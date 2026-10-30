Little House On The Prairie Stars Who Have Sadly Passed Away

Michael Landon, who, of course, played the Ingalls family's patriarch Charles, also served as director, writer, and executive producer of "Little House on the Prairie." And he continued to assert his creative control on its spinoff "Little House: A New Beginning," his subsequent hit show "Highway to Heaven," and the TV movies "Where Pigeons Go to Die" and "Us."

Sadly, the latter proved to be Landon's final project. At a 1991 news conference, the star revealed (via the Los Angeles Times) to the world that he'd been diagnosed with cancer of both the pancreas and liver. "I am going to fight it," he vowed about the inoperable conditions. "Every moment gets a little more important after something like this." Proving that his sense of humor remained intact, he quipped, "I want my agent to know that this shoots to hell any chance of doing a health food commercial."

Landon, who was firm about one rule on the "Little House" set, did indeed do his best to fight, embarking on a strict vegetarian diet supplemented by vitamins at his Malibu home with third wife Cindy. He also appeared on "The Johnny Carson Show" and gave a cover interview with Life magazine to reiterate his determination. However, within just a few months, Landon died at the age of 54. "Having a really good attitude, I think, is so important," his daughter Leslie (one of nine kids who inherited millions) told People in 2024. "Which my dad continued to have even up until the end."