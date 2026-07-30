Nicole Kidman Stuns In Italy Following New Romance Rumors After Keith Urban Split

Actor Nicole Kidman is rumored to be entertaining a new romance, months after her 2025 breakup from her ex-husband, singer Keith Urban, and she's definitely been dressing for the part. On July 28, the Daily Mail published since-deleted Instagram photos of the "Lioness" star enjoying a rather fashionable excursion in Italy, amid rumors that she's finally moved on from her divorce from Urban, which was finalized in January 2026.

Nicole Kidman, 59, debuts sexy new lingerie look at luxury Portofino hotel after sparking romance rumours with wealthy businessman https://t.co/vJVkqeLopD — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 29, 2026

Alfonso Pacifico, the Splendido hotel managing director, briefly uploaded Instagram snaps of Kidman attending an event inside the luxe hotel. As you can see in the screen-capped photos published on the Daily Mail's X account, Kidman turned heads in a sultry, orange silk dress, decorated with a thick lacey border around the bust. She paired the figure-hugging number with a dainty diamond necklace and a head full of dramatic and, dare we say, romantic curls. 'Welcoming Nicole Kidman to Splendido was a privilege, but this moment belongs to an extraordinary team," Pacifico captioned the photos. "Thank you, Nicole Kidman, for choosing Splendido and allowing us to be part of your time in Portofino."

Now, onto Kidman's rumored new beau, Michael Reinstein, a wealthy private equity businessman. Reinstein wasn't present in any of these particular shots, but he's certainly been front and center during other moments of Kidman's Italian vacation.