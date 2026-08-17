7 Times Queen Camilla Proved She Makes Her Own Rules

The British monarchy has been changing rapidly, particularly since King Charles succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2022. Since then, he's cut down on spending, decided not to move into Buckingham Palace, and encouraged his heir, Prince William, to forge a new path for the royal family.

Amidst all this change, Queen Camilla has been a supportive partner, which should come as no surprise because she herself has been known to break the rules. Indeed, she often tends to follow her gut rather than protocol, once telling the Mail on Sunday, via Popsugar, that her main goal was to remain grounded. "You also have to laugh at yourself because if you can't, you may as well give up," she revealed. "I sometimes think to myself, 'Who is this woman? It can't possibly be me,' and that's really how you survive."

Since being thrust into the spotlight, particularly after her 2005 marriage to Charles, Camilla has repeatedly proved she firmly believes in that statement. According to The Times's Tom Quinn, she's even been known to stand up to her royal husband. Before receiving her queenly title, she reportedly pushed back, telling Charles, via Mirror, "Can't we get away from all this protocol?" But it's not just behind closed doors that she does as she pleases — Camilla has been just as honest in the public eye. Here are seven times Queen Camilla proved she makes her own rules.