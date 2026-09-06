Dolly Parton & Carl Dean Kept Their Marriage Extremely Secretive, But It Wasn't Totally His Choice

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Despite being together for decades, Dolly Parton and Carl Dean always kept their marriage out of the spotlight. It's long been said that the reason for that is that Dean preferred his privacy, and there certainly is truth in that. However, it is also worth noting that the initial plans to keep the marriage under wraps had more to do with Parton's label.

While Parton often said her husband played a massive role in her success (she even released her heartbreaking song "If You Hadn't Been There" in tribute to Dean shortly after his death in 2025), in her 1994 autobiography "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," she revealed that Fred Foster, who'd signed her to Monument Records, had initially thought a marriage may be a hindrance. " ... he asked me to wait a while," Parton wrote. "He felt that having a husband would take away some of my appeal to men in the [record-buying] public." Dean wasn't too thrilled on the idea, though — and neither was Parton. The obvious solution, she wrote, was to tell everyone the wedding was being postponed. However, all the while the lovebirds planned to go ahead with their union. Parton and Dean opted to elope in Ringgold, Georgia, partially because that would prevent any notices in Tennessee newspapers, but also because they could get their license and have their wedding all in one day.

Unfortunately, Parton and Dean hit one roadblock when she decided she wanted to be married in a church rather than a courthouse, which meant they couldn't get married the day they got their license after all. However, they were determined to wed. A few days later they returned to Ringgold, leaving as husband and wife that time around.