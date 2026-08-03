As Nicole Kidman Moves On, Keith Urban Is Reportedly Entering His 'Revenge' Era
Things could potentially get contentious between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman now that the former couple has started dating other people. On July 23, Nicole Kidman was photographed in Italy with her rumored new beau, equity investor Michael Reinstein. The pair were spotted on a balcony together and cozying up on a daybed while enjoying the nice weather. Reportedly, the news made its way back to Urban, and it was a difficult pill for the country star to swallow.
Even though they had already finalized their divorce, the "Days Go By" singer was not ready to fully close the book on his relationship with Kidman. "He's absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again," a source told New Idea days after the photos of Kidman were published. The insider believed that seeing his ex with another man had ignited a fire under Urban. "If anything, it's now freed him up to reboot his own post-divorce love life without worrying about upsetting anyone," they told the outlet, revealing that the one-time "American Idol" judge could soon be entering the dating pool. "Don't be surprised if Keith steps out with a revenge romance of his own," the source added (via the Daily Mail).
This wasn't the first report indicating that Urban was waiting for his ex-wife to make the first move. A separate insider claimed that Urban and Kidman were in a "cat-and-mouse game" to see who would be the first to enter into a romantic relationship. "Keith does not want to be the one who goes public with someone before Nicole does," the source told The National Enquirer on July 28. Prior to that, rumors had swirled about Urban dating younger women.
Younger singers have received online backlash over Keith Urban dating rumors
Not long after news broke that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were getting a divorce, chatter started linking him to other country artists. In November 2025, the Daily Mail reported that Urban was dating singer Karley Scott Collins. A month earlier, Collins had uploaded an Instagram video that showed her performing "We Were Us" on stage alongside Urban. "[I]s this real life? someone pinch me," she wrote in the caption. The rumored scandalous details about Urban's new woman caused backlash online, as multiple Instagram users popped up in the comment section to bash Collins. "Face it ! She is a home wrecker!" one wrote.
Around the time that Urban and Kidman reached a divorce settlement, the rumor mill was working overtime linking him to Collins. It became so out of control that she felt the need to respond. Taking to her Instagram Stories in January 2026, Collins posted a screenshot of a headline. "Keith Urban moved in with GF Karley Scott Collins?" the headline read. "[Y]all, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," Collins wrote in response (via People).
A few months earlier, Urban was romantically linked to guitar player Maggie Baugh, who had gone out on tour with the "You'll Think of Me" singer. In September 2025, a video posted to Instagram caused backlash as Urban was shown singing a song to Baugh and changing up the lyrics. "When they try to get to you / Maggie I'll be your guitar player," Urban sang in a clip Baugh posted. Some took that as evidence that Baugh was the reason Urban and Kidman split. "Sad your leaving your wife for another woman, and younger. Just remember one day pay back, the shoe will be on the other foot," one follower wrote.