The Fascinating Life Of Annette Bening
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A Hollywood fixture since the late 1980s, the classically trained Annette Bening is the kind of A-list actor whose name in the credits instantly signals a mark of quality. The Kansas native has five Oscar nominations, two Tony Award nominations, and two Golden Globe wins to prove it. With small screen roles in "Dutton Ranch" and "Lucky" and big screen parts in "The Bride!" and "42.6 Years," she's still hugely in demand as she approaches the big 7-0.
Bening's life away from the cameras has been just as eventful and, for the most part, rewarding. After all, she has one of the most enduring marriages in modern-day Hollywood — no mean feat considering her husband Warren Beatty's previous womanizing reputation. And her four kids, many of whom have followed in their parents' showbiz footsteps, are all thriving, too. Here's a closer look at her life.
Annette Bening grew up in a deeply conservative family
Annette Bening is renowned for being a staunch Democrat. So you might be surprised to learn that the actor grew up in a deeply conservative family. Indeed, Bening's church-singer mother Shirley, now in her 90s, and insurance salesman father Arnett, who sadly died in 2023, were not only proud Republicans but also devout Episcopalians.
In an interview with NPR, the multiple Oscar nominee insisted their differing beliefs never drove a wedge between them. "When I was a kid growing up, we understood the rules for politics and sex," Bening said. "They weren't articulated a lot. It was sort of an unspoken thing ... So even though my parents were very conservative, it wasn't like we sat around and talked about politics all the time."
Although Bening does allow politics to be discussed in her own household, the conversations are always civil: "[T]he debates that have happened with my parents are good-natured and respectful. I have to say it's never gotten ugly. There have been a few times I did have to breathe deeply in order to continue the conversation, and I'm sure they felt the same way."
She studied theater in San Francisco
Despite their deeply conservative nature, Annette Bening's parents encouraged their daughter to pursue the acting bug she caught while starring in a junior high production of "The Sound of Music." After graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 1975, the future Hollywood star landed various odd jobs, including working as a charter boat cook. From there, she studied at San Diego Mesa College before transferring to San Francisco State University's Theatre Arts course.
"A lot of it was geographic," Bening explained to SF State Magazine about how she decided to further her education. "I really wanted to live there and I wanted to be in a city environment. So it was perfect." Her choice proved to be wise. "I loved it. It was a great adventure for me: the first place I lived outside of my hometown," she recalled.
Bening could have gotten a Master's in Fine Arts, too, had she not bailed on penning an essay on Ibsen's three-act play "A Doll's House." "I should have written the damn thing," the regretful star later admitted to The Guardian. However, she got the chance to add to her academic achievements in 2015 when she was awarded an honorary doctorate at the same college.
Annette Bening's early career was dominated by Shakespeare
In 1995, Annette Bening played Queen Elizabeth in "Richard III." While this was the star's first — and surprisingly only — Shakespeare entry on her screen resume, she certainly wasn't a stranger to The Bard. She spent most of her early acting career treading the boards in productions such as "Macbeth." And it was seeing a double bill of "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" and "The Merchant of Venice" during a school trip that sparked her career epiphany.
"I loved the feeling of being alive in the room with the actors speaking and seeing the sweat on their faces," Bening recalled to the San Francisco Chronicle several decades later. "I remember the sound of their voices, the whole ambiance." The thespian also applied her talents to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts staging of "The Cherry Orchard" and "Pygmalion." And in 1988, she picked up a Best Featured Actress in a Play nomination at the Tony Awards for her portrayal of Holly Dancer in the love story "Coastal Disturbances."
In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bening explained further what attracted her to the stage: "Once you're in performance, everybody else goes away and you're there with your fellow actors and the audience and the material and your life becomes about that. And you go through the story from the beginning to the end every time you do it and depending on how long you do it, that's where the craft comes in."
She married and divorced fellow actor J. Steven White
You might be surprised to learn Annette Bening has twice walked down the aisle. Yes, before getting with her husband of 30-plus years, "The Grifters" star exchanged vows with another, if slightly less famous, actor, J. Steven White.
The pair first met while honing their talents at the American Conservatory Theater in the early 1980s, and after tying the knot, relocated to Colorado, where Bening became involved with the state's Shakespeare Festival; White was also appointed head of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Unfortunately, in 1986, just two years after saying "I do," they decided to separate, with the former subsequently moving to New York to further her career.
However, they appeared to keep things amicable. In fact, Bening called off her first meeting with her future husband after learning White potentially required some help with a problem back home. Their divorce papers officially went through in 1991, though, with White going on to land positions with the New York Shakespeare Festival, Harold Clurman Lab Theater at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, and NYU Tisch School of the Arts.
