Prince Louis Reveals Older Sister Princess Charlotte Roasted Him Over This One Skill

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' dynamic has entertained royal watchers for years, and their appearance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland was no exception. This, after Kate Middleton shared that her youngest son had been practicing his handstands — but his big sister wasn't impressed. The Wales family was speaking with gymnastic bronze medalists (and twin sisters) Emily and Abigail Roper when Princess Catherine revealed that both Louis and Charlotte enjoyed gymnastics. "Louis, you're perfecting your handstand at the moment," the future queen told her younger son, per The Telegraph. In response, Louis chirped, "A bit. But Charlotte says I'm not very good."

Well, honesty is the best policy, and the Wales kids seem to have that in droves. In a video posted by The Royal Family Channel on YouTube, the prince could be heard lamenting, "I can't even do a cartwheel." Future king Prince George was equally self-deprecating, quipping to reporters, "I'm rubbish at anything that involves flexibility." Something tells us Charlotte has helpful pointers there, too. It's worth noting that no one chimed in when the Princess of Wales shared that her only daughter, "Loves gymnastics and ballet." That is, other than Charlotte herself, who clarified that she could indeed do a handstand.

It's not exactly surprising that the youngster is athletic, since her mother is also well known for being gifted in that area. As for ballet, Charlotte's late grandmother was passionate about it too. In fact, Princess Diana wanted to pursue ballet as a career, but gave it up before joining the royal family. It's not publicly documented if she was adept at cartwheels, too, but here's hoping at least one of Louis' ancestors was, and that he inherits the gene, if only to spare him from further corrections from Charlotte.