Meghan Markle Praises Montecito Locals, Despite Whispers They're Glad She's Leaving
News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving back to the U.K. has prompted some claims that Montecito residents will be glad to see them go, but the "Suits" alum doesn't seem bothered. In fact, in an interview after announcing their move, Meghan had nothing but kind things to say. Talk about killing 'em with kindness!
ICYMI, several years after moving to Montecito, Meghan and Harry are returning to the U.K. Unsurprisingly, given all the royal family drama over the years, many have had strong opinions on the matter — and equally unsurprisingly, some Montecito residents have told the press they won't miss the couple. Speaking to Page Six, one not-so-friendly neighbor cracked, "Good riddance!" They went on to complain about the Sussexes, "Always asking for grandiose favors ... because of their titles." Another bone of contention from that particular resident? "The town is exhausted by them, the entitlement and the never ending drama," they snapped. Uh, yikes. A few days later, another insider also told Page Six that at one point, the Sussexes had struggled to find a housekeeper and claimed that Meghan's supposedly "snobbish" behavior was the reason why. "It got to the point where people would joke that all the maids in Montecito hated them," the source claimed.
Despite all that, don't expect to see Meghan herself trashing the Santa Barbara community. In fact, in an interview with Emily Chang for "The Circuit" after announcing the move, she had nothing but glowing words. "We have such a beautiful, embracing community," Meghan gushed. The Duchess of Sussex also told Chang that one of the things she loved about Montecito was that they'd had "a really supported, sweet life." Hey, even the sweetest community can have a cranky neighbor or two!
Some Montecito residents will be sad to see the Sussexes go
It's worth noting that among the residents who told Page Six they wouldn't miss the Sussexes, some clarified that it wasn't personal. In fact, one explained, "Montecito is a very private, peaceful place, and I think a lot of people will be happy to see things go back to being a little quieter." That said, the same source also noted that that was just their opinion, and that other Montecito residents may feel differently.
Sure enough, another resident told The Guardian they'd appreciated seeing the Sussexes making the most of the community and supporting local businesses during their time there. "We hope they found respite in the beautiful vistas of the mountains and beaches as well as neighborly camaraderie. We will warmly welcome them back any time," they said. And, speaking to The New York Times, a supervisor for Santa Barbara County said the Sussexes had been a "big part of the community."
Amid all the chatter, it bears mentioning that the Sussexes' move to the U.K. might not be for the long haul. In fact, the couple's rep simply told The New York Times, "Harry and Meghan have decided to spend an extended period in the U.K. this autumn." The New York Times was also told the Sussexes weren't planning on selling their Montecito mansion, and speaking to People, another insider addressed that, too. In addition to continuing to see Montecito as their home base, People's source said of the move to the U.K., "It's not necessarily a forever thing." It's just as well, then, that Meghan hasn't had anything to say to the haters. As for those who've said they'd be happy to see the back of the Sussexes ... insert a Mariah Carey Diva-tastic "Sorry" GIF here.