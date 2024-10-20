Hayden Panettiere's Transformation From Childhood To Now Is Staggering
The following article includes mentions of addiction and allegations of domestic violence.
Born in 1989 to her parents, soap actor Lesley Vogel and NYC firefighter Alan Lee "Skip" Panettiere, Hayden Panettiere practically grew up on our television screens. Over the last three decades, Hayden has portrayed numerous characters with diverse life stories. The stories and events that have shaped the actor's real life have been pretty diverse, too. Besides her acting skills, her battle to overcome all adversities of life and thrive has been praised by many.
While at the peak of her career, Hayden has dealt with addiction — which she chose to keep away from the public eye until recent years — and depression and bravely stood up against domestic violence. That said, even though America has witnessed almost the entirety of her life through the small and silver screens, there's a load of things most people don't know about the actor and her transformation from childhood to full-blown Hollywood stardom.
Hayden Panettiere rose to fame as a child actor through her performances on television
Being born to a mother working in the entertainment industry has its perks. At least, it did for Hayden Panettiere, who essentially started her career with an advert appearance as an 11-month-old. By the time she was 5, Panettiere had already been offered a big role in ABC's famous soap opera "One Life to Live." She portrayed the character Sarah Roberts from 1994 to 1997, appearing in a total of 27 episodes of the series.
Panettiere landed her next big TV gig in 1997, becoming a series regular on the CBS soap, "Guiding Light." Thanks to her exceptional acting skills, Panettiere had become a known face when she left the show in 2000. She also acted in various TV movies as a child, including 1996's "How Do You Spell God?" and 1999's "If You Believe." In 2002, she played Ally McBeal's daughter in the Fox TV series, "Ally McBeal."
That said, despite garnering a huge amount of fame at such an early age, Panettiere wasn't exactly popular among her peers as a child. She was, in fact, bullied at school. As she told the Daily Record in 2008, "At school I was teased a lot because I was an actor. They used to be awful. I went through a big period where I was tortured at school. Absolutely just ripped apart." As a result, Panettiere had to be homeschooled from her early teenage years.
Panettiere appeared in several movies throughout her teenage years
Technically, Hayden Panettiere's first big screen appearance was in the 1998 Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd-starring film, "The Object of My Affection," but her character in the movie was small and unnamed. The first noticeable movie character she played was that of Sheryl Yoast in 2000's "Remember the Titans." Throughout her teenage years, Panettiere starred in various full-length movies, with films like 2004's "The Dust Factory," 2005's "Racing Stripes" and "Ice Princess," 2006's "The Good Student" and "Bring It on: All or Nothing," as well as 2007's "Shanghai Kiss" truly showcasing her talent.
However, even as a teenage girl at the peak of her acting career, Panettiere didn't want her friends to focus much on her stardom or treat her differently. In 2004, when asked if she could enjoy a night with her friends as casually as any other teenager would, a 15-year-old Panettiere told The Source For Youth Ministry, "Yeah. I usually get through the night because the friends that I go out with have known me for so long it doesn't even register with them. They never mention acting or the movies I've been in. One of my best friends, he knows I hate it. I don't think he's ever mentioned anything about acting."
NBC's Heroes brought her huge success
In 2006, Hayden Panettiere landed herself a leading role in the popular NBC series, "Heroes." Her portrayal of Claire Bennet, a cheerleader with self-healing superpowers, was quick to attract praise from the audience and critics, earning her various accolades, including a Saturn Award, a Teen Choice Award, and a Young Artist Award. Panettiere remained a protagonist for the entirety of the show's run, which ended in 2010.
Although "Heroes" brought Panettiere a considerable amount of success, its filming routine was quite exhausting for the actor. As she noted in a 2011 interview with Parade, "I don't think I would do a show like Heroes ... I would like to have a bit of an easier schedule." Panettiere wasn't approached for 2015's "Heroes Reborn," a sequel to the original show that featured several "Heroes" actors reprising their roles. As it seems, the creators of the shows probably came across Panettiere's Parade interview. All jokes aside, they actually decided to kill Claire Bennet off before the events of the reboot miniseries.
Panettiere became a part of the Scream universe in 2011
Hayden Panettiere won hearts with her performance as Kirby Reed in 2011's "Scream 4." Kirby was introduced as one of the film's protagonists and ended up being brutally stabbed by Charlie, who turned out to be Ghostface, but her death was never formally shown or announced. Later, a too-quick-to-be-noticed Easter egg in the fifth installment of the franchise, 2022's "Scream," confirmed that Kirby had actually pulled through. Panettiere reprised the fan-favorite role for "Scream VI" in 2023, in which her character endured yet another Ghostface killing spree.
Panettiere's reappearance in the franchise was essentially a result of a nudge from the actor herself. As she recalled to Vanity Fair in 2023, "I was calling [the filmmakers] up, like, 'I think Kirby might still be alive, and I think she can come in handy, so if there's a place where you can slip me in, please do!' And that they did." Many are speculating that Panettiere will reprise her role once again for "Scream 7," which is set to be released in 2026.
