Little House On The Prairie Stars Who Have Sadly Passed Away
Adapted from Laura Ingalls Wilder's same-named series of books, "Little House on the Prairie" focused on the trials and tribulations of the residents, namely the Ingalls family, of the Minnesota village of Walnut Grove in the late 19th century. Recently given the remake treatment by Netflix, the NBC hit was one of the most popular family-friendly TV shows of its era, running for nine seasons, not to mention a spin-off and three TV movies.
The NBC hit, which premiered in September of 1974, propelled several actors to stardom, including Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert, and Dean Butler, respectively best-known as matriarch Caroline, middle child Laura, and farmer Almanzo, all of whom are still with us today. But sadly, several cast members have died since their spells on the super-wholesome show, including its multi-talented leading man, its comic relief, and arguably its most memorable guest star. Here's a look at their post-show stories.
Michael Landon
Michael Landon, who, of course, played the Ingalls family's patriarch Charles, also served as director, writer, and executive producer of "Little House on the Prairie." And he continued to assert his creative control on its spinoff "Little House: A New Beginning," his subsequent hit show "Highway to Heaven," and the TV movies "Where Pigeons Go to Die" and "Us."
Sadly, the latter proved to be Landon's final project. At a 1991 news conference, the star revealed (via the Los Angeles Times) to the world that he'd been diagnosed with cancer of both the pancreas and liver. "I am going to fight it," he vowed about the inoperable conditions. "Every moment gets a little more important after something like this." Proving that his sense of humor remained intact, he quipped, "I want my agent to know that this shoots to hell any chance of doing a health food commercial."
Landon, who was firm about one rule on the "Little House" set, did indeed do his best to fight, embarking on a strict vegetarian diet supplemented by vitamins at his Malibu home with third wife Cindy. He also appeared on "The Johnny Carson Show" and gave a cover interview with Life magazine to reiterate his determination. However, within just a few months, Landon died at the age of 54. "Having a really good attitude, I think, is so important," his daughter Leslie (one of nine kids who inherited millions) told People in 2024. "Which my dad continued to have even up until the end."
Katherine MacGregor
Described by one fan (via RTE) as "the touch of pepper in the sweetness of the show," Katherine MacGregor played Harriet Oleson, the ill-tempered wife of store owner Nels throughout all nine seasons of "Little House on the Prairie." And the actor was integral to her character's villainous personality. "Anyone that mean has to be a fool," she once explained to NBC (via People) about how she fleshed out the role. "So I began mixing farce into it."
MacGregor, who'd previously appeared in the likes of TV movie "The Girls of Huntington House" and exploitation flick "The Student Nurses," largely retreated from the national spotlight once the show wrapped up in 1983. She returned to the local theater scene she began her career in, taught kids at the Wee Hollywood Vedanta Players company she founded, and immersed herself in the Hindu religion she'd converted to while battling alcoholism.
Toward her later years, MacGregor lived in California's Motion Picture Fund Long Term Nursing Care, where she died in 2018 at the age of 93. "She was outspoken and hilariously funny," her former co-star Melissa Gilbert wrote on Instagram in tribute. "A truly gifted actress as she was able to play a despicable character but with so much heart. Her Harriet Oleson was the woman our fans loved to hate. A perfect antagonist."
Richard Bull
In a coincidental turn of events, Richard Bull ended up in the same residential care facility as his on-screen wife. Yes, the actor who played long-suffering store owner Nels Oleson in "Little House on the Prairie" spent his later years in the Motion Picture Fund Long Term Nursing Care home, which also welcomed Katherine MacGregor.
Unlike the latter, Bull continued to rack up the screen credits following the NBC show's cancelation, reuniting with Michael Landon on several episodes of "Highway to Heaven," guesting on "Hill Street Blues," "It's Garry Shandling's Show," and "Designing Women," and appearing in sports drama "Sugar." In fact, he was still working up until his mid-80s, with his final credit a one-off role in procedural "Boss" in 2011.
Sadly, three years later, Bull — who rose to fame playing a doctor on '60s sci-fi hit "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" — died of pneumonia. In a touching tribute, Alison Arngrim, who played his on-screen daughter Nellie in "Little House on the Prairie," described him (via BBC News) as a "calm, sensible, and rational man," adding, "Everyone loved him so much. People are posting [condolences] in six different languages on my Facebook page."
Victor French
Victor French played Landon's neighbor and pal Isaiah Edwards intermittently throughout the nine seasons of "Little House on the Prairie" and its three spinoff films. And he credits its leading man Michael Landon with completely changing the course of his career. "It had gotten to the point where crowds parted when they saw me coming," he once told TV Guide, having previously been restricted to playing "killers, rapists, and every kind of villain and pervert known to man."
French had first been introduced to Landon on the set of another long-running NBC favorite, "Bonanza," and was later cast as his ex-policeman sidekick in "Highway to Heaven," where — as with "Little House" — he also got the chance to showcase his talents as a director. The Californian, who started out as a stuntman in the western genre, was also set to helm animated musical comedy "Rock-a-Doodle" until illness forced him to abandon the project.
