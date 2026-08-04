Prince Louis Reveals Older Sister Princess Charlotte Roasted Him Over This One Skill
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' dynamic has entertained royal watchers for years, and their appearance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland was no exception. This, after Kate Middleton shared that her youngest son had been practicing his handstands — but his big sister wasn't impressed. The Wales family was speaking with gymnastic bronze medalists (and twin sisters) Emily and Abigail Roper when Princess Catherine revealed that both Louis and Charlotte enjoyed gymnastics. "Louis, you're perfecting your handstand at the moment," the future queen told her younger son, per The Telegraph. In response, Louis chirped, "A bit. But Charlotte says I'm not very good."
Well, honesty is the best policy, and the Wales kids seem to have that in droves. In a video posted by The Royal Family Channel on YouTube, the prince could be heard lamenting, "I can't even do a cartwheel." Future king Prince George was equally self-deprecating, quipping to reporters, "I'm rubbish at anything that involves flexibility." Something tells us Charlotte has helpful pointers there, too. It's worth noting that no one chimed in when the Princess of Wales shared that her only daughter, "Loves gymnastics and ballet." That is, other than Charlotte herself, who clarified that she could indeed do a handstand.
It's not exactly surprising that the youngster is athletic, since her mother is also well known for being gifted in that area. As for ballet, Charlotte's late grandmother was passionate about it too. In fact, Princess Diana wanted to pursue ballet as a career, but gave it up before joining the royal family. It's not publicly documented if she was adept at cartwheels, too, but here's hoping at least one of Louis' ancestors was, and that he inherits the gene, if only to spare him from further corrections from Charlotte.
Prince Louis has long tried to keep up with his big sister
Princess Catherine's comment at the Commonwealth Games about her daughter loving ballet will probably come as no surprise to longtime royal fans. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales have spoken extensively about how much Princess Charlotte enjoys it. And, it seems that at one point, she may even have influenced her younger brother to put on his own dancing shoes. In a 2021 episode of Apple's "Time to Walk," Prince William disclosed that his kids loved dancing to Shakira and Freshlyground's 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem "Waka Waka," with the princess in her full ballet attire. "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff," he shared — and yes, Prince Louis was also involved (via Metro).
"She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing," William added, not confirming whether or not Charlotte gave her little brother any pointers on his form as he did so. In light of that revelation, Shakira had something to say to Princess Charlotte. "I'm so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!" the Colombian singer wrote in a post on X. Clearly, Louis totally idolizes his big sister, and it's sweet to imagine the young royals practicing their handstands and having impromptu dance parties in the kitchen just like any other normal siblings. Notably, Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to make Charlotte and Louis' lives as normal as possible, and on this evidence alone, they're doing a great job.