Eight Taylor Sheridan Western Shows Perfect For A Cozy Fall Day

From the earliest days of cinema and, later, the advent of television, the western genre was a go-to format for the emerging entertainment industry, providing audiences with a mythic view of the American frontier. Those early visual stories of cowboys, outlaws, and rugged individualism yielded box office receipts and TV ratings that kept Hollywood churning out picture after picture. After the 1950s and early 1960s, though, the western genre became more of a niche endeavor, outside its most popular offerings.

Over the last decade-plus, however, it has stormed back into the mainstream public consciousness in a big, bad way thanks to writer-director-producer Taylor Sheridan and his largely interconnected universe of modern, neo-western TV series. From Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" to Paramount+'s "1883" and beyond, Sheridan has proved time and time again that America's unique mythology, when given the proper care and passion, can still be appointment viewing now, in the 2020s.

Whether you're looking to return to the familiar confines of the American West, viewed through a modern lens, or a new viewer, seeking a gateway into a wider world of contemporary and period fare, here are eight Sheridan-developed or related shows that are perfect for a fall day.