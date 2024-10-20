Hayden Panettiere's Transformation From Childhood To Now Is Staggering

Being born to a mother working in the entertainment industry has its perks. At least, it did for Hayden Panettiere, who essentially started her career with an advert appearance as an 11-month-old. By the time she was 5, Panettiere had already been offered a big role in ABC's famous soap opera "One Life to Live." She portrayed the character Sarah Roberts from 1994 to 1997, appearing in a total of 27 episodes of the series.

Panettiere landed her next big TV gig in 1997, becoming a series regular on the CBS soap, "Guiding Light." Thanks to her exceptional acting skills, Panettiere had become a known face when she left the show in 2000. She also acted in various TV movies as a child, including 1996's "How Do You Spell God?" and 1999's "If You Believe." In 2002, she played Ally McBeal's daughter in the Fox TV series, "Ally McBeal."

That said, despite garnering a huge amount of fame at such an early age, Panettiere wasn't exactly popular among her peers as a child. She was, in fact, bullied at school. As she told the Daily Record in 2008, "At school I was teased a lot because I was an actor. They used to be awful. I went through a big period where I was tortured at school. Absolutely just ripped apart." As a result, Panettiere had to be homeschooled from her early teenage years.