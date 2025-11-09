Sarah Ferguson's Life Will Never Be The Same After Leaving Home Shared With Ex Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was told to leave his home at Royal Lodge in October 2025, but the disgraced former working royal will nonetheless have a place to stay on the Sandringham estate. His ex-wife, however, doesn't have quite the same fallback.

While Sarah Ferguson and Andrew divorced in 1996, the former husband and wife began living together once again in 2006. Strange as Ferguson and Andrew's relationship may have seemed for some, she memorably gushed in an interview with Financial Times that she and her ex were the "happiest divorced couple in the world." In the same interview, she also spoke about living with Andrew, though she was careful to point out, "I'm lucky enough to be a guest at Royal Lodge." Ferguson noted that this came with a number of perks, such as never needing to cook or go grocery shopping. Additionally, despite being under the same roof as her ex-husband, there was enough space in the 30-room mansion to avoid him if she wanted to. "I have my rooms. He's that side and I'm this side," she told the Financial Times, adding, "Have you seen Royal Lodge? It's quite big."

Of course, Andrew being stripped of his title (a punishment which extended to Ferguson, too) brought about several changes for the happy exes. As we said, he was instructed to move out of Royal Lodge, with a statement provided to BBC by Buckingham Palace explaining that, while he'd been allowed to stay there while he was paying rent, "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease." The statement added that Andrew would be moved to "alternative private accommodation," which was later revealed to be one of the properties on the Sandringham estate. King Charles would foot the bill, but not for Ferguson.