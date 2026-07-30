Nicole Kidman Stuns In Italy Following New Romance Rumors After Keith Urban Split
Actor Nicole Kidman is rumored to be entertaining a new romance, months after her 2025 breakup from her ex-husband, singer Keith Urban, and she's definitely been dressing for the part. On July 28, the Daily Mail published since-deleted Instagram photos of the "Lioness" star enjoying a rather fashionable excursion in Italy, amid rumors that she's finally moved on from her divorce from Urban, which was finalized in January 2026.
Nicole Kidman, 59, debuts sexy new lingerie look at luxury Portofino hotel after sparking romance rumours with wealthy businessman https://t.co/vJVkqeLopD
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 29, 2026
Alfonso Pacifico, the Splendido hotel managing director, briefly uploaded Instagram snaps of Kidman attending an event inside the luxe hotel. As you can see in the screen-capped photos published on the Daily Mail's X account, Kidman turned heads in a sultry, orange silk dress, decorated with a thick lacey border around the bust. She paired the figure-hugging number with a dainty diamond necklace and a head full of dramatic and, dare we say, romantic curls. 'Welcoming Nicole Kidman to Splendido was a privilege, but this moment belongs to an extraordinary team," Pacifico captioned the photos. "Thank you, Nicole Kidman, for choosing Splendido and allowing us to be part of your time in Portofino."
Now, onto Kidman's rumored new beau, Michael Reinstein, a wealthy private equity businessman. Reinstein wasn't present in any of these particular shots, but he's certainly been front and center during other moments of Kidman's Italian vacation.
Nicole Kidman enjoyed a little PDA with Michael Reinstein
Now that Nicole Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban, which was full of red flags, is over, she's seemingly moved on with a new romantic flame. On July 23, the Daily Mail published photos of Kidman and Michael Reinstein enjoying a fun date at the Splendido hotel. Although the status of their relationship is unconfirmed at this time, they looked extremely cozy, as they lounged on beach chairs next to a pool. In one shot, Reinstein could be seen adjusting Kidman's hat, while other photos showed them engaged in a rather upbeat conversation.
Of course, this isn't the first time Kidman has been rumored to be romantically involved with someone since her split from Urban. As the outlet noted, TMZ previously claimed that Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International, had set his sights on the beloved actor. There were also rumors that romance had bloomed between Kidman and her "Scarpetta" co-star Simon Baker, although that pairing was later denied by an anonymous source.
Months earlier, a source claimed to People that she wasn't focused on finding a new love. "Nicole's not rushing into dating," they said in February 2026. "She's in a really good place now ... She's focused on the things that make her happy, like family and work." However, she had been entertaining the idea of dating with her friends, who she'd rely on "to make introductions" when she was ready. "She's not someone who would jump into anything randomly."