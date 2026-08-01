King Charles Still Estranged From Lilibet & Archie: Sources Call Family Reunion 'Not A Miracle Cure'

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Prince Harry's summer 2026 reunion with King Charles III seemed to be drama-free, but according to insider sources, there's still some major distance between the father and son duo. Unfortunately, that means Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's relationship with their grandfather has probably been affected too. Despite reports that Harry's trip to the U.K. wasn't off to a rosy start (this, after recollections over accommodation arrangements varied significantly), the BBC confirmed on July 10, 2026 that the royal defector and his family had indeed met with the king and Queen Camilla, at the couple's property in Gloucestershire.

Details of that meeting weren't shared, with Buckingham Palace emphasizing that it had been a "private family occasion," but things certainly appear to have gone smoothly, and Charles was reportedly very eager to see his grandchildren. However, even though it was a monumental moment for Archie and Lilibet to visit Charles, sources who spoke to gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty but Nice Substack cautioned fans against expecting a happily-ever-after any time soon. "The reunion ended, Harry flew back to California, and that was it. There hasn't been a single conversation since. People wanted this to be the start of something bigger, but right now there's nothing else on the calendar," a palace insider clarified.

Of course, given just how big the royal family rift is, and how drawn out it's been, it's unlikely anyone was expecting a complete 180 to begin with. In fact, as another source who spoke with Shuter explained, "Everyone left feeling the meeting was worthwhile, but nobody walked away believing everything had suddenly been fixed." Again, that figures, and the insider also noted of the meeting, "It was an important first step, not a miracle cure."