Dolly Parton & Carl Dean Kept Their Marriage Extremely Secretive, But It Wasn't Totally His Choice
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Despite being together for decades, Dolly Parton and Carl Dean always kept their marriage out of the spotlight. It's long been said that the reason for that is that Dean preferred his privacy, and there certainly is truth in that. However, it is also worth noting that the initial plans to keep the marriage under wraps had more to do with Parton's label.
While Parton often said her husband played a massive role in her success (she even released her heartbreaking song "If You Hadn't Been There" in tribute to Dean shortly after his death in 2025), in her 1994 autobiography "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," she revealed that Fred Foster, who'd signed her to Monument Records, had initially thought a marriage may be a hindrance. " ... he asked me to wait a while," Parton wrote. "He felt that having a husband would take away some of my appeal to men in the [record-buying] public." Dean wasn't too thrilled on the idea, though — and neither was Parton. The obvious solution, she wrote, was to tell everyone the wedding was being postponed. However, all the while the lovebirds planned to go ahead with their union. Parton and Dean opted to elope in Ringgold, Georgia, partially because that would prevent any notices in Tennessee newspapers, but also because they could get their license and have their wedding all in one day.
Unfortunately, Parton and Dean hit one roadblock when she decided she wanted to be married in a church rather than a courthouse, which meant they couldn't get married the day they got their license after all. However, they were determined to wed. A few days later they returned to Ringgold, leaving as husband and wife that time around.
Carl Dean preferred staying under the radar
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean had been on to something when they decided to get married outside of Tennessee, and she wrote in "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business" that they managed to hide the fact that they were married for a whole year. In fact, it was only after she'd had her first top 10 country hit that they could share the happy news. Parton recounted being called into Fred Foster's office to be told of the marriage, "I think it would be all right now." Luckily, Foster was amused, and she and Dean were finally able to go public.
Of course, some would be quick to point out that despite going public, we never really saw much of Dean and Parton together. As it turns out, that's because soon after Parton's label gave her the green light, she invited him to attend the BMI Song of the Year ceremony in 1966 ... and he hated it. Though she said he was patient at the event, Parton noted that he looked uncomfortable from the get-go, and that he'd even started stripping out of his tuxedo on the ride home. "Finally, he turned to me and said calmly, 'Honey, I love you and I will support you in your career any way that I can. I know it's a big part of you and you wouldn't be the same person if you didn't do it. But the limelight's just not for me,'" Parton wrote.
Sure enough, Dean made good on that, staying out of the spotlight but supporting her from afar. "He will always be the star of my life story," Parton gushed on Instagram after he passed away. A very private marriage, but a true love story if ever there was one.