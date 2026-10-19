Then And Now: How The Cast Of Growing Pains Has Transformed
"Growing Pains" may have wrapped in the early '90s, but whatever happened to the cast? A number of the show's stars have continued to work extensively in the biz, but in all the time since the show concluded, there have also been a ton of changes. From shifts to new roles in the industry to those who became movie stars (Leonardo DiCaprio, we're looking at you), here's how the sitcom's stars have transformed over the years.
DiCaprio may only have joined the cast of "Growing Pains" as Luke Brower in its last season, but there's no question he became its breakout star. A year after the show's conclusion in 1992, he began gaining major recognition for his parts in "This Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," and in a sweet revelation on Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, DiCaprio hinted at his "Growing Pains" co-stars playing a big role in him being able to take those jobs. "They were so incredibly awesome to me, because I think that we were gonna do another year, and the late, great Alan Thicke and all of them got together and [were] like, 'Let the kid go do this, let him go' ... It was really an amazing moment," he recounted.
Of course, "This Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" were just the first two of many of DiCaprio's memorable roles over the years, and today, he's one of the most instantly recognizable (and regularly nominated and awarded) movie stars on the planet. And, despite years of online chatter about him being snubbed at the Oscars, he even earned a golden statuette in 2016. "Growing Pains" fans would surely have loved to see more of him on the show, but kudos to the cast for letting him pursue something even bigger.
Joanna Kerns shifted to directing
Next up, Joanna Kerns, who played mom Maggie Seaver on the show, and who — like Leonardo DiCaprio — has credited "Growing Pains" with marking the start of her next big chapter. In a 2022 appearance on "A Mick A Mook and a Mic," Kerns even went as far as calling it a "gift that keeps on giving over the years." In addition to "Growing Pains" coming at a time when she needed the money and stability, she shared that she also got to direct for the first time because of it. Kerns directed a Season 7 episode of the show, and in the time since, that's where a lot of her attention has gone.
Though Kerns continued acting after "Growing Pains" came to an end, her last credit was back in 2017, in a music video. As for her directing, on the other hand, Kerns has worked on some very big series, including, among others, episodes of "Chicago Med," "The Goldbergs," "The Good Doctor," "Jane the Virgin," and "Pretty Little Liars."
In a 2015 interview with Variety, Kerns shared that she loved the challenges that came with directing, but that she'd be open to acting at some point in the future. However, she also said that she'd made a decision to pursue one over the other to show the industry she was committed to the switch. "I remember my agent saying to me, 'You're really going to have to make a choice. If you're going to be a TV director, you book way out front. And no producer or TV studio wants to hear, 'I'll do it if I don't get an acting job,'" she explained. Well, she did make that music video appearance, but it's safe to say Kerns is fully committed to her new role.
Kirk Cameron became an outspoken Christian
Kirk Cameron did a major 180 after "Growing Pains," though some may know the born-again Christian actor had already become pretty passionate about religion by the show's end. In fact, one long-spoken-about issue that came up while filming was a "nightmare" scene in which his character, Mike Seaver, was meant to be in bed with a young woman. Speaking on Chuck Swindoll's "Insight to Living" podcast, Cameron shared that he'd told writers that even though he understood that the scene would be a nightmare, he didn't feel comfortable filming it for religious reasons. That ultimately led to rumors that Cameron was trying to use his star power to bully the writers, and he told Swindoll, "Some of them interpreted that as me flexing my celebrity muscle, trying to run the show and push my religious values on them." Ultimately, he said he believed it was simply a matter of different value systems and a "meeting of the worlds."
While it was undoubtedly a different scenario from his co-stars going in different directions, Cameron has also said that that experience on "Growing Pains" ultimately prompted him to go a very different route. Sure enough, he's been in a number of Christian productions, including "The Birth of Jesus," "Fire Proof," and "The Miracle of the Cards." He's also made a point of refusing to kiss other actors on screen, though he has kissed his wife and fellow "Growing Pains" co-star, Chelsea Noble, in films that have required a smooch. "We're actually husband and wife honoring marriage behind the scenes," he explained of the workaround in a 2008 appearance on "Today."
