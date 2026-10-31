Scandal Rewind: Freddie Prinze & Richard Pryor's Love Triangle Drama, Explained
Freddie Prinze and Richard Pryor were friends at one point, but according to the former's son, the fact that they were both in love with (and dated) '70s icon Pam Grier destroyed their bond. While fans of Grier will know that, despite her many A-list romances, she never married or had kids, the "Jackie Brown" star had three very serious relationships, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Prinze, and Pryor. Grier has been open about the fact that she initially met Pryor through Prinze, writing in her 2010 autobiography "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts," that some time after breaking up with Prinze, he drove her to his fellow comedian's house just to prove that he knew her, with the duo seemingly having made a playful bet. It's worth noting that Grier only started dating Pryor later on, but there's still a possibility the "Superman III" star felt some type of way over it.
In a 2026 appearance on "The Big Thing," actor Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed, "Him and my dad had this terrible falling out, because they were both in love with Pam Grier." More specifically, the former teen heartthrob pointed out, "She picked my dad, and Richard lost his s*** and it messed with him." "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts" doesn't confirm whether there was any overlap in the two relationships, but Grier hasn't denied there being drama between her two exes either. She actually reposted a clip of Prinze Jr.'s comments on "The Big Thing" to her X account, making it clear that she was a-okay with him talking about it. "Freddie's son is a son to me. He's lovely, His family precious," she clarified simply. Guess that means the "She's All That" star wasn't wrong!
Stories about Prinze and Pryor's beef are nothing new
For those who've been paying attention to what Freddie Prinze Jr. has said about his father's dynamic with Richard Pryor because of Pam Grier over the years, his comments on "The Big Thing" probably didn't come as much of a surprise. In a 2020 episode of his podcast "Prinze and the Wolf," he mentioned it while talking about Freddie Prinze's professional admiration for Pryor. "He was like my dad's hero, even though that had beef because of Pam Grier, 'cause Pam picked my dad instead of Richard," Prinze Jr. said (via YouTube). The actor also discussed the love triangle in the 2015 documentary "Misery Loves Comedy," disclosing one particularly tense moment in which Pryor tried to embarrass his dad by showing tapes of Prinze bombing onstage.
As the "Scooby-Doo" star acknowledged, Prinze actually got physical with Pryor. "My dad finally just says, 'F*** this' and he gets up and he lays out Richard, takes both girls and splits," the actor detailed (via YouTube). It's unclear if one of the women was Grier, and Prinze Jr. wasn't there himself at the time (the comedian died when his son was still a baby), but he was only too happy to reveal his source. "This story was told to me by 'Growing Pains,' by Joanna Kerns, man," the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star laughed. Well, whether or not there were any relationship overlaps, it's pretty clear there was beef between Pryor and Prinze over Grier. And, even if the "Foxy Brown" star didn't address the drama in "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts," there's hope yet for those desperate for the full scoop, because the book is reportedly set for a big-screen adaptation.