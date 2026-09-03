Lucky Charles! Now Fergie Supposedly Has Her Eyes On Squeezing Back Into UK Life

It's a royal reunion! Months after leaving the United Kingdom under a swirling cloud of scandal, Sarah Ferguson is moving back, and we have to wonder how King Charles III is feeling about all of the sudden returns. The former Duchess of York left the U.K. soon after Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were forced to leave their home at Royal Lodge in late 2025. At the time, Sarah Ferguson found herself under a microscope for her past shady behavior, in particular past communications with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, so it's not surprising that she opted to lay low. Fast forward just under a year, and The Sun reports that Ferguson is moving back. One source clarified that it had actually been on the cards for a while, but the news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to the U.K. provided the ideal cover for her.

"With everyone looking out for Harry and Meghan she thought she could slip back under the radar after seven months away," the insider claimed. Unfortunately for Ferguson, that hasn't exactly been the case, with her return quickly becoming headline news. However, that's not to say the former duchess isn't planning on addressing the situation herself. Far from it; just one day after news of her big return broke, a source told The Sun she'd been approached by several outlets to do an interview. Rather than trying to avoid the press, Ferguson was considering it. "She is looking at her options. For her, it's more about retaining editorial control rather than making money," they said. Time will tell if and when that happens, but one thing's for sure: Any plans to "slip back under the radar" are moot. Just when it seemed like the drama was dying down!