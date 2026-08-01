Who Are The Mothers Of Lorenzo Lamas' Kids?

Lorenzo Lamas is a father of six and has been married six times at the time of this writing. However, not all of those marriages resulted in children. His second and third wives welcomed kids with the actor, as did another girlfriend, who happened to be his co-star.

While Lamas did not have children with his first wife, Victoria Hilbert, the '80s heartthrob revealed in "Renegade at Heart: An Autobiography" that after separating, his estranged wife realized she was pregnant. "When she finally tells me, I am at a loss," he recalled of his reaction to the news. The actor shared that he'd told her that he still knew the marriage wouldn't work, but Hilbert was determined to have the baby, even if it meant she was a single mom. "Just send me what you can when you can," he recounted her telling him. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, and Lamas wrote, "As it happens, she miscarries at seven months. The news deeply saddens me. I am sad for her, sad for the baby. Sad our marriage didn't work out."

Lamas and Hilbert had not officially divorced before the miscarriage, but they did a few months later, and the "Falcon Crest" star has long said the proceedings were very amicable. However, he also said he had a lot of regrets, particularly because he'd been a stepfather to Hilbert's son and felt guilty at making the youngster, "Fatherless a second time." Nevertheless, he also wrote that Hilbert had fallen pregnant and carried to term a baby girl a few years later with a new partner. "I am so happy for her," Lamas penned.