Suri Cruise's Name Change Is Official And Cements Her Tight-Knit Bond With Mom Katie Holmes
She's officially Suri Noelle now. Katie Holmes' and Tom Cruise's daughter has reportedly ditched her famous last name for good, after legally changing her surname to Noelle, as public records obtained by Page Six demonstrate. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Suri, who is an incoming junior at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, had registered to vote in Pennsylvania during her freshman year under the name Suri Noelle, confirming that that is now her legal name. Although it's unclear when exactly she petitioned to drop her famous father's surname, Suri reportedly didn't file the paperwork in Pennsylvania, which means she might have done it in New York before she even left for college.
The move highlights Suri's tight-knit bond with her mother, who raised her alone following Holmes' messy 2012 divorce from Cruise. The 20-year-old college student has been going by Suri Noelle since 2024, when she graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School using her mother's middle name (the "Dawson's Creek" star's full name is Kate Noelle Holmes.) A source confirmed Suri wanted to honor her mom with the switch, while also seeking to create an identity separate from her estranged dad. Suri hoped it'd allow her to keep a lower profile as she embarks on an exciting new chapter too. Suri has followed the lead of another celebrity child: Shiloh Jolie (formerly Jolie-Pitt), who famously ditched her father's surname amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's contentious divorce in 2024.
Suri Noelle is fiercely close to her famous mom
Suri Noelle (formerly Cruise) has grown up so fast since the world first met her as the daughter of A-list actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, all the way back in 2006. Since her parents' high-profile separation, Suri has been estranged from her father while remaining fiercely close to her mother, who has worked hard to keep Suri out of the spotlight. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the "Go" star explained to Glamour in 2023. Despite frequently appearing in tabloids when she was a young girl, Suri has managed to enjoy a sense of normalcy throughout her teenage years.
"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent," Holmes gushed of her daughter. "She's an incredible person." In 2024, all eyes were on Suri as she turned 18 and attended her high school senior prom alongside her dashing date and Suri's rumored boyfriend, Toby Cohen. The gorgeous teen was all dressed up and beaming from ear to ear in the photos, while also bearing a striking resemblance to her mom. Currently, Suri is studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon University's school of drama after catching the acting bug in high school. Aside from school plays, she's also lent her voice to films "Alone Together" and "Rare Object," which starred Holmes.
"I hope she always does something on my films," the proud mom enthused of their collaborations thus far. As the "Disturbing Behavior" star elaborated, "It's this safe, beautiful, creative space. [...] It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart."