11 Rumors About The Property Brothers We Couldn't Ignore

Drew and Jonathan Scott have pursued some individual feats since becoming successful HGTV hosts. For example, in 2017, Drew stepped away from flipping houses for a little bit to compete on the 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars." However, other than a few instances, the brothers have had a similar career trajectory, which is why Cohen assumed they had the exact same amount of money.

Jonathan debunked this assumption during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," claiming he once believed he should be making more than his brother. He said, "I remember years ago — because I used to film three times more than Drew, because he would be there in the beginning, and then he would come back at the end of an episode, and I was there doing the work. I remember, after doing this for 10 years... I finally said to Drew, I'm like, 'Should I maybe get paid three times what you get paid?' And he's like, 'You're never allowed to bring this up again, ever.'"

The brothers confirmed Jonathan's comment turned into an actual argument. Money is one of the main reasons why fights happen between family members, so it wouldn't be surprising if this pay dispute put a temporary strain on Drew and Jonathan's relationship.