Acting in Nashville was 'traumatizing' for her
In 2012, Hayden Panettiere was cast as Juliette Barnes, a main character in the ABC series, "Nashville." The show revolved around the ups and downs of a handful of fictional Nashville-based country singers, with Juliette being one of them. "Nashville" was an instant hit, and Panettiere, in particular, was highly praised for her acting, which was accompanied by various songs sung by the actor herself. The first four seasons of the show ran on ABC before the network canceled it in 2016. The fifth and sixth seasons ran on CMT and Hulu, with the final episode being aired in July 2018.
Sadly, Panettiere's experience with the series wasn't pleasant. Reflecting on her time on the show in 2024, the actor told The Messenger (via Variety) that it was "very traumatizing because I felt like I was acting out my own life." "Straight from the beginning, it was like, I'm dating a football player, [and then] Juliette dates a football player ... And then they turned her into an alcoholic," she explained of how her personal problems bled into the writer's room. "They weren't doing their homework. They weren't creating new storylines. They were just looking at my life and going, 'Oh, let's just take what she's going through and put our little spin on it.'" The actor described her experience on the "Nashville" set as "tear central."
Panettiere welcomed daughter Kaya in 2014
Hayden Panettiere first met Ukrainian boxer and her ex-fiance, Wladimir Klitschko, in 2008, back when she was already dating her "Heroes" costar, Milo Ventimiglia. The actor and boxer duo started seeing each other in 2009 and broke up in 2011, only to rekindle their romance in 2013 and call it quits for good in 2018. Getting engaged shortly after their 2013 reunion, the couple welcomed daughter Kaya Evdokia in December 2014.
Sadly, in 2018, Panettiere's addiction to alcohol tore their bond to pieces and forced her to make one of her most tragic decisions: she legally handed her daughter over to Klitschko post-breakup. In 2022, the actor opened up about the decision on "Red Table Talk" (via People), which she ultimately believed was the best thing she could do for her daughter. As Panettiere put it, "It was the worst signing those [custody] papers, the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life."
She stood up against an abusive relationship
Hayden Panettiere's relationship with actor Brian Hickerson has been complicated from the very beginning. The two started dating after Panettiere's 2018 breakup with Wladimir Klitschko, but by May 2019, the bitter truth was out in the open due to Hickerson being arrested following a violent fight with Panettiere. Hickerson was let go on bail on the same day but was later charged with felony domestic violence, with a restraining order being put out against him to stay away from Panettiere. That said, the actors were pretty quick to revive their relationship after the case was dismissed in September 2019.
Hickerson was arrested on assault charges yet again in July 2020. At the time, the mother of one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again." Hickerson went on to spend nearly two weeks in jail in May 2021 for pleading no contest to two counts of injuring Panettiere. However, the two were often spotted together in public following Hickerson's release.
In April 2023, when asked where she stood with Hickerson after his arrest, Panettiere told The New York Times, "There are feelings there ... He knows he deserved what happened to him." Emphasizing how her decision to reconcile was "contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery," she added, "I did not do any of this lightly."
Panettiere opened up about her sobriety and addiction to alcohol and opioids
In a 2022 tell-all interview with People, Hayden Panettiere revealed many details about her years-long addiction to alcohol and opioids, which led to her spending eight months in rehab, suffering from a life-threatening bout of jaundice, and going on a four-year-long acting hiatus. The actor was offered her first "happy pill" as a 15-year-old, and it didn't take her too long to get hooked. "[The pills] were to make me peppy during interviews. I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me," she said, adding, "And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without."
Her alcoholism, in particular, was so intense that she couldn't seek proper help for the postpartum depression she struggled with after the birth of her daughter in 2014. As she told Women's Health in 2023, "I should have gone on antidepressants [to cope with the postnatal depression], but you have to find the right one that works for you. They don't mix well with alcohol, and I wasn't ready to stop drinking." Thankfully, rehab helped, and she returned to acting with 2023's "Scream VI." The actor, who has been open with her journey with sobriety, told People, "I'm just so grateful to be part of this world again, and I will never take it for granted again."
She defended herself after people questioned her sobriety in 2024
In February 2023, Hayden Panettiere's younger brother and actor, Jansen Panettiere, died at the age of 28. Jansen's official cause of death was later revealed to be issues related to an enlarged heart. The Panettiere siblings shared a close relationship, and it took Hayden over a year to break her silence and open up about her grief. However, when Hayden did open up in a September 2024 interview with People, she made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
When the outlet shared a clip from the video interview on Instagram, her slurred speech caused discourse online, with many users debating whether she was sober in the clip. Shortly after the video was shared, Hayden shared her side of the story on Instagram. She explained that she filmed the interview after two very hectic days she spent without much sleep. Her post read, in part, "The interview started well, and for the record, and its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted. I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading — especially as the subject matter became heavier."
Panettiere then elaborated that her team asked to conduct the interview another day, which the outlet said "wasn't necessary." "We were also told they would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece," she recalled. "The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run ... Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone's business."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, or is dealing with domestic violence, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.