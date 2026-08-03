As Nicole Kidman Moves On, Keith Urban Is Reportedly Entering His 'Revenge' Era

Things could potentially get contentious between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman now that the former couple has started dating other people. On July 23, Nicole Kidman was photographed in Italy with her rumored new beau, equity investor Michael Reinstein. The pair were spotted on a balcony together and cozying up on a daybed while enjoying the nice weather. Reportedly, the news made its way back to Urban, and it was a difficult pill for the country star to swallow.

Even though they had already finalized their divorce, the "Days Go By" singer was not ready to fully close the book on his relationship with Kidman. "He's absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again," a source told New Idea days after the photos of Kidman were published. The insider believed that seeing his ex with another man had ignited a fire under Urban. "If anything, it's now freed him up to reboot his own post-divorce love life without worrying about upsetting anyone," they told the outlet, revealing that the one-time "American Idol" judge could soon be entering the dating pool. "Don't be surprised if Keith steps out with a revenge romance of his own," the source added (via the Daily Mail).

This wasn't the first report indicating that Urban was waiting for his ex-wife to make the first move. A separate insider claimed that Urban and Kidman were in a "cat-and-mouse game" to see who would be the first to enter into a romantic relationship. "Keith does not want to be the one who goes public with someone before Nicole does," the source told The National Enquirer on July 28. Prior to that, rumors had swirled about Urban dating younger women.