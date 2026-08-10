10 Times We Got A Glimpse Of Lilibet & Archie's Vibrant Red Hair

The red hair gene doesn't feature prominently within the British royal family, but Prince Harry more than made up for it. The Duke of Sussex proved that he carried the recessive gene so strongly that he managed to pass it along to not one but both of his children. Did Meghan Markle's brunette genes even try? Clearly not hard enough, because Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie both have matching red hair, albeit in different tones. Lilibet has fiery-red long hair, while Archie boasts a deep, copper shade.

Lilibet and Archie seem to have taken after their late paternal grandmother's family. While she herself was blond, Princess Diana's sister, Sarah Spencer, and her brother, Charles Spencer, were redheads. The family resemblance isn't lost on Harry. "The ginger gene is a strong one," he laughed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2023. "The Spencer gene is very, very strong." Harry was as surprised as anyone else that both of his children turned out to be redheads. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong," he said.

Wrong indeed. And he isn't mad about it. "Go gingers," he joked. Meghan doesn't seem mad, either. While Harry and Meghan avoid sharing Lilibet and Archie's faces on social media, she sometimes shares glimpses of them from behind. And they almost always highlight their vibrant red hair.