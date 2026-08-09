5 Celebrity Kids Who Grew Up To Be More Famous Than Their Parents
Nepotism and Hollywood famously go hand in hand. While some celebrities are once-in-a-lifetime standouts with no connections, getting extraordinarily lucky or working very hard, others come from a long line of entertainers. Many can begin as child stars, building their career from a young age and growing up in the industry alongside their powerful parents. Drew Barrymore, George Clooney, and Liza Minnelli are all examples of celebrities whose family members were already well-established figures in the entertainment industry.
Some children of entertainers may never reach their parents' level of fame and might always live in their shadow. Some might want to avoid the spotlight altogether. Others, however, far surpass their parents and reach new heights of notoriety. These nepo babies actually deserve their fame, adding new meaning to their family name and establishing themselves in a way that completely differentiates them from whomever they're related to. They've created their own platforms through their own skyrocketed fame, and it's safe to say their parents should be proud.
Bella and Gigi Hadid got their model training at home
Gigi and Bella Hadid are two of the most famous models in the world. The sisters first entered the public spotlight on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where their mother held the spotlight. At the time, the two were teenagers in high school, with Gigi having an interest in modeling that was fostered by their mother, Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda definitely had a lot to share with her daughters, considering her 15-year career as a top model. She began her career at just 16 years old, leading her to become a Ford model.
What you may not know about Gigi and Bella is that, once their mother met her first husband, Mohamed Hadid, she sacrificed her own modeling career to raise them. While Yolanda may have retired from modeling, she definitely didn't exit the limelight forever. She had her own reality show on Lifetime, "Making a Model," and was a member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." While their mother was famous and a talented model, Gigi and Bella have definitely surpassed Yolanda's fame with their stellar careers. Both of them have been named International Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, and they're still young. They have their mom's genes to thank for that.
Jennifer Aniston's parents dominated television before she did
"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston's love of acting actually runs in the family. Her parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston, were both television actors. In the 1960s, Nancy starred in "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "The Wild Wild West," while John became known for his roles in the soap operas "Search for Tomorrow" and "Days of Our Lives."
Jennifer had a close relationship with her father and admired his work, which also included shows like "The West Wing" and "Gilmore Girls," but unfortunately, the same can't be said for her mother. The two have a strained relationship that was partially sparked by Nancy's release of a tell-all memoir discussing her complicated connection with her daughter.
Of course, Jennifer found success in the industry and developed a career that goes beyond both of them. Her first role that brought her international recognition was Rachel on "Friends." From there, her career skyrocketed. She now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been in myriad movies and shows. Despite any problems with her divorced parents, she still acknowledges how much they both worked to shape the person she is today. For her 54th birthday, she posted a throwback photo of herself and her parents on Instagram, writing, "Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday."
Gwyneth Paltrow had Hollywood right at home with her parents
Gwyneth Paltrow has been steeped in the entertainment industry since the beginning. Her mother, Blythe Danner, is a highly successful actor in her own right. Throughout her long career, she's collected several awards, including a Primetime Emmy for "Huff" and a Tony for the Broadway play "Butterflies are Free." She also appeared in several films, including the "Meet the Parents" franchise and the underrated "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar." Paltrow's father, Bruce, was a director and producer. He was known for directing and producing television shows like "The White Shadow" and "St. Elsewhere."
Growing up with talented parents, both behind and in front of the camera, Gwyneth knew from a young age that she wanted to pursue a similar career path. At the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2023, she spoke about watching her mother's performances as a child, saying (via Variety), "When she was on stage, she was the most powerful, integrated force of nature that I have ever seen. And so I wanted to be that." Gwyneth established herself as a leading lady early on in her career, and a good one at that, securing her Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love" at just 26 years old.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner were destined for fame, and somehow surpassed even that
While the Kardashian sisters grew up with a father who famously acted as a defense attorney in the O.J. Simpson trial, the Jenner sisters grew up with an Olympian. Caitlyn Jenner brought home a gold medal for the decathlon in the 1976 Summer Olympics and quickly became a cultural icon in the United States. Years later, Caitlyn would appear on the hit reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (which almost had an entirely different name).
As such, it's no secret that Kendall and Kylie Jenner grew up in the spotlight, but their level of fame has leaped farther than Caitlyn ever reached as an athletic superstar. Their fame, however, can also be attributed to their own successful career moves. Kendall began modeling at age 14 and built her career from there, becoming the world's highest-paid model in 2018.
Meanwhile, Kylie took the world by storm in 2015 with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits, which she rebranded as Kylie Cosmetics in 2016; it would receive a $1.2 billion valuation by 2019. At the time of writing, Kylie is the fifth most followed person in the world on Instagram. So, it's safe to say that these siblings' level of fame has far surpassed Caitlin's.
Miley Cyrus became Hannah Montana, and the rest was history
Billy Ray Cyrus' fame was no match for what his daughter, Miley Cyrus, brought to the table. While we don't hear much from Billy Ray these days, for a couple of years in the early '90s, the singer dominated the country scene and pop culture in general (we all remember "Achy Breaky Heart," even if we wish we didn't). However, once Miley took on the iconic titular role of "Hannah Montana," her stardom soared. At just 13 years old, Miley was a superstar, and her fame only continued to grow. As she entered adulthood, she went on to have her own music career, with "Party in the U.S.A." being one of her most popular songs.
Miley's "Wrecking Ball" era certainly proved the age-old adage that any press is good press, with her blonde pixie cut and rebellious attitude garnering her headlines galore. Despite her initially controversial fame, Miley went on to be a talent coach for "The Voice" and put out several albums. With the huskier, raspier vocals of her more recent songs, she has almost sounded more like her father (although what really happened to Miley's voice is mainly a medical issue). While she certainly inherited her dad's vocal chords, it's clear that Miley took the family tree to a whole new level.