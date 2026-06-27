Did Suri Cruise Follow Shiloh Jolie's Lead And Drop Her Famous Last Name?

When Suri Cruise graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in June 2024, she used the name Suri Noelle. When Pittsburgh magazine announced she would be joining Carnegie Mellon University that fall, it used Noelle instead of Cruise. This suggests she may have followed in the footsteps of Shiloh Jolie, who dropped Brad Pitt's last name as soon as she turned 18. However, it is unclear whether Suri has legally dropped Tom Cruise's famous last name (whose actual surname wasn't originally Cruise, btw).

What is clear is that she chose to honor her mother, Katie Holmes, with her new name. "She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name," a source told Page Six after news of the name change came to light. While the insider didn't know for sure, they speculated that Suri's decision was spurred by a desire to develop "her own identity." Children who have famous parents or families choose to go by a different name for many reasons.

Malia Obama goes by Malia Ann professionally, even though she has a close relationship with Barack Obama. Nicolas Cage doesn't go by his real name in an effort to separate his identity from the famed Coppola family. Given that Suri was listed as Noelle in the playbill of her high school musical "Head Over Heels," she may simply be going a similar route of choosing a stage name to avoid associations. But her relationship with the "Mission: Impossible" star appears to more closely mirror that of Shiloh with Pitt, whose estranged relationship with many of his and Angelina Jolie's children has been widely reported on, than Malia and Cage's situation.