Kaitlan Collins' Major Fashion Flop At The 2026 Tribeca Festival Almost Went Unnoticed

The 2026 Tribeca Festival was a notable occasion for Kaitlan Collins, who was there to conduct a high-profile interview with Sean Penn, but her outfit unfortunately soured the situation. On June 5, 2026, the CNN reporter hosted a Storytellers event with Penn, who had high praise for how Collins navigated her bitter feud with Donald Trump. The "One Battle After Another" actor said that Collins "brought so much of what real integrity is to covering this president," per Variety. Unfortunately, the praise was not extended to her outfit, which was far from one of Collins' more sophisticated fashion moments.

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For their sit-down, Collins opted for a sleeveless canary-yellow top that had a halter neckline. The piece hung loose on her frame and featured ruched bunching on the side, which was pretty pleasant aside from the black drawstrings that hung from it. However, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" star seemed torn between letting the material flow freely or having it tightened around her midsection to be more flattering to her figure.

Along with the top, the news anchor wore a pair of baggy black slacks that pushed the ensemble into one of Collins' most awful outfits. The slacks matched the black drawstrings of the top and had a yellow stripe that ran down the side, looking just like jogging pants. She completed the look with a pair of open-toe black sandals and accessorized with a silver watch and silver bracelets. The full outfit looked ill-fitting, an incongruous confluence of overly casual and awkwardly formal.

The whole ensemble fell far short of the chic style Collins likely thought she was pulling off. Speaking to Marie Claire in September 2024, Collins described her style in three words: "Professional, classic, and crisp." Sadly, she fell short on virtually all three fronts at Tribeca, and it wasn't the only time her style at a Hollywood A-list event caused a stir.