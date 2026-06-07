Where The 1980's Highway To Heaven Cast Ended Up

"Highway to Heaven" had its roots in tragedy. And tragedy connected its main cast after the show, with Michael Landon, Victor French, and Jim Troesh dying under unfortunate circumstances in their 50s. The show also featured numerous guest stars, some of whom viewers likely recognize from other popular series.

The NBC fantasy drama premiered in 1984, a little over a decade after creator Landon's daughter, Cheryl, was involved in a devastating car accident that killed three of the four passengers. She survived but was seriously injured. "It broke everything in her — all her ribs, her neck, you name it," Landon told People in 1985. As his daughter lay on a bed in a coma, Landon made a promise. If she recovered, "[I] would do my best to make a product to help people," he added. Cheryl recovered, and Landon fulfilled his promise. A few years later, when he was on his way to pick up his children, he had the idea to develop a TV show that inspired the audience to be empathetic toward others. "Everyone was honking their horns and cursing ... and I thought it would be good to do a show where people could see how much better and healthier it is to go through life being nice," he said.

He set out to do just that with the help of his fellow "Little House on the Prairie" cast member Victor French. Landon wanted to make a difference from the start, hiring staff with disabilities to fulfill a series of jobs. One of them was actor Jim Troesh, who went on to become the first quadriplegic to join the Screen Actors Guild. Tragedy brought the cast members together to create "Highway to Heaven" and accompanied them in its aftermath.