Sadly, three months after being diagnosed with lung cancer, French died at the age of just 54 at Sherman Oaks Community Hospital. According to manager Bob Philpott, the Californian had requested that instead of a funeral service, his nearest and dearest were simply to throw a big party.
Kevin Hagen
Kevin Hagen played Walnut Grove's resident doctor Hiram Baker across 113 episodes of "Little House on the Prairie" as well as its three TV movies. "The role was so comfortable for me," he later told the Los Angeles Times. "Because when I started in the business in 1956, about the only thing on TV was westerns."
Indeed, although the actor only took to his craft at the age of 27, he soon made up for lost time, appearing in pretty much every other TV western of the era including "Gunsmoke," "Yancy Derringer," and "Maverick." Following the show's end in 1983, Hagen enjoyed a seven-episode spell on "General Hospital," guested on "Matlock" and "Amazing Stories," and played a cop in both Sidney Lumet's political drama "Power" and comedic thriller "The Ambulance." But after moving to the Oregon city of Grants Pass in 1992, his career pivoted to the stage, whether via the dinner theater scene or the one-man show dubbed "A Playful Dose of Prairie Wisdom."
Hagen also returned to the "Little House" world at various fan conventions. Sadly, in 2004, and just like his former co-stars Michael Landon and Victor French, Hagen was diagnosed with cancer. A year later, he died aged 77, leaving behind his fourth wife Jan and son Kristopher.
Karl Swenson
A prolific star of the stage and screen, Karl Swenson racked up no fewer than 177 acting credits during his lengthy career, from voicing Merlin in Disney animation "The Sword in the Stone" to playing mystery man Mr. McBeevee in one of the most memorable episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show." But for "Little House on the Prairie" viewers, he'll always be best remembered as Walnut Grove's founder Lars Hanson.
Swenson appeared in 40 episodes of the NBC show before being written out in the fifth season, reportedly at his own request. Indeed, the New Yorker, who'd initially planned to pursue a medical vocation before discovering his true calling lay in acting, had apparently asked the show's writers to kill off Lars. Already 70 years old by this point, he wanted to enjoy his retirement, and what better way to seek closure than his character meeting his maker?
Sadly, Swenson never got the chance to see the "There's No Place Like Home" episode in which Laura Ingalls reveals the devastating news. While visiting relatives just eight days before it was due to be screened, he died of a heart attack.
Dabbs Greer
Dabbs Greer played Walnut Grove's Reverend Robert Alden in "Little House on the Prairie," just one of the 326 — yes, 326! — credits that he racked up during a screen career which spanned from 1949 to 2003. "Every character actor, in their own little sphere, is the lead," he told Albany, N.Y., Times Union (via the Los Angeles Times) about his prolific work rate.
Greer first appeared on camera in the 1939 western "Jesse James," as he explained to Neosho Daily News (via CBS News) decades later. "They were paying $5 a day to local people for being extras. That was really good money in those days, more money than we had seen in a long time." But his filmography began properly when he was cast as a bridge guard in the historical thriller "Reign of Terror," while it ended in an episode of teen phenomenon "Lizzie McGuire." In between, he enjoyed recurring roles in "Hank," "Picket Fences," and "Gunsmoke," married Mike and Carol Brady while playing a minister in "The Brady Bunch," and portrayed a 108-year-old in the adaptation of Stephen King's "The Green Mile."
In 2007, four years after entering into a well-earned retirement, Greer died aged 90 at Pasadena's Huntington Hospital. According to neighbor Bill Klukken, the Hollywood veteran had been suffering from heart and kidney disease in his final years.
Merlin Olsen
Merlin Olsen will, of course, always be better known for his career with the Los Angeles Rams. At Utah State, he won the Outland Trophy, and as a pro entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was selected for the Pro Bowl on no fewer than 14 occasions. But the multi-talent also carved out an acting career after hanging up his boots, most notably playing farmer Jonathan Garvey between the fourth and seventh seasons of "Little House on the Prairie."
Olsen continued to flit between the two worlds once his stint on the NBC show came to an end. He appeared in the TV movies "The Juggler of Notre Dame" and "Time Bomb," enjoyed recurring gigs on sitcom "Fathers and Sons" and family drama "Aaron's Way," and took top billing in another Michael Landon-produced affair, "Father Murphy." He also went on to color commentate for the AFC Championship Game for NBC before heading to CBS Sports at the turn of the '90s.
Sadly, in 2009, Olsen discovered he had lung cancer and subsequently sued various bodies for exposing him to the asbestos said to have caused it. A year later, he died at California's City of Hope National Medical Center at age 69. "He was ferocious and fearless on the football field and then the other probably more important aspect of his personality was he was a true gentleman," said former teammate Jack Youngblood (via Fox Sports).
Hersha Parady
Hersha Parady's teacher character Alice Garvey had one of the most tragic "Little House on the Prairie" narrative arcs. Indeed, she dies as a hero in the sixth season after heading straight into the on-fire Walnut Grove Church and School building to rescue two children. But she very nearly played another one of the town's residents.