Annette Bening made her screen debut aged 30
Although Annette Bening had treaded the boards since her early 20s, she was something of a later starter when it came to appearing on the big screen. Indeed, the Kansas native was 30 years old when she made her cinematic debut as Katie Craig in the 1988 family comedy "The Great Outdoors."
Bening got the chance to star alongside two bona fide comic greats, Dan Aykroyd and the oft-tragic John Candy, in the video rental classic, playing the spoiled wife of the former's obnoxious banker. And she couldn't have been more enthused about the gig. "It was my first film, getting paid what is [Screen Actors Guild] minimum was more money than I'd ever made," she told Role Recall (via Yahoo! Entertainment). "It was so exciting." The Hollywood novice even enjoyed getting up before 5 a.m. to get to the lakeside shoot on time.
Bening, however, was less effusive about the real-life grizzly bear who hilariously gatecrashes the two polar opposite families' cabin. "What they say is, 'If the bear runs, don't run. Just freeze.' You're not supposed to run," she recalled before adding how the experienced camera operator told a somewhat different story. "[H]e said when he was on the set of ["Jeremiah Johnson"], that bear took off. And he said the first person to run was the trainer."
She achieved mainstream breakthrough with 'The Grifters'
After making the leap from the stage to the big screen in "The Great Outdoors," Annette Bening played manipulative widow Marquise de Merteuil in "Valmont," Miloš Forman's lavish take on "Les Liaisons dangereuses." But it was her third film that truly put the Tony Award nominee on the Hollywood map.
Indeed, Bening landed the first of many Academy Award nods — on this occasion, in the category of Best Supporting Actress — for her performance as con artist Myra Langtry in neo-noir "The Grifters." She lost to the legendary Whoopi Goldberg for "Ghost." And she subsequently landed roles in "Postcards from the Edge," "Guilty by Suspicion," and "Regarding Henry."
Unfortunately, Bening also discovered one downside of becoming the hottest new star in town: The constant scrutiny from the press and the industry itself. "It felt very funny to speak very quietly, very funny not to fill a room with your voice," she told The Guardian about how she was told to stifle her personality. "They would always say: 'You're going to be too big and too loud ― and, by the way, you also put on 10lb [on camera].'"
Annette Bening met her husband while filming Bugsy
Annette Bening was introduced to her second husband, Warren Beatty, during the casting process for the 1991 crime biopic "Bugsy." The latter, who was starring as the titular gangster, believed the former was the perfect woman to play love interest Virginia Hill. But she initially played hard to get.
Indeed, Bening canceled their first planned meeting to tend to a matter with her ex-husband J. Steven White. Furthermore, her agent advised her to swerve the Hollywood legend altogether due to his Lothario reputation. But the pair eventually made it to a business date that, for Beatty anyway, instantly became romantic. "I felt immediately that this was going to change my life," he recalled to Entertainment Weekly. "I remember losing interest in the garlic chicken I was eating within 20 seconds. And the garlic chicken had been very good!"
But Bening didn't instantly give the green light. She kept things strictly professional during the shoot before agreeing to a second dinner once the film had wrapped. But from then on, it was full steam ahead. Soon after the "Bugsy" premiere, they welcomed the first child, and in March 1992, they walked down the aisle. "When you're older and you meet somebody, the decision-making process is a lot shorter," Beatty explained to Roger Ebert. "And that happened here and I listened to it. And by listening to it, it enabled me not to question it too much ... and I never did."
She gave birth to four children
"It was one of the earliest things that I ever wanted when I was a little kid," Annette Bening told Parade in 2010. "I wanted to be a mother, so it's always been in me. I'm not somebody that came to that later and thought, 'Well, maybe I will and maybe I won't.' It was just always there."
In 1992, the "In Dreams" star fulfilled her lifelong dream alongside husband Warren Beatty with the birth of Kathlyn — now a trans man named Stephen Beatty. In 1994, Benjamin Beatty joined the family unit; Isabel Beatty arrived in 1997, and Ella Beatty was born in 2000. Ella is fast becoming a star in her own right, thanks to roles in "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," "Act One," and "Monster."
In an interview with People, Bening admitted she'd had mixed emotions watching her offspring go out into the world. "Sometimes it's hard for me to let go and just remember, 'Oh, that's not my job anymore,'" she said. "I'm so proud of these adult children, who aren't children, but they're my kids. They're all so different and they're all out there discovering themselves and their voices. We think we're there to teach them, and, of course, what we realize is that that they teach us everything."
Annette Bening became an Oscar favorite
Annette Bening has so far been nominated for an Academy Award on five separate occasions. Unfortunately, she's returned home from each ceremony empty-handed. However, it appears her fans are more upset about the snubs than the star.
