Eight Taylor Sheridan Western Shows Perfect For A Cozy Fall Day
From the earliest days of cinema and, later, the advent of television, the western genre was a go-to format for the emerging entertainment industry, providing audiences with a mythic view of the American frontier. Those early visual stories of cowboys, outlaws, and rugged individualism yielded box office receipts and TV ratings that kept Hollywood churning out picture after picture. After the 1950s and early 1960s, though, the western genre became more of a niche endeavor, outside its most popular offerings.
Over the last decade-plus, however, it has stormed back into the mainstream public consciousness in a big, bad way thanks to writer-director-producer Taylor Sheridan and his largely interconnected universe of modern, neo-western TV series. From Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" to Paramount+'s "1883" and beyond, Sheridan has proved time and time again that America's unique mythology, when given the proper care and passion, can still be appointment viewing now, in the 2020s.
Whether you're looking to return to the familiar confines of the American West, viewed through a modern lens, or a new viewer, seeking a gateway into a wider world of contemporary and period fare, here are eight Sheridan-developed or related shows that are perfect for a fall day.
Sheridan launched the Duttonverse with Yellowstone
Taylor Sheridan had already found success in Hollywood by the late 2010s, having written the vaunted "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," and "Wind River" (which he also directed). But his career and the neo-western genre as a whole were fundamentally changed with the arrival of "Yellowstone" in 2018. Starring a modern western legend in Kevin Costner, alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and others, "Yellowstone" chronicles the exploits of the Duttons, a modern-day family of Montana cattle ranchers at odds with land developers, the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and themselves.
The series ran for five seasons, beginning in 2018 and concluding its run in 2024. In the meantime, it netted a best performance by an actor in a television series — drama award for Costner at the 2023 Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2021 for outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more). As of this writing, the flagship show of the Duttonverse also boasts an average Rotten Tomatoes rating of 83% across its five seasons.
"'Yellowstone' is the punk rock me," Sheridan explained to Joe Rogan in 2024. "There's a fair amount of, um — it has no plot, really. You know, 'don't take my land,' 'I want your land,' right? And, in that, I have a lot of opportunities to poke fun, but also kind of point out different points of views and really study a way of life and a world."
1883 examined the post-Civil War Duttons
With "Yellowstone" and the Dutton family becoming a pop culture phenomenon, Taylor Sheridan dipped back to the post-Civil War era for his second entry into the franchise, bringing the miniseries "1883" to Paramount+ in 2021. The show follows Tim McGraw's James Dutton and Faith Hill's Margaret Dutton — the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III — as they make the westward move from Tennessee to Montana, where they would found what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. The series also stars Sam Elliott (who once dissed "Yellowstone"), Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, and others.
"We were 'Yellowstone' fans from the very first night of the very first episode. And when all this came around and Taylor started sending scripts to us, it literally was the most beautiful thing I'd ever read," McGraw said in an interview released amid the "1883" premiere (via Holler).
In a TV world where shows jump the shark, don't know where they're headed, or flounder after a strong start, Sheridan and Co. knew the objective from the outset. "The goal with '1883,' I wanted to tell this really abstract odd-structured story. If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode [to Elsa and Shea]. And then, hopefully, made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff," Sheridan told Deadline in 2022. "We wanted to make a 10-hour movie that ended, and that's what we did."
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren starred in 1923
By the time "1923" premiered on Paramount+ in 2022, Sheridan had already established himself as a major force in neo-western television. However, with a pair of Hollywood icons in Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading the cast, it arguably carried an added layer of prestige upon its arrival that "Yellowstone" didn't have from the outset.
Shifting forward several decades from the post-Civil War era of "1883" to the post-World War I era of the early/mid-1920s, "1923" follows Jacob and Cara Dutton (Ford and Mirren, respectively). Jacob and Cara were charged with raising John Sr. and Spencer Dutton — the sons of "1883's" James and Margaret Dutton. While running the ranch, the family contends with local rivals, economic hardships, harsh weather, and more. The series ran for two seasons, from 2022 to 2025, and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025 — outstanding period costumes and outstanding production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more).
For her part, Mirren praised Sheridan's female characters for going beyond what was typical of the genre previously. "I never really liked Westerns because the women in them were so awful," Mirren told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025. "I just love the fact that young women now can watch '1923' or any of Taylor's pieces and see really interesting, complicated, vulnerable, strong ... just real people who happen to be women on the screen."
Landman is a different breed of neo-western
Paramount+'s "Landman," which premiered on the streamer in 2024, takes the "Yellowstone" formula and moves it to a new setting altogether — specifically, the West Texas oil fields. Created, written, and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, it follows Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman and executive at M-Tex Oil. The series also stars Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Jon Hamm, and others.
Loosely based on the documentary podcast series "Boomtown," "Landman" also took inspiration from one of Thornton's most iconic projects and roles (and probably not one that you would expect). "I said, 'I want to make a drama with 'Bad Santa' running an oil company,'" Sheridan claimed to have told Thornton when pitching the show (via a 2026 appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," as relayed by Deadline). "He's like, 'That's the greatest f***ing thing I've ever heard in my life. Yeah, let's do it!'"
