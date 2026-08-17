Michael Landon Was Firm About Following One Rule On The 1970's Little House Set

Many former child stars have acknowledged the pressures of having a demanding career before adulthood, but according to those who worked with Michael Landon on "Little House on the Prairie," he kept things as child-friendly as possible. In particular, he was dead against long (and unethical) hours.

Landon was more than just Pa Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie"; he was also the show's director and producer, and had a ton of control over how the production was run. In an appearance on "The Joe Vulpis Podcast," Linwood Boomer (he played teacher Adam Kendall, who married Landon's onscreen daughter Mary Ingalls) shared that Landon had been uncompromising on timekeeping. That, he explained, was because Landon was adamant that there would be no wiggle room whatsoever on working hours. As a brief overview, in California there were laws surrounding how long kids could work. However, Boomer hinted at some productions finding ways around them when pushed for time, like pressuring teachers to lie about how many hours of school young actors got (and as an aside, many former child stars have also said they were pressured into getting emancipated from their parents to increase their own working hours). Landon, by contrast, refused to flout the rules. Boomer recalled of his approach, "It was sort of like ... we have to get this organized in a way to make sure we get our stuff on time, and we're not ... even tempted to ask the kids or their parents to bend the rules a little bit."

Many years after his time on "Little House on the Prairie," Boomer created and produced "Malcolm in the Middle" based on his own childhood. That show also had a number of child actors in starring roles, and Boomer told Vulpis he'd tried to emulate Landon's stance. Not a half-bad legacy.