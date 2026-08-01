Who Are The Mothers Of Lorenzo Lamas' Kids?
Lorenzo Lamas is a father of six and has been married six times at the time of this writing. However, not all of those marriages resulted in children. His second and third wives welcomed kids with the actor, as did another girlfriend, who happened to be his co-star.
While Lamas did not have children with his first wife, Victoria Hilbert, the '80s heartthrob revealed in "Renegade at Heart: An Autobiography" that after separating, his estranged wife realized she was pregnant. "When she finally tells me, I am at a loss," he recalled of his reaction to the news. The actor shared that he'd told her that he still knew the marriage wouldn't work, but Hilbert was determined to have the baby, even if it meant she was a single mom. "Just send me what you can when you can," he recounted her telling him. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, and Lamas wrote, "As it happens, she miscarries at seven months. The news deeply saddens me. I am sad for her, sad for the baby. Sad our marriage didn't work out."
Lamas and Hilbert had not officially divorced before the miscarriage, but they did a few months later, and the "Falcon Crest" star has long said the proceedings were very amicable. However, he also said he had a lot of regrets, particularly because he'd been a stepfather to Hilbert's son and felt guilty at making the youngster, "Fatherless a second time." Nevertheless, he also wrote that Hilbert had fallen pregnant and carried to term a baby girl a few years later with a new partner. "I am so happy for her," Lamas penned.
Lorenzo's marriage to Michele Cathy Smith resulted in two children
Lorenzo Lamas would meet his second wife during his separation from Victoria Hilbert, and he wrote in "Renegade at Heart" that it was Hilbert who'd actually picked up on a spark between him and a woman on his publicity team at the time. He'd shrugged it off initially, but post-legal separation and while he was on a press tour in New York, he and Michele Cathy Smith became inseparable ... and a few months later, she was pregnant. They'd got married soon after, though Lorenzo wrote in "Renegade at Heart" that he'd had cold feet going into it, particularly because outside of physical attraction and a mutual love of hard partying, they weren't particularly well matched. Still, they wed, and became parents to their son, A.J. Lamas, who "Leave it Lamas" fans will likely remember from the reality show.
Unfortunately, things didn't work out between the actor and Smith, and they had a contentious divorce ... but a one-time hookup led to a second pregnancy with their daughter (and later star of "Leave it to Lamas"), Shayne Lamas. The couple briefly reconciled, but as Lorenzo wrote in "Renegade at Heart," "It never sticks." Their on-and-off relationship ended for good after that, and he also wrote that it was bittersweet. "A mix of emotions runs through me. Most of all, I think about the two kids and what kind of future they will have without a father. For their sakes, I so wish things had turned out differently," he admitted.
Lorenzo and Smith would later become friendly enough to reunite at an event in 2009, and Smith even appeared on "Leave it to Lamas." Sadly, she passed away in 2018, at the age of just 60.
Lorenzo had his third child with Daphne Ashbrook
After his split from Michele Cathy Smith, Lorenzo Lamas had other relationships (including an engagement to his "Falcon Crest" co-star Robin Greer), but it was another co-star from the show, Daphne Ashbrook, with whom he'd have his next child.
In "Renegade at Heart," Lorenzo shared that he and Ashbrook had met after she joined the cast of "Falcon Crest." The relationship started fairly soon after, and within a few months, Daphne was pregnant. They stayed together and Lorenzo even hinted at having been engaged at some point. However, he added that another court battle with Smith put strain on the relationship. "I start to believe that because of my fame, not only did my ex-wife Michele have an unexpected pregnancy, but other women are also trying to trap me into relationships by getting me to father their children," he wrote. As a result, he continued, soon after the birth of their daughter Paton Ashbrook was born, Lorenzo ended the relationship. Lorenzo wrote that that prevented him from seeing Paton for a while, but it does seem as though she spent some time with him, as his now-adult daughter wrote in an Instagram Story that she and her siblings on her dad's side would make up and film their own soap operas when she visited as a kid. However, she's also hinted at having relatively little to do with her father's family, sharing in an Instagram post that the first time she'd been to her paternal grandmother's house had been in 2025. "Stepping into a lavish, Hollywood history I have connections to but never got to experience myself (until last week) is an interesting feeling," she wrote.
Paton has remained very close with Daphne as an adult, the latter sharing snaps with her daughter to Instagram from time to time.
Lorenzo shares three daughters with Shauna Sand
Lorenzo Lamas' last three children would come through his marriage to '90s Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand, who he was married to from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. The couple share daughters Alexandra, Victoria and Isabella Lamas (all of whom have grown up to be absolutely stunning), and it seems that these days the exes get on fairly well, even attending the premiere for "Nuremberg" together in 2025. However, that certainly wasn't always the case.
In "Renegade at Heart," Lorenzo wrote extensively about his marriage to Sand being rocky from the start, and the fact that he felt like he was a single father right away. Despite that, they welcomed two more daughters, but ultimately separated. Unfortunately, though they were initially friendly with the custody arrangement, one particularly dramatic evening saw Sand change her mind about Lorenzo watching the kids on one of her weekends, enraged after seeing he was on an ABC reality show and believed he was hiding money from her. Lorenzo wrote that Sand arrived at the house and smashed a window, traumatizing Alexandra in the process, but because it was her weekend, the children had had to go with her. Sadly, that wouldn't be the only family drama, and Lorenzo also wrote that a few years later, his firstborn AJ Lamas had confessed to having slept with Sand. That would create a years-long estrangement between them, though it does seem they made up somewhat. However, at the time of this writing AJ no longer leads a public life, so it's not clear where they stand today.
As for Lorenzo's children with Sand, he's incredibly close with them, regularly gushing over how proud he is in Instagram posts. We're happy for them, and we're hoping the Lamas family drama days are behind them.