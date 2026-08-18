How Far Jonathan Taylor Thomas Really Got In School (& If He'll Ever Act Again)
Jonathan Taylor Thomas was just 10 when "Home Improvement" premiered, and he's spoken openly about not having a normal childhood, and specifically missing out on attending regular school. That said, the former child star managed to have the experience later on, even racking up some impressive academic accomplishments along the way. While some young performers have joked about choosing a career in Hollywood specifically to avoid traditional school, in Thomas' case, the opposite is true. In fact, he memorably left "Home Improvement" before the show ended so that he could go to school. At the 1999 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, the young actor — who also voiced young Simba in "The Lion King" and starred in several major films throughout the '90s — confirmed that he was glad to have prioritized his education.
"I've gotten to go to school and be with my friends, and it's been a demanding year [...] Looking back, I made such a good decision, because had I stayed at the show and tried to do academically what I'm doing now, I would have, you know, put myself in an early grave," Thomas shared (via YouTube). The former child star ultimately completed his school career at Chaminade College Preparatory School, after which he attended some impressive tertiary institutions: Harvard, Columbia, and even St. Andrew's University (yup, the same place Kate Middleton and Prince William met and fell in love).
The little acting he's done since was mostly in minor roles. At least at the time of writing, the most recent of those appearances was in "Last Man Standing," which is pretty special considering Jonathan Taylor Thomas had a problem with Tim Allen when he decided to exit "Home Improvement." Are we all welling up over a TV father-and-son reunion?
Jonathan Taylor Thomas probably won't act again
Several former child actors and Disney stars have gone on to work regular jobs. Given how private Jonathan Taylor Thomas is, there's a possibility he did at some stage too. However, it's also worth noting that even though the "Home Improvement" star hasn't acted since his brief stint in "Last Man Standing," it seems like he is still interested in showbiz, albeit in a different capacity. In addition to Thomas appearing in "Last Man Standing," he also directed three episodes of the show, and if that doesn't warm "Home Improvement" fans' hearts, we don't know what will.
During a 2013 interview with People, Thomas also shared that he'd recently turned his attention to scriptwriting. Of course, that was a long time ago, so there's understandably some curiosity as to whether he's had a change of heart since. However, in a 2024 chat with the "Back to the Best" podcast, his onscreen mom Patricia Richardson pretty much confirmed that he was done for good. "Jonathan's not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write," she said. Fortunately, he wasn't solely responsible for a reboot of the '90s hit not coming to fruition.
Richardson wasn't all that keen either, and she pointed out that Taran Noah Smith also quit acting after "Home Improvement." Plus, Richardson noted Zachery Ty Bryan's messy personal life and legal woes, which didn't bode well for a continuation of the show either. Luckily for Thomas' longtime fans, even if he bowed out of the game early and stands by that decision, he worked enough in the '90s and early aughts to keep us entertained. Besides, "Home Improvement," "The Lion King," and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" are the classics we keep on rotation anyway.