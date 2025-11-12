11 Rumors About The Property Brothers We Couldn't Ignore
Since "Property Brothers" premiered in 2011, Drew and Jonathan Scott have become two of the most accomplished HGTV hosts ever. In addition to "Property Brothers," they have hosted shows like "Brother vs. Brother," "Celebrity IOU," "Backed by the Bros," and "Don't Hate Your House." With all of these shows and several more, it doesn't seem like the Scott brothers will be off our screens anytime soon. However, interestingly, building an HGTV empire was not their first plan to find success in the entertainment industry.
Before they went all in on flipping houses for "Property Brothers," Drew and Jonathan actually wanted to be actors. Their acting career may not have worked out, but that doesn't mean their time in the entertainment industry has lacked drama. In fact, throughout their time on HGTV, there have been plenty of rumors about Drew and Jonathan, so let's take a look at the ones that have been the hardest to ignore.
They have argued about money and Jonathan even believed he should get paid more than Drew
Drew and Jonathan Scott have pursued some individual feats since becoming successful HGTV hosts. For example, in 2017, Drew stepped away from flipping houses for a little bit to compete on the 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars." However, other than a few instances, the brothers have had a similar career trajectory, which is why Cohen assumed they had the exact same amount of money.
Jonathan debunked this assumption during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," claiming he once believed he should be making more than his brother. He said, "I remember years ago — because I used to film three times more than Drew, because he would be there in the beginning, and then he would come back at the end of an episode, and I was there doing the work. I remember, after doing this for 10 years... I finally said to Drew, I'm like, 'Should I maybe get paid three times what you get paid?' And he's like, 'You're never allowed to bring this up again, ever.'"
The brothers confirmed Jonathan's comment turned into an actual argument. Money is one of the main reasons why fights happen between family members, so it wouldn't be surprising if this pay dispute put a temporary strain on Drew and Jonathan's relationship.
The Property Brothers have a longtime feud with fellow HGTV hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines
There are rumors that Drew and Jonathan Scott have beef with "Fixer Upper" hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines. "Property Brothers" premiered in 2011 and quickly became a success. This led to Drew and Jonathan hosting more shows, including "Brother vs. Brother." The Gainses turned down an invite to appear on "Brother vs. Brother," which started the rumors about bad blood.
Other than a 2014 X post from Chip Gaines, accompanied by a picture of he and Joanna joking around with Scott brothers, they have never spent much time together. Despite being arguably the most popular HGTV hosts ever, the Scotts and the Gainses never filmed anything together after the latter couple turned down the "Brother vs. Brother" opportunity. The Gainses simply claimed they were too busy to film "Brother vs. Brother," but many HGTV fans believed the secret beef.
The Scott brothers addressed the rumor in a 2017 Fox News interview. They didn't confirm their dislike of the Gainses, but they weren't very convincing in denying this rumor either. Drew said, "Our show started airing in 2011 and over that time we've met [Chip and Joanna Gaines] once or twice. They were really nice." Jonathan added, "Chip and Joanna keep it to where they live in Waco and do their own thing, where Drew and I, we travel around."
Almost everything shown on Property Brothers is fake
Having a hit HGTV show must be amazing, but with great success comes a lot of scrutiny. Ever since "Property Brothers" became a ratings hit on the network, some fans have sparked rumors by claiming that most of what is seen on the show is fake, or at least heavily staged. In many ways, these critical fans are correct. Behind-the-scenes secrets about "Property Brothers" have confirmed each episode is manufactured to intrigue audiences. Drew has even acknowledged this himself in an interview with The New York Times, saying, "At the end of the day, it has to be interesting television." However, he pushed back on this criticism, as well, adding, "But when we find a load-bearing wall, we are really finding a load-bearing wall."
