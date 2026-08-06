Kaitlan Collins' Major Fashion Flop At The 2026 Tribeca Festival Almost Went Unnoticed
The 2026 Tribeca Festival was a notable occasion for Kaitlan Collins, who was there to conduct a high-profile interview with Sean Penn, but her outfit unfortunately soured the situation. On June 5, 2026, the CNN reporter hosted a Storytellers event with Penn, who had high praise for how Collins navigated her bitter feud with Donald Trump. The "One Battle After Another" actor said that Collins "brought so much of what real integrity is to covering this president," per Variety. Unfortunately, the praise was not extended to her outfit, which was far from one of Collins' more sophisticated fashion moments.
For their sit-down, Collins opted for a sleeveless canary-yellow top that had a halter neckline. The piece hung loose on her frame and featured ruched bunching on the side, which was pretty pleasant aside from the black drawstrings that hung from it. However, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" star seemed torn between letting the material flow freely or having it tightened around her midsection to be more flattering to her figure.
Along with the top, the news anchor wore a pair of baggy black slacks that pushed the ensemble into one of Collins' most awful outfits. The slacks matched the black drawstrings of the top and had a yellow stripe that ran down the side, looking just like jogging pants. She completed the look with a pair of open-toe black sandals and accessorized with a silver watch and silver bracelets. The full outfit looked ill-fitting, an incongruous confluence of overly casual and awkwardly formal.
The whole ensemble fell far short of the chic style Collins likely thought she was pulling off. Speaking to Marie Claire in September 2024, Collins described her style in three words: "Professional, classic, and crisp." Sadly, she fell short on virtually all three fronts at Tribeca, and it wasn't the only time her style at a Hollywood A-list event caused a stir.
Kaitlan Collins received backlash for going glam
Kaitlan Collins acquainted herself with Hollywood's elite when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2026. She pulled out all the stops for that event, rocking an orange Carolina Herrera dress that was fitted with silver appliques. The piece allowed the CNN journalist a chance to flaunt her figure, as the dress hugged her hips and had a revealing scooped neckline. Collins wore her hair in a loose ponytail and brought a silver seashell carrying case that matched the adornments on her gown. The fashion merits of Collins' Oscar party dress could be argued, although it was well-received by her Instagram followers and highlighted her figure. Either way, her appearance created some backlash.
After Collins attended the Vanity Fair event, Puck's Matthew Belloni blasted the CNN personality on his Hollywood round-up blog. "Also, an observation: Kaitlan Collins seems to have taken the Don Lemon crown of CNNer who most enjoys flying to LA for parties," he wrote in March 2026. That was not the only person who believed Collins was more enamored with glamor than reporting. "When you become more well known as a red carpet influencer than a journalist, there's a problem," a network executive told the Daily Mail around the same time. She may have been focused on fashion, but that didn't keep Collins from landing on the list of 2026's worst-dressed news personalities.
Taking to Instagram in May, Collins uploaded a carousel that featured snaps of her standing outside the White House. She wore a mocha-colored sleeveless top and a high-waisted bright red polka dot skirt. The last slide revealed Collins also had a red jacket to go with the skirt, but the entire wardrobe came across as mismatched and ill-timed for the White House. Maybe after the Tribeca backlash, she'll make some changes.