"I appreciate your rage, I applaud your rage, I support your rage," Bening quipped to CNN while discussing her fifth Oscar nod for "Nyad" in 2023, and how many felt her lowly status in the booking odds was unjust. "One of the good things about this moment for me is that I can look back at 34 years ago when I first went to the Oscars and what that was like, and compare it to this time, so it does give me a certain perspective that allows me to just go with the flow," she added. "I don't really worry. I just am appreciative."
Bening did end up losing out to Emma Stone (read her untold truth) for "Poor Things" in the Best Actress category. She'd previously been recognized but not rewarded for "The Grifters," "American Beauty," "Being Julia," and "The Kids Are Alright," where she was pipped to the post by Whoopi Goldberg, Hilary Swank (twice!), and Natalie Portman, respectively. Still, she can console herself with the fact that she has won two Golden Globes and a BAFTA.
She entered the Marvel universe
Annette Bening is renowned for being in dramas with a capital "D": She has no fewer than five Academy Award nominations to prove it. So it came as something of a surprise in 2018 when it was announced the classically trained thespian had signed up to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Bening showed up in actress Brie Larson's superhero caper "Captain Marvel" as Kree scientist Dr. Wendy Lawson after initially being touted to play the titular heroine's mother. In an interview with Deadline, the actor who began her career treading the boards in Shakespeare productions revealed she found the break from the norm a complete blast!
"Often people say it must be fun to be in movies and you always want to say yes, but sometimes it's just not fun," Bening said. "Sometimes it's just bloody hard work. But in this case, I couldn't have had more fun. I got to die in the dirt and I got to dance. For other people, it took months for them to shoot the film, but I just sort of waltzed in and did my thing."
Annette Bening returned to Broadway
Annette Bening has often returned to her first love, the theater, while taking a break from the Hollywood machine, appearing in everything from the Geffen Playhouse's 2010 production of "The Female of the Species" to the Delacorte Theater's 2014 take on William Shakespeare's "King Lear."
But her most high-profile stage work came in 2019 when she headed back to Broadway for the first time since 1987 to star as matriarch Kate Keller in the (then-named) Airlines Theatre's revival of Arthur Miller's post-war classic "All My Sons." She was rewarded with a Best Actress in a Play nomination at the Tony Awards for her efforts, too.
"I'm lucky I get to be at that point in my life where I can just work with people I love being around who are inspiring to me," Bening explained to Vogue about her decision to take on the role. "I try to find that environment that I would want to put myself in the middle of." And she believed that despite being written in 1946, "All My Sons" still feels prescient today. "Miller is wrestling with ideas about responsibilities to ourselves and to the larger community around us, how we're all complicit in a way in the times we live in, and I think audiences still have those questions pressing on us right now."
She finally joined the streaming age
While Annette Bening had previously enjoyed one-off parts in "Miami Vice" and "The Sopranos" and played the titular headmistress in the TV movie "Mrs. Harris," she'd swerved the small screen entirely for a good 19 years before finally gracing the streaming age in 2024 with Peacock original "Apples Never Fall."
The big screen favorite starred opposite Sam Neill as Joy Delaney, a tennis coach who suddenly goes missing, in the seven-part adaptation of Liane Moriarty's same-named novel. And she's since kept one foot in the prestige TV era, playing ruthless gangster Priscilla Masterson in Apple TV+'s crime thriller "Lucky" and, most notably, 10 Petal Ranch owner Beulah Jackson in neo-western "Dutton Ranch."
In an interview with The Wrap, Bening acknowledged how lucky she is to be able to flit between different mediums. "I'm more kind of in the moment in terms of what's happening and what I can do, and I'm still able to do films and other things," she remarked about the future of the "Yellowstone" spinoff. "And so however things unfold, I think I'll be able to just go with the flow. But having said that, the investment in it for me is a lot. And wanting to emotionally invest in this woman and in this story means a lot to me and meant a lot to me." Here's a look at everything we know about Dutton Ranch Season 2.
Annette Bening's mom lives with her
Now that Annette Bening and Warren Beatty's four children are all carving their own paths in the world, she doesn't have to worry too much about empty nest syndrome. Alongside her husband of 34 years, the Oscar nominee has her nonagenarian mom for company.
Indeed, during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Bening discussed (via People) how her mother, Shirley, has been living in their family home ever since her dad, Arnett, died three years previously. "She is a remarkable woman," the Hollywood star gushed. "She lives in her pajamas in my house and she does crossword puzzles and reads like a maniac. [She] often reads scripts of mine."
Shirley also helps her daughter unwind after a hard day's shoot: "It's very cathartic, getting to do some of these things," Bening said, referring to her stint on Apple TV+ drama "Lucky." I really enjoyed it. "But [afterward], I go home, watch baseball with my mom, who's 97 and has a martini at 5:30. Now, I don't have a martini, because I can't handle it." Proving Shirley is still very much a party girl, the actor also revealed she has to stop her mother from drinking a second cocktail before dinner.