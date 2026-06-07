Where The 1980's Highway To Heaven Cast Ended Up
"Highway to Heaven" had its roots in tragedy. And tragedy connected its main cast after the show, with Michael Landon, Victor French, and Jim Troesh dying under unfortunate circumstances in their 50s. The show also featured numerous guest stars, some of whom viewers likely recognize from other popular series.
The NBC fantasy drama premiered in 1984, a little over a decade after creator Landon's daughter, Cheryl, was involved in a devastating car accident that killed three of the four passengers. She survived but was seriously injured. "It broke everything in her — all her ribs, her neck, you name it," Landon told People in 1985. As his daughter lay on a bed in a coma, Landon made a promise. If she recovered, "[I] would do my best to make a product to help people," he added. Cheryl recovered, and Landon fulfilled his promise. A few years later, when he was on his way to pick up his children, he had the idea to develop a TV show that inspired the audience to be empathetic toward others. "Everyone was honking their horns and cursing ... and I thought it would be good to do a show where people could see how much better and healthier it is to go through life being nice," he said.
He set out to do just that with the help of his fellow "Little House on the Prairie" cast member Victor French. Landon wanted to make a difference from the start, hiring staff with disabilities to fulfill a series of jobs. One of them was actor Jim Troesh, who went on to become the first quadriplegic to join the Screen Actors Guild. Tragedy brought the cast members together to create "Highway to Heaven" and accompanied them in its aftermath.
Michael Landon died from pancreatic and liver cancer at 54
Michael Landon was only 54 when he experienced a splitting headache during a skiing trip in Utah in April 1991, less than two years after the end of "Highway to Heaven." After seeking medical help, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which had already spread to the liver. The tumors were deemed inoperable, so he turned to chemotherapy and experimental treatments.
He wanted to do what he could to extend his life. "I'm not the kind of person who gives up without a fight. If I'm gonna die, death's gonna have to do a lot of fighting to get me," he told Life magazine in May 1991 (via Deseret News). Following the diagnosis, the actor who rose to fame as Little Joe on "Bonanza" was open about his cancer journey, detailing the treatments he was undergoing and highlighting his will to live. But the cancer was too aggressive at that stage, and Michael died on July 1, 1991, just three months after receiving his initial diagnosis.
Michael left behind his wife, Cindy, and nine kids, a few of whom were young. Michael's daughter, "Yellowstone" star Jennifer Landon, was just 7, and his son, Sean Landon, was 4. "It is devastating beyond comprehension to lose a parent, especially at an early age ... I can't say how much his death has affected me, but I know it's a significant part of the fabric of who I am," Jennifer told the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in 2014.
Victor French died of lung cancer at 54
Michael Landon wasn't the first star from "Little House on the Prairie" to die. Two years before him, Victor French died from lung cancer in June 1989 — two months before the final episode of "Highway to Heaven" aired. Like Landon, he was also 54 years old. And also like his co-star and close friend, French had received his cancer diagnosis just three months before his death. Landon declined to talk to newspapers about the loss, deeming it inappropriate.
But his feelings for his friends were on display at the funeral, where he reportedly struggled to hold back tears. French's feelings for Landon had been mutual, with the actor openly showing his gratitude to his friend for seeing his true potential when no one else would. "[Landon saved me from] 20 years of playing killers, rapists and every kind of villain and pervert known to man," French told TV Guide in 1985. "It had gotten to the point where crowds parted when they saw me coming. I used to look in the mirror and think, 'There he is, America's villain.'"
The role that changed everything for French was that of Isaiah Edwards on "Little House on the Prairie," one that the network wasn't so keen on having him play. "[Landon] had to fight for me, too. NBC wanted a 'name' as Isaiah. Fortunately, Michael stuck to his guns and it turned my career around. And my life," he said. They had a lot in common, and that unfortunately included similar struggles with terminal cancer.
Jim Troesh died from respiratory failure at 54
Jim Troesh suffered a life-changing accident when he was 14. He fell off a roof, permanently injuring his spine. He lived the rest of his life as a quadriplegic. Acting was an unlikely career, but Troesh was talented and lucky enough to cross paths with people who saw his potential. Michael Landon was one of them. He played a wheelchair-bound attorney for three seasons on "Highway to Heaven," and even snagged screenwriting credits to boot.
In 1985, he convinced Landon to include an episode in which his character meets and falls in love with a woman with no disabilities. It was loosely based on his own life story, and Landon bought it — something Troesh was forever grateful for because he knew how uncommon it was for stories like his own to make it on TV. "Producers and agents worry about our health holding up and our lack of mobility," Troesh told the Chicago Tribune in 1985. "They feel uncomfortable around us."
His co-star Victor French was proud of Landon and the team for having the courage to go where most wouldn't. "I went home (one day) and started watching one of our shows that had a quadriplegic actor in it, and I started crying. I thought, 'Thank God, I'm in a show in which that actor is able to do that (role),'" he told the Los Angeles Times in 1988. Troesh died from respiratory failure in October 2011, four years after receiving the Michael Landon Award in 2007. Like Landon and French, he was 54 years old.
Helen Hunt became a multi-award winner after Highway to Heaven
In May 1985, Helen Hunt appeared as a guest star in a two-part Season 1 episode. At just 21, she played a horse lover who discovers she is pregnant at the same time she receives a cancer diagnosis. Hunt wasn't famous yet when she starred in "Highway to Heaven," but she was no novice, either. Despite her age, she had been acting for about a decade at that point. Born into a family with deep roots in the entertainment industry, Hunt was among the many child stars of the '70s.
However, Hunt's big break wouldn't come until several years after "Highway to Heaven." After appearing in a series of films and TV shows in the late '80s and early '90s, the actor landed the career-changing role of Jamie Buchman in "Mad About You" in 1992, a role she went on to play for seven years (eight counting the 2019 revival) and that earned her four consecutive Emmy Awards. Her career gained another major boost toward the end of the decade, when her role alongside Jack Nicholson in the 1997 film "As Good as It Gets" won her an Oscar.
After that, Hunt largely stepped back from Hollywood. She still starred in popular movies in the aughts, including "What Women Want" and "Cast Away," but she wouldn't achieve the same level of recognition. Hunt was okay with that, though. The paparazzi attention she got as a result of fame wasn't something she could live with. "There were a couple of years when I was a little spooked," she told The Guardian in 2022. Still, Hunt will remain a household name to anyone who remembers the '90s.
Barry Williams struggled to step away from The Brady Bunch fame
In September 1985, Barry Williams guest-starred in a two-part episode in Season 2 of "Highway to Heaven," portraying a singer whose son is diagnosed with cancer. Unlike Helen Hunt, Williams was already famous. By then, his face was familiar to Americans everywhere as Greg Brady, the oldest son in "The Brady Bunch," a role he played between 1969 and 1974. While Williams would never achieve the same level of fame as he did on the beloved sitcom, he continued to work in the industry.
However, most of his work centered on several "The Brady Bunch" spin-offs over the years, including "The Brady Girls Get Married" in 1981, "A Very Brady Christmas" in 1988, and more recently "A Very Brady Renovation," a 2019 HGTV reality show that focused on the house used for the sitcom decades earlier. His association with his character was something Williams struggled to accept for many years. "In the beginning, being called Greg made me feel like they didn't know me and that somehow it was a threat to my identity," he revealed on "The Magnificent Others With Billy Corgan" in May 2026.
Being tied to Greg felt limiting, leaving Williams with the feeling that he had more to show but couldn't because people saw him as just that one character. "[It felt like] a non-acknowledgement as well," he told the Smashing Pumpkins frontman. Later in life, Williams turned his attention to competition shows, appearing in "The Masked Singer" in 2022 and "Dancing with the Stars" in 2023.