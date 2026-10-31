Scandal Rewind: Freddie Prinze & Richard Pryor's Love Triangle Drama, Explained

Freddie Prinze and Richard Pryor were friends at one point, but according to the former's son, the fact that they were both in love with (and dated) '70s icon Pam Grier destroyed their bond. While fans of Grier will know that, despite her many A-list romances, she never married or had kids, the "Jackie Brown" star had three very serious relationships, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Prinze, and Pryor. Grier has been open about the fact that she initially met Pryor through Prinze, writing in her 2010 autobiography "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts," that some time after breaking up with Prinze, he drove her to his fellow comedian's house just to prove that he knew her, with the duo seemingly having made a playful bet. It's worth noting that Grier only started dating Pryor later on, but there's still a possibility the "Superman III" star felt some type of way over it.

In a 2026 appearance on "The Big Thing," actor Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed, "Him and my dad had this terrible falling out, because they were both in love with Pam Grier." More specifically, the former teen heartthrob pointed out, "She picked my dad, and Richard lost his s*** and it messed with him." "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts" doesn't confirm whether there was any overlap in the two relationships, but Grier hasn't denied there being drama between her two exes either. She actually reposted a clip of Prinze Jr.'s comments on "The Big Thing" to her X account, making it clear that she was a-okay with him talking about it. "Freddie's son is a son to me. He's lovely, His family precious," she clarified simply. Guess that means the "She's All That" star wasn't wrong!