The Fascinating Life Of Annette Bening

In 1995, Annette Bening played Queen Elizabeth in "Richard III." While this was the star's first — and surprisingly only — Shakespeare entry on her screen resume, she certainly wasn't a stranger to The Bard. She spent most of her early acting career treading the boards in productions such as "Macbeth." And it was seeing a double bill of "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" and "The Merchant of Venice" during a school trip that sparked her career epiphany.

"I loved the feeling of being alive in the room with the actors speaking and seeing the sweat on their faces," Bening recalled to the San Francisco Chronicle several decades later. "I remember the sound of their voices, the whole ambiance." The thespian also applied her talents to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts staging of "The Cherry Orchard" and "Pygmalion." And in 1988, she picked up a Best Featured Actress in a Play nomination at the Tony Awards for her portrayal of Holly Dancer in the love story "Coastal Disturbances."

In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bening explained further what attracted her to the stage: "Once you're in performance, everybody else goes away and you're there with your fellow actors and the audience and the material and your life becomes about that. And you go through the story from the beginning to the end every time you do it and depending on how long you do it, that's where the craft comes in."