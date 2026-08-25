Ryan Seacrest Sparks Major New Girlfriend Rumors With One Very Cryptic Post

Two years after splitting from his longtime girlfriend Aubrey Paige, it appears that Ryan Seacrest may have found love again. The 51-year-old TV host and iconic bachelor sparked dating rumors anew after taking to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of him whipping up dinner for a special someone. "Dinner for two," Seacrest captioned the post. "Heavy on the pasta, wine not pictured, still working on my plating skills." The "American Idol" host included photos of himself working away in the kitchen and setting the table for him and his companion. "OOOHHHHH? And who is the other guest???" one nosy user wondered, while another described it as the "softest launch ever." While he didn't name the lucky lady, Seacrest has reportedly been dating Dutch model Maxime Nova in recent months.

The rumored couple were first linked in June after being photographed dining out together in the south of France and, according to a source who spoke to Page Six, the two are totally smitten. "He is completely besotted with her. And she feels the same about him as well. They are head over heels," they dished. In fact, the TV personality, who is currently on summer break from his hosting duties, had just arranged for Nova to join him on a special trip so they could enjoy some private time together. As the insider elaborated, "They make such a gorgeous-looking couple, and it's become very serious in a short space of time." Fans are seemingly thrilled for Seacrest. "You deserve the best," one wrote in the comments. Another gushed, "I hope you are with a lovely lady! We all want to see you happy Ryan!"