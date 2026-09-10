The Erin Krakow Hallmark Movie That Just Didn't Land With Fans

Erin Krakow is a Hallmark superstar, but certain fans of the feelgood channel's holiday offerings weren't impressed with "Christmas Above the Clouds." In fact, some viewers even complained that the "When Calls the Heart" star was miscast in the TV movie — and that was far from their only criticism. For those who haven't seen "Christmas Above the Clouds," the 2025 film is a retelling of "A Christmas Carol." Krakow plays the Ebenezer Scrooge character, called Ella Neezer, and her adventures to Christmases past, present and future take place while aboard a flight to Australia.

On paper, it sounds like a fresh take on a classic tale. And indeed, some viewers agreed that it was, but unfortunately, not everyone was convinced about Krakow's performance in a darker role. One of the reasons many cited was the way she spoke pre-ghost intervention. As one such Redditor put it, "The way they had her changing the tone of her voice to sound like a cold bad boss woman didn't work for me." Another argued that Krakow's voice early on in the movie sounded, "Like she was a rich person who has only hung around rich people for her whole life." The problem, they continued, was, "For that vocal characteristic to be gone when she was nice made no sense."

Others simply couldn't picture the Hallmark star as a nasty character. "I watched the first half and just had such a hard time believing her as a mean and cold hearted person," one Redditor wrote. "I think she was unconvincing when she was supposed to be cold [...] Much better when she started to warm up," another agreed. Coming across as nice isn't the worst thing in the world, but we can understand why longtime fans might have preferred someone slightly edgier play Scrooge.