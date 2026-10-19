Then And Now: How The Cast Of Growing Pains Has Transformed

"Growing Pains" may have wrapped in the early '90s, but whatever happened to the cast? A number of the show's stars have continued to work extensively in the biz, but in all the time since the show concluded, there have also been a ton of changes. From shifts to new roles in the industry to those who became movie stars (Leonardo DiCaprio, we're looking at you), here's how the sitcom's stars have transformed over the years.

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DiCaprio may only have joined the cast of "Growing Pains" as Luke Brower in its last season, but there's no question he became its breakout star. A year after the show's conclusion in 1992, he began gaining major recognition for his parts in "This Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," and in a sweet revelation on Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, DiCaprio hinted at his "Growing Pains" co-stars playing a big role in him being able to take those jobs. "They were so incredibly awesome to me, because I think that we were gonna do another year, and the late, great Alan Thicke and all of them got together and [were] like, 'Let the kid go do this, let him go' ... It was really an amazing moment," he recounted.

Of course, "This Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" were just the first two of many of DiCaprio's memorable roles over the years, and today, he's one of the most instantly recognizable (and regularly nominated and awarded) movie stars on the planet. And, despite years of online chatter about him being snubbed at the Oscars, he even earned a golden statuette in 2016. "Growing Pains" fans would surely have loved to see more of him on the show, but kudos to the cast for letting him pursue something even bigger.