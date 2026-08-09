5 Celebrity Kids Who Grew Up To Be More Famous Than Their Parents

"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston's love of acting actually runs in the family. Her parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston, were both television actors. In the 1960s, Nancy starred in "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "The Wild Wild West," while John became known for his roles in the soap operas "Search for Tomorrow" and "Days of Our Lives."

Jennifer had a close relationship with her father and admired his work, which also included shows like "The West Wing" and "Gilmore Girls," but unfortunately, the same can't be said for her mother. The two have a strained relationship that was partially sparked by Nancy's release of a tell-all memoir discussing her complicated connection with her daughter.

Of course, Jennifer found success in the industry and developed a career that goes beyond both of them. Her first role that brought her international recognition was Rachel on "Friends." From there, her career skyrocketed. She now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been in myriad movies and shows. Despite any problems with her divorced parents, she still acknowledges how much they both worked to shape the person she is today. For her 54th birthday, she posted a throwback photo of herself and her parents on Instagram, writing, "Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday."