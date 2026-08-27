Hayden Panettiere's Hair Transformation Is Simply Stunning
While most kids were attending elementary school, Hayden Panettiere was starring in commercials and on popular soap operas like "One Life to Live" and "Guiding Light." In fact, she has been in front of a camera since before she could walk. "I was eight months old when I started baby modeling. And I did my first commercial when I was 11 months old, which was actually a toy train commercial," Panettiere told NPR in 2026.
When she should have been in high school, the actor landed the role that cemented her as a household name — starring as Claire Bennet on NBC's superhero drama, "Heroes." The show ran from 2006 until 2010 and led to her other most notable roles — one on the big screen as Kirby Reed in the "Scream" horror franchise and the other as the lead on ABC's "Nashville" as country star Juliette Barnes.
The blonde beauty has impressively remained in the spotlight for over two decades, and most recently she penned a memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning." In honor of the book, which the star told NPR shows "the full picture" of her life, we're looking back at her hair transformation over the years.
We first met Hayden Panettiere as a curly blonde headed tot
Hayden Panettiere quite literally grew up in front of the cameras — from commercials as an infant to soap operas as a young girl. As a tween, she was known for her long blonde curls, as seen here at an event in 2000, the same year she left the soap opera "Guiding Light."
The beauty has been open about being a child star, telling NPR she had a hard time balancing her life as a working actor with just being a little girl, explaining, "It was like I was trying to fit into two different worlds – one was a very adult world, which was the industry, and one was the world of just being a normal kid." And while most kids would probably dream of being on sets,
Panettiere shared that she longed for a more traditional childhood, sharing, "I wanted to have friends that were my age. I wanted to go to school like a normal kid. I wanted to play sports. And I did get to do a lot of those things, but people didn't look at — my peers didn't look at me as one of them."
Hayden Panettiere attempted to straighten her curly locks in 2001
Hair straighteners were all the rage in the early '00s, so it's no surprise that Hayden Panettiere experimented with a straighter hairstyle in 2001. The star topped her straightened blonde locks with a black and white checkered beret on the red carpet of the "Joe Somebody" premiere that year. She starred in that comedy, but it was her film the previous year that really helped put her on the map.
In 2000, Panettiere was cast as Sheryl Yoast in "Remember the Titans," a film that was a smash hit both commercially and critically. In the movie, the actor rocked her naturally curly hair. She reminisced to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2021, revealing, "People ask me all the time. They never believe that my hair is actually curly. It's naturally curly. And I'm like, go watch 'Remember the Titans.'"
As Hayden Panettiere transitioned to teen films, she opted for more trendy hairstyles
As she entered her teenage years, it was only natural for Hayden Panettiere to become a Disney darling. In 2004, she landed one of her first starring roles in the Disney Channel original movie, "Tiger Cruise," opposite Bill Pullman. This TV movie kicked off a streak of teen films, which saw Panettiere experimenting with more trendy hairstyles.
The actor is seen here in 2004 sporting her blonde hair in artfully messy beachy waves, which were all the rage at the time. She paired the wavy locks with a bold, and colorful necklace and a mint green strapless dress for the premiere of "De-Lovely." She'd follow up "Tiger Cruise" with another Disney Channel film, "Ice Princess," opposite Michelle Trachtenberg in 2005, and then played a high school cheerleader in "Bring It On: All or Nothing" in 2006.
Hayden Panettiere experimented with updos as her star started to rise
We watched Hayden Panettiere transform from child star to stunning young woman during the '00s, with her career taking a major turn in 2006 when she landed the role of Claire Bennet on NBC's "Heroes." The superhero drama was a smash hit, which in turn made Panettiere a household name. As the beauty entered her late teens, she started experimenting with more mature hairstyles.
Take this updo she wore to the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar party, which placed her long blonde hair into a low curly bun. The glam hairdo showed off her gorgeous dress that night — a golden halter style confection.
Panettiere would later reminisce fondly about her four years on the hit NBC show to Parade a few years later, revealing, "'Heroes' wasn't just a show, it was a massive, massive production that was ten months out of the year and definitely monopolized my life. At that period of time, it was probably a godsend for me. It kept me busy, kept me out of trouble. It was steady. It was a great place for me to be at that point in my life."
Beauty with bangs! Hayden Panettiere showed off new fringe on a red carpet in 2009
Time for bangs! In 2009, Hayden Panettiere debuted a whole new look — blunt bangs — at the Whaleman Foundation Benefit, a cause close to her heart as she would get involved in protecting of dolphins and whales. The new fringe was accompanied by a much shorter shoulder-length haircut that paired perfectly with her beige off-the-shoulder frock.
At this point, Panettiere was still starring on "Heroes," while also spreading her wings on the big screen. She starred in the teen comedy "I Love You, Beth Cooper" that summer, and then made a massive departure by releasing a documentary dear to her heart. "The Cove" chronicled Panettiere's work exposing the cruel dolphin hunting industry in Japan, and went on to win an Academy Award for Best Documentary.
Hello, redhead! Hayden Panettiere made a major change in 2010
Hayden Panettiere debuted a dark red shade of hair in early 2010. The major color change left the star barely recognizable, and that was intentional. She told Us Magazine, "I was tired of being a blonde and being... you get stuck in one thing and known for one thing and as a cheerleader or whatever that image." The cheerleader reference was pretty telling — 2010 was the last year she starred as Claire Bennet on "Heroes."
Panettiere revealed that she was having a good time with the switch-up, adding, "I feel I don't have to overcompensate as much personality-wise when I have red hair as I do with blonde hair."
Hayden Panettiere spent the latter half of 2010 as a blonde with a pixie cut
The red hair didn't last long! By that June, Hayden Panettiere was rocking the polar opposite when it came to her tresses. The actor arrived at the CMT Music Awards that month back to her blonde roots, and her haircut was an equally dramatic pivot. Panettiere rocked a super-short pixie cut for the occasion with long side bangs.
While she was making major hair moves in 2010, Panettiere wasn't onscreen much. Instead, she lended her voice to a few different projects — voicing a character on Fox's animated TV series, "American Dad," in the video game "Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep," and in the animated comedy film "Alpha and Omega."
Hayden Panettiere transformed into a fictional country star with long blonde hair in 2012
Life imitating art? Hayden Panettiere was on hand for the 2012 CMT Artists of the Year event, rocking her stunning long blonde locks in big waves fit for a country diva. That same year, the actor started portraying teen country star Juliette Barnes on the ABC drama, "Nashville," opposite Connie Britton.
Panettiere would star in the series for six seasons and received critical acclaim in the country drama. She even scored two Golden Globe nominations for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television during her time playing Barnes.
2016 saw new mama Hayden Panettiere go back to a blonde bob
Hayden Panettiere showed off a very blonde blunt bob in 2016, a few years into her run as Juliette Barnes on "Nashville." It wasn't just a shorter, more mature hairstyle that Panettiere was sporting these days — her whole life underwent a massive change after she became a mom in 2014. That December, the actor welcomed her daughter, Kaya, with her then-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko.
Unfortunately for Panettiere, her motherhood journey was tough — she struggled with postpartum depression and told People, "It's like being in a tunnel. You can't even remember when you felt good. You try and think back to when you felt good, when you felt positive, when you felt happy, and you can't. All you see is this enveloping darkness." She would later explain in her memoir, "This is Me: A Reckoning," that she battled an alcohol addiction after giving birth, writing in an excerpt shared with Rolling Stone, "Alcohol didn't become my enemy till after Kaya was born."
Hayden Panettiere rocked a messy bun amid emotional turmoil in 2018
In 2018, Hayden Panettiere's time on "Nashville" ended, and her personal life got more tumultuous. She's seen here on a night out rocking a messy bun and a smile, but things were getting very difficult for the star off-camera. Panettiere split from her fiancé Wladimir Klitschko that August, and the actor made the difficult decision to give her ex full custody of their daughter, Kaya.
She would later open up about this time to "Red Table Talk." Panettiere explained she signed over full custody to Klitschko and allowed her daughter to move with him to Ukraine, calling it "the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life" (via People).
Hayden Panettiere left rehab in 2021 and showed off a healthy lob
Hayden Panettiere kept a relatively low profile for the next few years — stepping away from Hollywood and working on her addiction issues with an eight-month rehab stint that began in 2020. She would later explain how precarious her condition really was in an excerpt released by People from her memoir "This Is Me: A Reckoning," revealing, "A doctor told me that if I didn't stop drinking, I'd be dead within five years."
She also spoke about leaving rehab in 2021, explaining she was "more clear-headed than I'd ever been," and noting, "The sun seemed brighter, the sky looked bluer, and all around me, I could hear the hum of creatures doing the hard work of being alive." She shared this selfie on Instagram sometime in 2021 after that, showing off a very healthy look with her new wavy lob and bangs.
This funky asymmetrical hairdo helped mark Hayden Panettiere's return
When it came time for Hayden Panettiere to return to Hollywood, the actor did so thoughtfully. She's seen here sporting a funky asymmetrical hairstyle at the amfAR Gala in November 2022, a few months after her first project in years wrapped. The edgy gelled hairdo included brunette roots and an otherwise super-blonde hue, all straightened with a funky flipped part.
Panettiere opened up to "Good Morning America" about her time away and selecting her first role back, revealing, "I didn't know what I wanted to do next. I did have to take those four years off, and thank god I did. I had to work on myself — my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health." So when an opportunity to return to a previous role for "Scream IV" presented itself, she knew what to do, sharing, "I was like, 'I want to be a part of that again because I hoped that Kirby was still alive.' I willed her back into existence and I called them."
It was back to bleached blonde for Hayden Panettiere in 2023
2023 saw the release of "Scream VI," which meant Hayden Panettiere was actively doing press and showing off her short bleached-blonde tresses that March. Unfortunately for the star, it was overshadowed by an even sadder event — as the actor's younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, passed away the month before. The death was sudden and shocking, as the 28-year-old fellow actor died from an undiagnosed heart condition.
"He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul," Panettiere told People. She told the outlet that the silver lining was the new perspective that the tragedy gave her on life, sharing, "When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights ... Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there's not much that can really rock you."
A selfie hard launched Hayden Panettiere as a redhead in 2025
Hayden Panettiere went back to her naturally curly hair, but with a twist. The beauty debuted a new hair color on Instagram in September 2025, showing off her curly, but now fiery red, hair. The star stayed busy with acting roles that year, but her upcoming memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," was top of mind when she talked to Glamour that September.
Panettiere shared, "This book has been an incredible opportunity for me because my entire life has been in the public eye, but there's so much people don't know about me... I think people will be really surprised when they read all about my life and maybe the picture they painted of me in their heads is not quite accurate."
She also shared future plans with the outlet, revealing she had pretty surprising aspirations. "I have not done nearly as much comedy as I would like to do. I think doing comedies is good for the soul. I would love to do action and go out and represent all those petite girls out there who can still kick a–," Panettiere replied.
Hayden Panettiere promoted her book with some sophisticated updos in 2026
The year of the memoir! Hayden Panettiere's highly anticipated book was released in 2026, and she paired the press tour with some sleek, sophisticated hairstyles like this glamorous tight bun. While promoting her book, the actor opened up about some of the big moments in her life she focused on, including signing away custody of her daughter Kaya.
Panettiere reflected on that time while appearing on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, sharing, "That was incredibly difficult. The fact that my child wasn't going to be with me all day, every day was...you can't put words to it." Despite it being painful, the star stands by the decision to let her move to Ukraine, explaining to host Jay Shetty, "I realized she had been traveling back and forth for so many years... she had spent a lot of time over there, she had family, she had friends, she had extracurricular activities. She had a beautiful life."
Fortunately, their sad story has a happy ending. The blonde beauty shared, "I know in my heart that she feels supported. I have an incredible relationship with her. I travel [to see her] as much as I can. We have a really intense, incredible bond, and I'm very grateful for that."