got her through. Despite their difficult, poverty-stricken childhood, the country icon and many of her siblings turned to each other and their faith to carve out successful careers in the music industry. But not all of them chose that path. Some of them stayed out of the spotlight, and that includes Robert "Bobby" Lee Jr. With the death of Dolly's older brother Coy "Denver" Parton on July 23, 2026, at age 82, Bobby became Dolly's only surviving brother.

Bobby, the fifth-born Parton child and the one who arrived right after Dolly in 1948, stayed in Sevier County and led a quiet life. He married Doris Noland Parton, who had been best friends with Dolly's famous sister, Stella Parton. Aside from that, very little is known about him. However, he has a daughter, Danielle Parton, who has made quite a name for herself and is pretty close to her aunt Dolly, showing that the "Jolene" singer has maintained a tight relationship with Bobby and his family.

Danielle is an airplane pilot with a whiskey business on the side. Dolly's father Robert Lee — after whom Bobby is named — used to make moonshine to help make ends meet, a family tradition that has been kept alive through Danielle's Shine Girl. And Dolly has been right there for her niece. "She understands what it takes to build a business because she's such a working girl herself, such a hustler," Danielle told Garden & Gun in 2023. The family has always been a tight bunch, so the deaths of the Parton brothers have hit them hard.