The Most Dramatic Transformations Ever Seen On Dancing With The Stars

Before joining the cast of "Dancing with the Stars," Ricki Lake knew that filming the show would have an effect on her frame. The star, who was best known for her role in "Hairspray," and her popular '90s talk show, was no stranger to weight struggles. Before her "Dancing with the Stars" season started in 2011, she opened up to US Weekly about her plan for the filming process, noting that after "having dealt with weight issues" her whole life, she couldn't rely on her usual diet tricks. "You think deprivation, starving yourself, but I can't do that if I'm dancing six hours a day," Lake explained. "I'm just going to be really conscious of it. For the first time, it won't be about the pounds, it'll be about strength and my body."

Lake was right that participating would mean serious changes for her body — she later told People (via The Hollywood Reporter) that she lost "12 inches in three weeks" while filming the show, and later revealed to Today that she lost more than 20 pounds overall. The actor was partnered with Derek Hough for season 13, and eventually came in third. So, while she may not have taken home the mirror-ball trophy, she did leave with a lighter physique.