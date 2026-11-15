25 Celebrity Couples Who Are Aging Like Fine Wine
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Over the years, some of our favorite celebrities have made headlines with their chiseled physiques and age-defying skin, lighting up the red carpet with every smile. We've had stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Julia Roberts dominating "Most Beautiful People" lists, while Brad Pitt continues to be an obvious pick when Hollywood's most attractive men are mentioned. Let's not forget that some celebrity children, such as Sean Penn's daughter, Dylan Penn, have also grown up to be gorgeous.
In an industry where ageism remains a widely debated and polarizing issue, some celebrities appear to be aging gracefully. And what's better than one celebrity exuding timeless beauty? Two. The celebrities couples on this list take their workouts and skincare routines seriously, and we can't help but notice that their efforts have paid off. From stars like Halle Berry and Van Hunt, who exercise in the comfort of their home, to the likes of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, who prefer getting outdoors and surfing, here are some celebrity couples who are aging like fine wine.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham regularly work out together
David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girl band member Victoria Beckham, still turn heads as much as they did back in the 2000s. At a sighting during the January 2026 Paris Fashion Week (pictured), the Inter Miami CF co-owner and his beau were seen looking fabulous, their appeal seemingly untouched by time. David and Victoria are known to work out regularly, exercising five or six days a week. The former midfielder told Men's Health in February 2025, "I love training with Victoria. ... I stay motivated because my wife keeps me motivated."
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are both committed to active lifestyles
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union always seem to get better with age. When the pair attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, fans raved about Union's revealing outfit, which beautifully showcased her toned arms. Union's workout routine is simple, as she told Flow Space in January 2026, and includes "a little light jogging" and Pilates. Wade, on the other hand, stays fit because he wants to keep up with his dad. "My dad has always had a great body. ... I got to hold up. I got to keep this body going," the former athlete revealed on the "WY Network by Dwyane Wade" podcast.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are very 'competitive' in the gym
Chris Hemsworth was named People's Sexiest Man Alive back in 2014. Years have gone by, and Hemsworth's sculpted physique still steals the spotlight. "Bro, what's your gym [routine]?" one of his fans mused in an October 2026 Instagram comment. Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, is just as committed to fitness. The pair often challenge each other in the gym. "We are very competitive," Pataky disclosed in an interview with "Sunrise." She continued, saying, "When we met, that was our thing. We really loved sports." The duo also loves outdoor activities like surfing.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are fitness people and 'spa people'
Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, couldn't be aging any better. The couple looked stunning at the 2026 Academy Awards (pictured), and it was hard to miss Ripa's toned arms. Ripa has been known to incorporate dance into her fitness routine, while Consuelos' physique was earned in the gym and has often caught the attention of fans. He was named People's Sexiest TV Show Host Alive — twice. In 2024, the duo added another wellness habit to their self-care ritual: enjoying a nourishing treatment at the spa. "We're spa people now," Ripa wrote in a Facebook post.
