Hayden Panettiere's Hair Transformation Is Simply Stunning

While most kids were attending elementary school, Hayden Panettiere was starring in commercials and on popular soap operas like "One Life to Live" and "Guiding Light." In fact, she has been in front of a camera since before she could walk. "I was eight months old when I started baby modeling. And I did my first commercial when I was 11 months old, which was actually a toy train commercial," Panettiere told NPR in 2026.

When she should have been in high school, the actor landed the role that cemented her as a household name — starring as Claire Bennet on NBC's superhero drama, "Heroes." The show ran from 2006 until 2010 and led to her other most notable roles — one on the big screen as Kirby Reed in the "Scream" horror franchise and the other as the lead on ABC's "Nashville" as country star Juliette Barnes.

The blonde beauty has impressively remained in the spotlight for over two decades, and most recently she penned a memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning." In honor of the book, which the star told NPR shows "the full picture" of her life, we're looking back at her hair transformation over the years.