Meghan Markle Praises Montecito Locals, Despite Whispers They're Glad She's Leaving

News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving back to the U.K. has prompted some claims that Montecito residents will be glad to see them go, but the "Suits" alum doesn't seem bothered. In fact, in an interview after announcing their move, Meghan had nothing but kind things to say. Talk about killing 'em with kindness!

ICYMI, several years after moving to Montecito, Meghan and Harry are returning to the U.K. Unsurprisingly, given all the royal family drama over the years, many have had strong opinions on the matter — and equally unsurprisingly, some Montecito residents have told the press they won't miss the couple. Speaking to Page Six, one not-so-friendly neighbor cracked, "Good riddance!" They went on to complain about the Sussexes, "Always asking for grandiose favors ... because of their titles." Another bone of contention from that particular resident? "The town is exhausted by them, the entitlement and the never ending drama," they snapped. Uh, yikes. A few days later, another insider also told Page Six that at one point, the Sussexes had struggled to find a housekeeper and claimed that Meghan's supposedly "snobbish" behavior was the reason why. "It got to the point where people would joke that all the maids in Montecito hated them," the source claimed.

Despite all that, don't expect to see Meghan herself trashing the Santa Barbara community. In fact, in an interview with Emily Chang for "The Circuit" after announcing the move, she had nothing but glowing words. "We have such a beautiful, embracing community," Meghan gushed. The Duchess of Sussex also told Chang that one of the things she loved about Montecito was that they'd had "a really supported, sweet life." Hey, even the sweetest community can have a cranky neighbor or two!