Ryan Seacrest Sparks Major New Girlfriend Rumors With One Very Cryptic Post
Two years after splitting from his longtime girlfriend Aubrey Paige, it appears that Ryan Seacrest may have found love again. The 51-year-old TV host and iconic bachelor sparked dating rumors anew after taking to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of him whipping up dinner for a special someone. "Dinner for two," Seacrest captioned the post. "Heavy on the pasta, wine not pictured, still working on my plating skills." The "American Idol" host included photos of himself working away in the kitchen and setting the table for him and his companion. "OOOHHHHH? And who is the other guest???" one nosy user wondered, while another described it as the "softest launch ever." While he didn't name the lucky lady, Seacrest has reportedly been dating Dutch model Maxime Nova in recent months.
The rumored couple were first linked in June after being photographed dining out together in the south of France and, according to a source who spoke to Page Six, the two are totally smitten. "He is completely besotted with her. And she feels the same about him as well. They are head over heels," they dished. In fact, the TV personality, who is currently on summer break from his hosting duties, had just arranged for Nova to join him on a special trip so they could enjoy some private time together. As the insider elaborated, "They make such a gorgeous-looking couple, and it's become very serious in a short space of time." Fans are seemingly thrilled for Seacrest. "You deserve the best," one wrote in the comments. Another gushed, "I hope you are with a lovely lady! We all want to see you happy Ryan!"
Has Ryan Seacrest finally found The One?
Up until recently, Ryan Seacrest had been pretty candid about his relationship struggles following the "Wheel of Fortune" host's unexpected split from his longtime girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige, in 2024. They were together for more than three years and, as Seacrest quipped during a March 2026 episode of the beloved game show, "I am so lonely up here," (via People). He also joked about joining a dating app in the hopes of finding his true love. "I love 'Love Is In The Air,'" he said, adding, "I'll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it." Seacrest's dating history also includes "Dancing with the Stars" alum Julianne Hough and wellness influencer and entrepreneur Shayna Taylor. Over the years, Ryan Seacrest has spoken candidly about his bachelor lifestyle and the reason he's never got married too.
During a 2017 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" the TV host revealed he almost felt ready to settle down at one point in his life, but ultimately decided against it. "I did get close, and I didn't do it and it was the right move," Seacrest, who's notably never been engaged, proclaimed at the time. But it's not because he's afraid of commitment. "My parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing," the "American Idol" host explained. "I figure the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up." Seacrest wants to have kids someday, citing his own tight-knit family. "I love family," he gushed to E! News in 2023. But only if the timing is right, "So, I guess we'll see."