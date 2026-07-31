Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Are In A 'Cat-And-Mouse Game' As They Date Others: Report
Nicole Kidman seems to be moving on from ex-hubby Keith Urban, and reports say the country singer is thrilled. This, after sources claimed the former couple was playing "cat and mouse" over who would go public with a new relationship first.
Fans of Kidman will probably be aware that the actor sparked romance rumors in late July. The chatter started after Page Six published snaps of her hanging out with high-profile businessman Michael Reinstein in Italy. At the time of this writing, no relationship has been confirmed. Some will also recall Kidman being the subject of dating rumors with another businessman back in February. Insiders shrugged them off at the time, so it's possible it was just a fling, if anything at all. That said, a source who spoke to the National Enquirer claimed Urban was happy to hear of it all the same. "It's become this cat-and-mouse game because Keith does not want to be the one who goes public with someone before Nicole does," the insider said.
That Urban would prefer to keep things under wraps isn't that surprising considering the backlash he received after rumors that he had a new woman in his life began doing the rounds in September 2025. "Backlash" might not encapsulate the sentiments well enough, though. Urban serenading his guitarist Maggie Baugh in a song he'd always shouted out Nicole in backfired miserably, as did Baugh's seeming attempt at promoting her own music in the aftermath. That'd be enough to make most people cautious, and National Enquirer's source went on to add, "He took such a beating ... It's no wonder he's been afraid to let anything about his private life get out." Kidman hinting at seeing someone new, though, is said to have given the singer a silver lining. Take 'em where you can get 'em, we guess.
Keith Urban doesn't want to be vilified anymore than he already has been
Breakups are hard, and going through one with all the world watching only adds to the stress. So like we said, we're not shocked Keith Urban is keeping his love life on the low-down until his ex has found someone new. "Then he won't have to keep looking over his shoulder or worrying about being painted as the bad guy again," the National Enquirer's source claimed.
There certainly does seem to have been a lot of looking over the shoulder, complete with rumored Non-Disclosure Agreements for any would-be lovahs, and outside-the-house dates ruled out at least until Nicole Kidman had been seen with a new romantic prospect of her own. "That's the only way this will work for him because he just can't handle the judgment he's been getting," an insider told the National Inquirer.
Unfortunately for Urban, even with the attempts at keeping things under the radar, rumors have continued, one being that he'd moved on with country singer Karley Scott Collins. Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider mused, "People think they are even living together." The unnamed source also said that that might have had something to do with Urban and Kidman's daughters seemingly taking sides, and more specifically, their moms'. Speaking of the girls' appearances with their mother, the source continued, "Each time you see them they are linking arms or holding hands. It looks [like] 'us against the world.'" Maybe, maybe not. Either way, we don't think we'll be hearing much about Urban's love life from the man himself for the foreseeable future (and TBH, even if and when Kidman does move on, there's a chance he'll keep things quiet for a while after that, too).