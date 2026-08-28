Poor Keith! Nicole Kidman Turns Up The Heat For Practical Magic 2 After His Tearful Show
Here's the thing about Nicole Kidman: She always lands on her feet. Following the Oscar winner's divorce from Keith Urban, Kidman hasn't let it slow her down one bit and, in fact, seems to be doing exceptionally well on her own, thank you very much. And the Aussie actor is getting bolder, too; as seen at the London premiere of her latest film, "Practical Magic 2," Kidman turned up the heat with her daring red carpet lewk, which showed off plenty of skin. Joining her co-star, Sandra Bullock, she turned heads in a shimmering custom Chanel number featuring a low scoop neckline and a dangerous thigh-high slit. Talk about a post-divorce glow-up.
Meanwhile, it seems her former husband has got it rough. At a recent concert in Atlantic City, the country superstar was seen trying to fight back tears while performing his new track, "We Go Back," for which Urban might have been inspired by his relationship with Kidman. "This song is about a guy and a girl growing up in a small town [...] They were the first of their friends to fall in love," he told the crowd (via the Daily Mail). "They had a good thing going, until the guy screwed it up." Fast-forward several years, and the two meet again, "He sees the girl, she looks exactly the same. They start talking, they are getting along great," only for the guy to find out she's moved on. As the singer-songwriter confirmed, "She tells him she's got somebody else."
Nicole Kidman has clearly moved on from her divorce
After their divorce was announced, sources claimed that Nicole Kidman had already checked out of her marriage to Keith Urban long before they split. "Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back. He believed they could work through their problems," an insider disclosed to Radar Online. However, "Nicole had already moved on. [...] [She] made it clear the marriage was over." The couple was married for nearly two decades, beginning in 2006, and share two daughters, model Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban. They each filed for the dissolution of their marriage in 2025, citing "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences" as the catalyst (via The Guardian). The A-listers' divorce was finalized in January. In the time since, Kidman has undergone a sexy makeover as a total middle finger to Urban.
Reports have also emerged about Kidman and Urban being in a "cat-and-mouse game" as they date other people. While the "Moulin Rouge!" star has yet to confirm that she's seeing someone new, Kidman briefly discussed her shocking divorce from Urban during an interview with British Vogue earlier this month. "I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now. You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it's all going to be like and then it's [...] not," she admitted. "You have to adjust. You adapt," the Aussie actor added, simply reasoning, "The future, it's completely unknown to me right now."