Critics have responded to the show with similar enthusiasm; as of this writing, "Landman" boasts an average critical rating of 80% across its first two seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. As it stands, Season 3 of the show is reportedly not likely to drop until mid-late 2027 at the earliest, per Collider, offering new watchers ample opportunity to catch up before its big return.
Marshals follows Kayce Dutton's story
Along with "Dutton Ranch," "Marshals" is one of the newest additions to Taylor Sheridan's interconnected Duttonverse, also serving as both an offshoot and continuation of the "Yellowstone" story. Debuting on CBS in 2026, "Marshals" follows Kayce Dutton — the youngest son of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III and a former Navy SEAL — as he leaves Yellowstone Ranch to become a U.S. marshal serving in Montana.
While the show is part of the "Yellowstone" franchise, and Sheridan is an executive producer on the project, "Marshals" was created by Spencer Hudnut, who also serves as showrunner. Kayce is portrayed once again by Luke Grimes — who filled the role across all five seasons on "Yellowstone" — but Grimes was initially hesitant to join the project. "I didn't think I wanted to come back to it, because I felt like Kayce's story ended so perfectly in the first show," Grimes said at the show's premiere celebration (via The Hollywood Reporter). "He literally rode off into the sunset. And what sort of breaks that world open for him is that that dream life became no longer possible."
At that same premiere celebration, Hudnut joked that he was "sort of a Taylor Sheridan cover band," but his series nonetheless drew the interest of fans, with a premiere episode averaging 9.5 million viewers, per Variety. While opinions are mixed on the project from a creative standpoint, "Marshals" is unique in that it's presented more as a network-style police procedural than a prestige drama.
Sheridan's Dutton saga continues with Dutton Ranch
Following the events of "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton, the only daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, along with Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, decide to start over with a new family farm in South Texas. That story serves as the narrative basis for Paramount+'s "Dutton Ranch," another spinoff continuation of the "Yellowstone" story debuting in 2026. The series also sees Finn Little reprise his role as Beth and Rip's adopted son, Carter Green, while Ed Harris (who has his own thoughts about his role), Annette Bening, and Jai Courtney star in the series as well.
"Dutton Ranch" boasts the biggest original series launch in Paramount+ history, generating a whopping 12.9 million streaming views worldwide across its first seven days post-premiere, according to Deadline. It has been a hit with critics and fans too, with Season 1 having notched a critical score of 89% and an audience score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing.
As with "Marshals," Taylor Sheridan serves only as an executive producer of "Dutton Ranch," which was created by Chad Feehan (who was also showrunner on Season 1). According to Hauser, bringing Sheridan's characters to a new series without his day-to-day stewardship was a challenge. However, the actor feels that he, his co-stars, and the new crew have risen to the occasion. "We had to figure out on our feet how to really perform and tell a story. So, I'm proud of what we accomplished," Hauser said (via Film Insider). "I look forward to doing it again."
The Madison puts Michelle Pfeiffer front and center
While still fitting within the contemporary western genre in some respects, Paramount+'s "The Madison" breaks away from the land conflicts, violence, and shady dealings that are present in Taylor Sheridan's other projects and instead explores themes of grief and clashing cultures in a female-led narrative. Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Stacy Clyburn, who, after an unimaginable loss, leaves New York City with her family and begins life anew in Montana. Kurt Russell also stars as Stacy's husband, Preston Clyburn.
As reported by Variety, "The Madison" had the biggest debut (in terms of viewership) for any series created by Sheridan, racking up 8 million views across its first 10 days on Paramount+. The pilot was especially popular among women 35 and older, according to the outlet. For her part, though, Pfeiffer has been taken aback by the show's reception among the male viewers who engage with Sheridan's world en masse.
"What I have been the most surprised by is how deeply this show resonates with people, and most surprisingly men," Pfeiffer said at a recent panel (via Variety). "I've thought long and hard about it, and I don't know that I really know why that is ... I think it's given people an opportunity to just let it out, and maybe men especially don't give themselves permission to do that."
Sheridan also produced Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Taylor Sheridan's 2023 western miniseries, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," was executive produced by the "Yellowstone" mastermind, with creator Chad Feehan (later of "Dutton Ranch" fame) serving as showrunner. "Lawmen" stars David Oyelowo as the titular character — a real-life Black man who escaped slavery and became a deputy U.S. marshal amid America's continuing westward expansion.
The miniseries netted a Primetime Emmy nomination for outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score). Meanwhile, Oyelowo's performance as Reeves saw him receive a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a male actor in such a series. In taking on the role, Oyelowo made it his mission to make audiences aware of Reeves' historical significance.
"[I] couldn't believe when he was first brought to my attention in 2014 that he wasn't more widely known; haven't seen a movie, haven't seen a TV show. It was like, what the heck?" he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "That's where my obsession with rectifying that in some way came along."