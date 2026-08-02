Details About Pippa Middleton's Marriage Only The Biggest Royal Watchers Know

While Princess Catherine is the more well-known Middleton, there's no denying that her sister Pippa Middleton has royal fans just as interested. From her alluring maid of honor dress at Catherine and Prince William's wedding to her dating history, fans have always been intrigued by her life. After Middleton married her husband, James Matthews, fans got even more invested.

But unlike her sister Catherine, who is a public-facing British royal who makes appearances out and about as part of her royal duties, Middleton and Matthews are a bit more private. Considering neither is a working royal or has a similarly public career, it shouldn't be too big of a surprise. But that doesn't stop people from wanting to know all they can about the couple and their life together.

Thankfully, fans of the royal family who have kept a close eye on the couple have learned a few interesting things about Middleton and Matthews' marriage over the years. As the two continue to raise their three children together, here are a few things casual fans might not know about the two's beautiful love story.