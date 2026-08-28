Poor Keith! Nicole Kidman Turns Up The Heat For Practical Magic 2 After His Tearful Show

Here's the thing about Nicole Kidman: She always lands on her feet. Following the Oscar winner's divorce from Keith Urban, Kidman hasn't let it slow her down one bit and, in fact, seems to be doing exceptionally well on her own, thank you very much. And the Aussie actor is getting bolder, too; as seen at the London premiere of her latest film, "Practical Magic 2," Kidman turned up the heat with her daring red carpet lewk, which showed off plenty of skin. Joining her co-star, Sandra Bullock, she turned heads in a shimmering custom Chanel number featuring a low scoop neckline and a dangerous thigh-high slit. Talk about a post-divorce glow-up.

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Meanwhile, it seems her former husband has got it rough. At a recent concert in Atlantic City, the country superstar was seen trying to fight back tears while performing his new track, "We Go Back," for which Urban might have been inspired by his relationship with Kidman. "This song is about a guy and a girl growing up in a small town [...] They were the first of their friends to fall in love," he told the crowd (via the Daily Mail). "They had a good thing going, until the guy screwed it up." Fast-forward several years, and the two meet again, "He sees the girl, she looks exactly the same. They start talking, they are getting along great," only for the guy to find out she's moved on. As the singer-songwriter confirmed, "She tells him she's got somebody else."