Outside of the aforementioned productions, Cameron has found a way to honor his beliefs and leverage his celebrity status through his talk show, "Takeaways with Kirk Cameron."
Tracey Gold became an acting teacher
Tracey Gold played Carol Seaver on "Growing Pains," and she continued to work as an actor for many years after the show's final episode. However, in 2025, she announced that she'd joined The Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts (SCSOPA) as an acting coach. In a video posted on the school's Instagram account, Gold shared, "I love teaching kids acting skills for whether they wanna be professional actors, if it's to help them get out of their comfort zone, you know, I'm always about fun first, and in the fun, you'll learn." Sure enough, the comments section made it pretty clear she was already making a big impact on her students, with one writing that their daughter adored working with her. "I am extremely grateful for your talent and dedication," the mom gushed.
It's especially touching that Gold has shifted her career to coaching young actors, considering how outspoken she's been about the challenges that came with being a child star in the '90s. In particular, she said on "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" that she felt incredibly uncomfortable addressing writers about the jokes made at her character's expense, many of which revolved around her weight. Gold pointed out that there was generally an expectation on TV sets that kids needed to be exceptional at what they did, and never speak out of turn. However, she ultimately did address the issue ... and was told it was simply something she didn't realize happened in real life because she didn't have brothers.
Sadly, Gold developed a serious eating disorder, though she has said the show wasn't the only contributing factor. Still, she's long spoken out about her experience to help others, and we're thrilled to know the youngsters who attend her classes have her in their corner.
Jeremy Miller is still acting (and a chef!)
Jeremy Miller, who played Ben Seaver on "Growing Pains," has continued to act since the show ended, but he's also switched things up to add more to his resumé, and today, he's also a chef. That's not a term the former child actor uses lightly, either. On the "Magic Making Mischief" podcast, he revealed that in addition to being classically French-trained, he not only studied in China, but even "apprenticed at a couple restaurants in Shanghai." As for why we haven't seen the actor open his own eatery, he explained on the podcast that he liked experimenting too much to do something like that. "I've spent very little time in a restaurant kitchen, like long-term, because you're doing the same thing over and over and over ... with the private cheffing and doing that kind of thing, I get to create unique menus for my clients all the time," he said.
While being a chef may seem like a far cry from Miller's time on "Growing Pains," he did also share on "Magic Making Mischief" that one of his co-stars played a big part in his cooking journey. Asked about his favorite person to cook for, Miller gushed, "That would be Alan Thicke, my TV father. Getting to cook for him was always a blast because he would bring me up to the ranch, his house in Santa Barbara, and I'd cook for him and his family." The Thicke family weren't the only ones to benefit from that, though. Miller added, "He'd invite Kirk and Tracey and Joanna and our entire crew up, you know, and their families would come, and I would cook for everybody."
Oh, to have been on that guest list!
Ashley Johnson has a bunch of voice acting credits you'll recognize
Ashley Johnson played the baby of the Seaver family, Chrissy Seaver, and only joined the cast of "Growing Pains" in 1990, though in a 2019 appearance on "Today," she shared that people still recognized her from her time on the show. "Most of the time, people don't know what they know me from, I think because I was so little, and they think, like, 'Did we go to school together?'" she chuckled.
In the time since "Growing Pains," Johnson has been involved in a number of different projects, but those in the gaming world will likely know her best for her work in "The Last of Us." That'd be the game and the spinoff TV show. In the former, she voiced the lead character Ellie, and while Bella Ramsey brought Ellie to the screen for the TV adaptation, Johnson still had a pivotal part in that, playing the character's mom, Anna. Speaking to HBO Max about playing both characters, Johnson gushed, "I played Ellie in the first and the second game, so it's special for me to play the mother of this character that I care so deeply about." Other than "The Last of Us," Johnson has also provided her voice in other games, including "Minecraft: Story Mode," "Lego Dimensions," and "Lego Marvel's Adventures." And, as those who follow the "Critical Role" series will likely know, she's one of its founding members.
It's safe to say the cast of "Growing Pains" have gone on to carve out their own niches in the years since the show ended, and we're happy for them. And, while some of its stars are no longer with us (Alan Thicke died in 2016, while Betty McGuire passed in 2026), we're thrilled to know we'll always have the reruns.