Based on this comment, it's clear that the Scott brothers don't appreciate the claims that "Property Brothers" is completely fake. Perhaps not everything seen on the show is fake, but the amount of evidence that supports this rumor suggests it will likely never go away. After all, even some homeowners who have appeared on "Property Brothers" have spoken out against the show. For example, Mindy and Paul King, who actually sued the production company behind the show in 2019, stated that they had to film the reveal scene multiple times and act more excited. In reality they weren't thrilled with the final product. Stories like this prove that you can't trust everything you see on TV.
They barely spend any time with the families featured on Property Brothers
Mindy and Paul King's negative comments after their time on the show prove that they didn't appreciate Drew and Jonathan Scott's help. This is just one example of couples who appeared on "Property Brothers" but didn't form a special bond with the hosts. Each episode of the series makes it seem like the Scott brothers get to know the couples really well and spend a lot of time with them. This quality time would seemingly help the Scott brothers give each couple their dream home, but a rumor suggests that Drew and Jonathan actually aren't that involved in the renovation process.
Reportedly, multiple episodes of "Property Brothers" are filmed at once, which means Drew and Jonathan are juggling their relationships with different couples. As such, it seems like the hosts simply don't have the time to get to know the couples that well, and only show up and act friendly when they need to film a segment.
Jenny Reimold reflected on her "Property Brothers" experience in an interview with PEOPLE. She had a much more positive experience than the Kings, but her comments support the rumor that the Scott brothers don't get to know the couples. Reimold claimed that she met Drew and Jonathan and took pictures with them, but was forced to leave her home since it was a "closed set."
A rumor claims Drew and Jonathan Scott may lie about their renovation budgets
A common criticism about "Property Brothers" is how much money couples need to have set aside to appear on the show. Reportedly, couples need to have a budget of at least $90,000 to be considered for the series. This is obviously a lot of money, proving that Drew and Jonathan Scott mostly cater to upper-class families, and rumors suggest that the budgets listed in the episodes aren't even accurate. For example, an article in The Salt Lake Tribune questioned the final cost of the renovations seen on the show and argued that they should realistically be more.
The brothers have tried to deny this rumor and assure fans that the budgets listed in each episode are completely accurate. As reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, Drew has stated, "The shows on HGTV are not trying to trick anybody with what the costs are." For critics who think it should be more, the brothers have pointed out that they don't charge for their design team. However, despite Drew and Jonathan pushing back on this rumor, it's hard to ignore. After all, they would likely never say anything negative about their own show and obviously want to ensure that they both maintain a positive reputation.
Drew was rumored to be leaving Property Brothers in 2017 to start a skincare line
Even though some HGTV fans believe Drew and Jonathan Scott have way too many shows, it's hard to imagine the network without them at this point. But a 2017 rumor suggested that Drew was going to leave "Property Brothers" behind to start his own skincare line. Drew and Jonathan splitting up would undoubtedly cause a major shift in HGTV's programming, which is why this rumor gained so much steam so quickly. The possibility of Drew leaving "Property Brothers" sent dedicated fans into a frenzy at the time, but the brothers were quick to shut this rumor down.
Speaking with Extra's Mario Lopez, Drew said, "The whole rumor is that I'm creating a skin care line to leave and it's just... it's fake news." Jonathan made light of the situation and even joked that he was offended nobody thought he was leaving to start his own skincare line. He said, "I'm offended that nobody came up with a fictitious skin care line for the contractor. I have nice skin." Obviously, this rumor was quickly debunked, it is hard not to imagine what would happen with "Property Brothers" and their other shows if Drew and Jonathan split up.
The Property Brothers were secretly feuding after Drew got married
In 2018, just a year after Drew was rumored to be leaving "Property Brothers," he got married to his longtime partner, Linda Phan. This was obviously an incredibly happy time for Drew, but a rumor suggested that Jonathan was feeling "left out in the cold" by his brother and his new wife. Not long before Drew's marriage, Jonathan's relationship with Jacinta Kuznetsov ended,and helped to fuel rumors of a feud between the "Property Brothers" hosts.