Indeed, Parady was narrowly pipped by Karen Grassle to the role of Caroline Ingalls, the matriarch who makes it to the end of the show with her life intact. Following her shocking exit, the Ohio native enjoyed an intermittent screen career, popping up in 1986 sci-fi "Hyper Sapien: People from Another Star," the Keri Russell drama "The Babysitter's Seduction," and in three episodes of Nickelodeon favorite "Kenan and Kel."
Parady, once wed to Academy Award-winning movie producer John Peverall, sadly died at her Virginia home in 2023, aged 78, having been diagnosed with meningioma. "Despite what I could only describe as her being 'difficult' at times, she was the best mother," her only child Jonathan Peverall said (via Sky News) in tribute. "She was also a doting grandmother, and her three grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life, will miss her dearly."
Steve Tracy
Steve Tracy, who played Nellie's husband Percival Dalton in "Little House on the Prairie," was one of the youngest cast members no longer with us. The actor died of complications from AIDS in 1986, just five years after his stint on the NBC show concluded, at the age of 34.
Tracy did manage to add to his filmography with roles in the bawdy caper "National Lampoon's Class Reunion" and comedy "Say Yes" and guest spots on "The Jeffersons" and "Tales from the Darkside." In fact, he was still performing six months prior to his death in "AIDS/US: Portraits in Personal Courage," a Los Angeles production in which people affected by the illness in real life got the chance to tell their stories.
Tracy's "Little House" stint may only have been brief. But he still made quite an impression, particularly on co-star Melissa Gilbert, who in 2025 took to Instagram on World Aids Day to acknowledge the friends she'd lost. "I remember the beginning of the AIDS pandemic in the '80s. It was terrifying, swift, horrible, and preventable," she wrote (via Parade) before naming Tracy as one of those who suffered. "I watched so many people I knew, danced with, worked with, and so many I loved, die horrible, painful deaths ... it was like a runaway train on fire."
Shannen Doherty
Before rising to superstardom as Brenda in teen sensation "Beverly Hills, 90210," Shannen Doherty first caught attention in the ninth and final season of "Little House on the Prairie" as Laura's niece Jenny Wilder, going on to reprise the role in its three TV movies, too. And while hosting an episode of her podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" in 2024, the actor revealed that she always looked back on this time with fondness.
"It's kind of amazing because, when I think about the long span of my career, but also how rough some jobs were — and unenjoyable to be a part of, a little bit toxic — it was really the experience on "Little House" that spurred that passion on for being an actor," Doherty said (via People). She also paid tribute to the man, said by many to be a terror off-camera, who helped to pluck her from obscurity, Michael Landon. "I adored him. He was a mentor. He taught me so much."
Doherty, of course, went on to become one of the show's most enduring stars, appearing in cult classics "Heathers" and "Mallrats," portraying witch Prue Halliwell in fantasy drama "Charmed," and even bagging her own reality TV show, "Shannen Says." In 2020, she announced that the breast cancer she'd overcome several years earlier had now returned. Tragically, it eventually spread to her brain and bones, and in 2024, she died at her Malibu home aged 53.
Hermione Baddeley
Hermione Baddeley was only in three episodes of "Little House on the Prairie." But her character, the highly eccentric Kezia Horn, was undoubtedly one of the most memorable to intermittently pop up. In fact, she even had an episode named after her in season five, The Lake Kezia Monster, in which she teams up with Laura, Albert, and Andy to scare the Olesons off from evicting her.
Baddeley was also one of the most acclaimed actors to ever grace the show. She picked up nods at the BAFTAs and Academy Awards for her turn in 1959's "Room at the Top." She picked up a Golden Globe for her performance as cook Mrs. Naugatuck in "Maude." And she was also nominated for best performance by a leading actress in a Play at the Tony Awards for "The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore."
Following her brief "Little House" stint, Baddeley guested on "Fantasy Island," "The Two Of Us," and "The Devlin Connection," appeared in TV movie "This Girl for Hire," and voiced Auntie Shrew in "The Secret of NIMH." After suffering a stroke, she died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 1986 at the age of 80.
Moses Gunn
Moses Gunn played Joe Kagan, a former boxing champion turned farmer, and one of the few non-Caucasian faces in the cast, for five episodes of "Little House on the Prairie." And he wasn't a stranger to accolades, either.
Indeed, as a member of the Negro Ensemble Company, Gunn was twice recognized for his talents at the Obie Awards. He also picked up a nomination at the Emmys for his performance as Kintango in groundbreaking drama "Roots" and a Tony nod for his turn in "The Poison Tree."
The St. Louis native remained in-demand following his spell on "Little House," appearing on the big screen in "Ragtime," "The Never-Ending Story," and "Firestarter," and on the small screen in "Father Murphy," "A Man Called Hawk," and "The Cosby Show." Sadly, after a six-month illness, Gunn died at his Connecticut home at the age of 64 in 1993 due to complications from asthma.