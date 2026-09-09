The Real-Life Partners Of The Dancing With The Stars Season 35 Cast

There's a reason "Dancing with the Stars" is kicking off its 35th season. It's apparently not losing steam either, as the Season 34 finale in 2025 drew the show's largest same-day finale audience since November 2016 (and that's not accounting for later streaming). From intense physical preparation as celebrities undergo the grueling dance schedule to scandalous affairs and showmances between partners, the show provides endless entertainment ... even after the cameras stop rolling. And each crop of contestants brings in a fresh audience, with new fans tuning in to see their favorite famous faces dance the cha cha and samba.

We now know the full list of stars that will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in 2026, and it includes everyone from an Olympic athlete to a celebrity chef and a podcaster. But which contestants are single heading into the season, and which already have partners waiting offscreen? We're taking a look at the significant others of this year's crop of "Dancing with the Stars" contestants.