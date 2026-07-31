Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Are In A 'Cat-And-Mouse Game' As They Date Others: Report

Nicole Kidman seems to be moving on from ex-hubby Keith Urban, and reports say the country singer is thrilled. This, after sources claimed the former couple was playing "cat and mouse" over who would go public with a new relationship first.

Fans of Kidman will probably be aware that the actor sparked romance rumors in late July. The chatter started after Page Six published snaps of her hanging out with high-profile businessman Michael Reinstein in Italy. At the time of this writing, no relationship has been confirmed. Some will also recall Kidman being the subject of dating rumors with another businessman back in February. Insiders shrugged them off at the time, so it's possible it was just a fling, if anything at all. That said, a source who spoke to the National Enquirer claimed Urban was happy to hear of it all the same. "It's become this cat-and-mouse game because Keith does not want to be the one who goes public with someone before Nicole does," the insider said.

That Urban would prefer to keep things under wraps isn't that surprising considering the backlash he received after rumors that he had a new woman in his life began doing the rounds in September 2025. "Backlash" might not encapsulate the sentiments well enough, though. Urban serenading his guitarist Maggie Baugh in a song he'd always shouted out Nicole in backfired miserably, as did Baugh's seeming attempt at promoting her own music in the aftermath. That'd be enough to make most people cautious, and National Enquirer's source went on to add, "He took such a beating ... It's no wonder he's been afraid to let anything about his private life get out." Kidman hinting at seeing someone new, though, is said to have given the singer a silver lining. Take 'em where you can get 'em, we guess.