How Far Jonathan Taylor Thomas Really Got In School (& If He'll Ever Act Again)

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was just 10 when "Home Improvement" premiered, and he's spoken openly about not having a normal childhood, and specifically missing out on attending regular school. That said, the former child star managed to have the experience later on, even racking up some impressive academic accomplishments along the way. While some young performers have joked about choosing a career in Hollywood specifically to avoid traditional school, in Thomas' case, the opposite is true. In fact, he memorably left "Home Improvement" before the show ended so that he could go to school. At the 1999 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, the young actor — who also voiced young Simba in "The Lion King" and starred in several major films throughout the '90s — confirmed that he was glad to have prioritized his education.

"I've gotten to go to school and be with my friends, and it's been a demanding year [...] Looking back, I made such a good decision, because had I stayed at the show and tried to do academically what I'm doing now, I would have, you know, put myself in an early grave," Thomas shared (via YouTube). The former child star ultimately completed his school career at Chaminade College Preparatory School, after which he attended some impressive tertiary institutions: Harvard, Columbia, and even St. Andrew's University (yup, the same place Kate Middleton and Prince William met and fell in love).

The little acting he's done since was mostly in minor roles. At least at the time of writing, the most recent of those appearances was in "Last Man Standing," which is pretty special considering Jonathan Taylor Thomas had a problem with Tim Allen when he decided to exit "Home Improvement." Are we all welling up over a TV father-and-son reunion?