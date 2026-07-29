Suri Cruise's Name Change Is Official And Cements Her Tight-Knit Bond With Mom Katie Holmes

Suri Noelle (formerly Cruise) has grown up so fast since the world first met her as the daughter of A-list actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, all the way back in 2006. Since her parents' high-profile separation, Suri has been estranged from her father while remaining fiercely close to her mother, who has worked hard to keep Suri out of the spotlight. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the "Go" star explained to Glamour in 2023. Despite frequently appearing in tabloids when she was a young girl, Suri has managed to enjoy a sense of normalcy throughout her teenage years.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent," Holmes gushed of her daughter. "She's an incredible person." In 2024, all eyes were on Suri as she turned 18 and attended her high school senior prom alongside her dashing date and Suri's rumored boyfriend, Toby Cohen. The gorgeous teen was all dressed up and beaming from ear to ear in the photos, while also bearing a striking resemblance to her mom. Currently, Suri is studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon University's school of drama after catching the acting bug in high school. Aside from school plays, she's also lent her voice to films "Alone Together" and "Rare Object," which starred Holmes.

"I hope she always does something on my films," the proud mom enthused of their collaborations thus far. As the "Disturbing Behavior" star elaborated, "It's this safe, beautiful, creative space. [...] It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart."