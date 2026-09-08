Meet Jonathan Taylor Thomas' Lookalike Older Brother Joel

ICYMI, Jonathan Taylor Thomas' last name actually isn't Thomas, it's Weiss. And, if you didn't know that, there's a chance you didn't know he has a brother either. The "Home Improvement" star has an older sibling named Joel Weiss, and they actually look remarkably similar. After shooting to fame, the once-popular '90s teen idol completely vanished from the spotlight, but he isn't the only member of the family to have had a pretty cool career (and we're not just talking about actor uncle Jeff Weiss). Jonathan's older brother Joel didn't go into showbiz, but he has worked in the basketball business pretty extensively, at one point with the NBA Development League's Austin Toros, at another serving as director of operations at Hoop Zone, and even as an assistant coach at the University of Texas Grande Rio Valley.

Because of their wildly different career paths, one would be forgiven for not immediately recognizing Joel as Jonathan's older brother. Of course, with the former actor no longer leading a public life, we aren't exactly inundated with pics of the brothers hitting the town, either. And, given that Joel also seems to prefer keeping a lower profile, there aren't many snaps of him even posing by himself. Regardless, when fans created a split image of the brothers using Joel's UTGRV staff picture, the similarities were hard to miss. Jonathan and Joel have very similar eyes, noses and mouths, and if not for their very different personal style (Jonathan sported a more casual look in his pic, while Joel was in a formal suit with his hair neatly coiffured), we don't doubt they'd look even more alike. Granted, not everyone was convinced, with one fan writing on Instagram, "Joel kinda looks like John Ritter." We can see it, but that's down to styling.