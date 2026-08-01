King Charles Still Estranged From Lilibet & Archie: Sources Call Family Reunion 'Not A Miracle Cure'
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Prince Harry's summer 2026 reunion with King Charles III seemed to be drama-free, but according to insider sources, there's still some major distance between the father and son duo. Unfortunately, that means Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's relationship with their grandfather has probably been affected too. Despite reports that Harry's trip to the U.K. wasn't off to a rosy start (this, after recollections over accommodation arrangements varied significantly), the BBC confirmed on July 10, 2026 that the royal defector and his family had indeed met with the king and Queen Camilla, at the couple's property in Gloucestershire.
Details of that meeting weren't shared, with Buckingham Palace emphasizing that it had been a "private family occasion," but things certainly appear to have gone smoothly, and Charles was reportedly very eager to see his grandchildren. However, even though it was a monumental moment for Archie and Lilibet to visit Charles, sources who spoke to gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty but Nice Substack cautioned fans against expecting a happily-ever-after any time soon. "The reunion ended, Harry flew back to California, and that was it. There hasn't been a single conversation since. People wanted this to be the start of something bigger, but right now there's nothing else on the calendar," a palace insider clarified.
Of course, given just how big the royal family rift is, and how drawn out it's been, it's unlikely anyone was expecting a complete 180 to begin with. In fact, as another source who spoke with Shuter explained, "Everyone left feeling the meeting was worthwhile, but nobody walked away believing everything had suddenly been fixed." Again, that figures, and the insider also noted of the meeting, "It was an important first step, not a miracle cure."
There's been some back-and-forth between royal sources about the rift
It's worth noting that Rob Shuter's sources aren't the only ones to have spoken about how the meeting supposedly went — but that's not to say there's been a consensus about how everything went down either. As Christopher Andersen, the author of "Brothers and Wives" and "The Day Diana Died," opined to Page Six, "One gets the sense that, from Meghan's perspective, the reunion with Charles and Camilla wasn't entirely warm and fuzzy." But a palace source immediately questioned how the royal expert would have been able to glean that, since the meeting was private, with only family present (touché).
The back and forth was reminiscent of the awkward accommodation blunder ahead of their visit, which found different spokespeople for Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes' team arguing over whether or not Prince Harry had been given the greenlight to stay there or if he'd declined, then changed his mind too late to figure it out. Either way, that wouldn't necessarily be targeted at the Duchess of Sussex, especially since it doesn't seem she or her children were ever planning to lodge at the palace anyway.
In the time since the trip, Meghan Markle has shared a brief glimpse at the family's trip to the U.K. via Instagram, which has us thinking things went well. However, sources dished to Naughty but Nice that The Firm was upset by it. "The feeling is that some family moments are simply too sacred to share," one reasoned. A full reconciliation at this point seems far-fetched, but here's hoping more meetings happen, if only for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to forge a deeper connection with Charles.