According to Star (via Wonderwall), Jonathan was seemingly jealous of his brother's successful love life and feeling "completely isolated and abandoned." The seemingly made-up source for this rumor stated, "Now that Drew is married, Jonathan is feeling completely estranged from his brother. This could spell the end of their show." This concerned fans at the time but was quickly debunked, just like the rumor that Drew was leaving the show. Despite these rumors, Drew and Jonathan still have new shows airing on HGTV to this day, which proves that they are an unbreakable duo.
HGTV forces Drew and Jonathan Scott to dye their hair so they don't look too old
When "Property Brothers" first started airing, Drew and Jonathan Scott were both in their early 30s. Their good looks and tall builds had plenty of viewers swooning over them, and may be part of the reason why they have found so much success in the entertainment industry. However, the brothers have aged over the years, which led to the rumor that they have gray hair. Both Scott brothers have confirmed this rumor and admitted to going gray, but most HGTV viewers wouldn't know this since the network reportedly forces them to dye their hair.
On "Andy Cohen Live" ahead of the tenth season of "Celebrity IOU," which premiered in the summer of 2025, Drew revealed that he dyes his hair every three weeks, saying, "I do. It's mainly because the network says they're not ready for me to look older yet." Jonathan added that he would embrace his gray hair more were it not for the HGTV executives. "I started going gray before he did," he claimed. "I actually am totally fine with the silver look, but the network was always like, 'No, we're just not ready.'"
A shocking rumor suggested Drew Scott died in a car crash in 2024
Various rumors and controversies have followed the Property Brothers for years, but Drew's rumored death in November 2024 is possibly the weirdest thing to happen throughout their careers. At the time, the YouTube channel DOOL Dispatch tricked many fans into believing that Drew passed away by reporting on a car accident he was involved in in Ontario, Canada. The 20-minute video, which has since been deleted, reported that Drew lost his life in the accident and claimed that Jonathan was experiencing "profound grief."
While this rumor scared many fans and forced them to do some further research, there was never any truth to it. Drew was never involved in a car accident in Ontario, Canada, and neither he nor Jonathan even acknowledged this rumor. This is probably for the best, since DOOL Dispatch has a reputation for wrongfully reporting on the deaths of major celebrities.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's relationship is in hot water, which is why they aren't married yet
While Drew has been with his now-wife since 2010, Jonathan Scott spent many years as a bachelor in the public eye. Reportedly, he was even offered to be the lead on "The Bachelor" on numerous occasions, but was never interested. In 2019, a year after his break up with Kuznetsov, Jonathan started dating actress Zooey Deschanel. They were engaged in 2023. However, two years later, the HGTV host and actress hadn't made any wedding plans.
In an interview with PEOPLE in August 2025, Jonathan said, "We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff. So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it's been two years now since I proposed." The fact that Scott and Deschanel have made zero progress on their wedding suggests their relationship may not be as strong as it seems. Furthermore, with Scott and Deschanel claiming they don't want an extravagant wedding suggests they may not be that excited to get married. Therefore, depending how things proceed, perhaps Jonathan will end up single once again.
Drew and Jonathan's series are the reason other HGTV shows are being canceled
If there are indeed problems in Jonathan Scott's personal life, at least his career is thriving. Currently, the brothers have six active shows on HGTV. Additionally, it was recently announced that yet another new series hosted by the Scotts, "Property Brothers: Under Pressure," will be premiering on the network soon. All of these shows make it clear that HGTV doesn't want to part ways with the brothers anytime soon. This is obviously great for their continued success, but potential overexposure of the Scott brothers has led to some hate from fans.
Furthermore, a rumor that Drew and Jonathan's shows are the reason other HGTV series are being canceled. In the summer of 2025, HGTV canceled shows such as "Bargain Block," "Married to Real Estate," "Izzy Does It," and "Farmhouse Fixer." These cancellations were announced not long before the premiere of the Scott's show "Chasing the West." There are possible other reasons for these controversial cancellations, but it's hard to ignore the Property Brothers could have played a role in these shows getting axed.