Blake Shelton has gotten Gwen Stefani into the gym
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship began after they met on the set of NBC's "The Voice." The pair, who were 47 and 54, respectively, when the picture above was taken, just keep getting finer with age. In a 2017 Facebook live session with Entertainment Tonight, Stefani disclosed that they worked out together. "It's because of him [Shelton] that I worked out this morning," the Grammy winner shared. "I wasn't gonna work out. ... He's my trainer." Stefani later told Hollywood Life that they play tennis together.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share skincare products
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen always seem to exude a radiant glow that hasn't been touched by time, as seen at the May 2026 event pictured above. The pair are avid gym goers. Legend once told CNBC that he works out for an hour daily, while Teigen, too, opened up about her love of Pilates in a June 2024 chat with "Today." The couple also acknowledges the importance of good skincare and have no boundaries when it comes to skin-nourishing products. "We share pretty much everything," Teigen told People in 2019.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso's fitness habits continue to pay off
Matt Damon and his gorgeous wife, Luciana Barroso, flourish with each passing season. At the October 2026 premiere of "Animals" (pictured), the Academy Award winner exuded unmistakable silver-fox appeal, while Barroso's complexion appeared remarkably youthful. It's no surprise that the pair have been seen attending gym sessions together. Back in 2015, Damon and Barroso, who has had a dramatic transformation, were seen at the high-end Rise Movement Studio fitness center in Los Angeles. The couple hasn't given up on fitness since. In 2025, the Damon and Barroso's ripped physiques ultimately stole the show while they were on vacation in Ibiza.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are no strangers to intense training
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski looked every bit the lovely couple when they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Blunt and Stanley Tucci in April 2026 (pictured). They, too, love a good workout. Blunt's four-times-a-week routine combines dance, Pilates, yoga, and high-intensity training, as her instructor, Monique Eastwood, told Women's Health. Krasinski's workout regimen has evolved with his roles, from disliking exercise during his "The Office" days to embracing strength training while portraying CIA agent Jack Ryan, as he shared with Men's Health.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher make staying fit a family affair
Carrie Underwood's drastic fitness transformation has been seriously impressive, and what's even more adorable is that her family often joins the fun. Back in February 2018, the singer shared cute photos on Instagram: One showed her and her son doing squats, while the other featured her husband, Mike Fisher, and their little boy doing push-ups. "My boys make workouts fun (and a bit less productive, but that's ok)!" Underwood wrote. Underwood also works out while touring and made use of a mobile gym during her "Cry Pretty Tour 360."
Evan Spiegel loves to try on Miranda Kerr's organic skincare products
Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel and model Miranda Kerr both radiated a healthy glow when they attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2026 (pictured). Kerr takes credit for helping Spiegel get into the world of health and wellness. In a chat with LVR Magazine, she revealed that the tech mogul has since embraced workouts, yoga, and sauna treatments (via PageSix). Spiegel also borrows from Kerr's KORA Organics brand. "He uses the Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask as a scrub every morning in the shower without fail," Kerr told People in 2021.
Kerry Washington looks to Nnamdi Asomugha for 'guidance' when training
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha look charming with each passing year. In September 2026, 49-year-old Washington told Women's Health that Pilates had been her go-to workout for two decades. Washington is so committed that, while on vacation, she hilariously used a boat as a reformer. She gets fitness support from Asomugha, a former NFL player who is familiar with training. "I always look to him for guidance when I'm trying to create training structures [for roles]. And he's so supportive," the "Scandal" alum disclosed in an interview with BroBible.
Colin Jost owes his glowing skin to Scarlett Johansson's skincare line
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's complexions never seem to fade. Johansson once mentioned that fitness is a gift, while her husband swears by the magic of her skincare line. In January 2024, Jost filmed a video of himself using some products from Johansson's The Outset range, including a cleanser, serum, and the Daily Face Moisturizer. "I am going to demonstrate what I believe to be my skincare routine in this random public sink," the "SNL" star said (via People). Skincare aside, Jost also enjoys adventurous activities such as surfing.
Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba's fitness regimens are world's apart
Idris Elba was considered one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors until he met and married model and activist Sabrina Dhowre. Years later, the pair are still a gorgeous couple, radiating a noticeable glow at the "Masters of the Universe" world premiere in May 2026 (pictured). When it comes to working out, their tastes are different. Dhowre told Vogue that her routine includes blending strength training, Lagree, and Pilates. For his part, Elba mainly prefers "fight-ready" techniques such as kickboxing and shadowboxing, as he shared with Men's Health.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are all in on workouts and Jiu-Jitsu
Time seems to work in the favor of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The duo looked radiant as they arrived at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2026 (pictured above). It's hardly surprising that they are fitness enthusiasts. In a 2012 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kunis revealed that she trained three times a week. Ten years later, Kutcher acknowledged Kunis' support during his training for the New York marathon. And, besides running, Kutcher is also known to practie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as his trainer shared with Men's Fitness.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are surfing partners
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are blooming beautifully with age, and it could have something to do with their favorite recreational activity: surfing. "For the last six months, surfing has pretty much been my main form of exercise," the former "Gossip Girl" actor, who was taught how to surf by Brody, told People in March 2019. That same year, Meester's told Shape that her diet mainly consists of healthy foods. Previously, her fitness regimen unconventionally involved working out at playgrounds and in parks, as she once shared in a chat with Seventeen.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel incorporate cycling into their fitness routines
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel keep up their relationship dynamic by going on dates, but the couple also seems to enjoy each other's company when biking together. In 2010, the pair was spotted joyfully cycling through New York City. The following year, Biel and the "Selfish" singer pedaled alongside each other through the streets of Toronto. Of course, the couple also embraces workouts. Timberlake's trainer once shared a video of the singer pushing 440 pounds at the gym, while Biel's routine is aimed at building muscle, as she told E! News.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make frequent trips to the gym together
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse continue to look more radiant with time. The pair's glass-like skin captivated cameras at the 2026 premiere of "The Drama" (pictured). Pattison and Waterhouse are both fitness enthusiasts, as they were pictured attending a gym session in West Hollywood in September 2025. A little over two years earlier, they had been spotted holding hands after a workout in New York City. Pattinson's sessions have been intense at times. He told Men's Health that he strived to "do justice to the physicality required" for "The Batman."
Halle Berry and Van Hunt are all about home-based personal training
Halle Berry and Van Vunt looked gorgeous as they attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (pictured). Berry, who was just over a year shy of turning 60 at the time, sported a youthful look, while Vunt exuded the charm of a gray-bearded gentleman. The couple work out together at home, if one of Vunt's 2021 Instagram posts is taken into account. Berry also has a solid skincare routine with some surprisingly affordable products, as InStyle reported.
Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge maintain a wellness-focused lifestyle
Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge have certainly proven that life after 50 can be fabulous. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" stars looked gracefully stunning at the 2023 Variety's Women of Reality TV dinner (pictured). Tamra managed to transform her body over a five-month period by combining intensive training with a healthy diet. "You're working out to be healthy," the reality star, who previously won a Musclemania compeition, told People. Tamra also helped Eddie exercise while he was dealing with heart problems. "We're cycling together, we run together," she told The Lookbook.
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are hard workers at the gym
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish looked amazing and full of energy at the Golden Globes in January 2026 (pictured). Hart is known on social media as a fitness fanatic, an identity that he fully embraces. "I work out every day, and I take off every other Sunday," Hart once shared with People. His regimen includes time on the treadmill, weight training, and CrossFit. Naturally, Parrish isn't left out of the loop. Back in 2017, she impressed social media users by working out while nine months pregnant.
Dave Franco uses Alison Brie's skincare products
Dave Franco and Alison Brie are both in their 40s, at the time of writing, and they look absolutely amazing! The couple leads an active lifestyle, a habit that helped them foster their creativity during the pandemic, as Brie told Business Insider. When it comes to their recognizable glow, Franco admitted to using some of Brie's skincare essentials. "My skincare routine is Alison's skincare routine. I literally took all of her products," he said on an episode of the "Dear Chelsea" podcast, adding that he also started "going to her facialist."
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's workouts include synchronized sets
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo exuded effortless radiance at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2026 (pictured). Of course, the couple are fitness lovers. In May 2021, their trainer shared a video of the duo working out, which featured an exercise they performed in sync. Prinsloo also sometimes has individual sessions. When it comes to healthy eating, Levine has developed habits to help him stay alert before performing. "I always drink a ton of water, a ton of tea, and a little bit of protein," he told Men's Health.
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are Double Dutch enthusiasts
Melissa Gorga celebrated Joe Gorga's 50th birthday in 2024 by sharing photos of themselves on vacation in Italy. One striking photo stood out, highlighting the couple's impressive physique.
Melissa and Joe embrace ab-toning treatments and have amazing Double Dutch skills. The duo got interested in Double Dutch during a "Wife Swap" episode featuring pros Michelle and Sean Clark. For real estate professional Joe, the experience was surreal because it brought back childhood memories, as he recalled during an episode of "The Tamron Hall Show."
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe owe their youthful looks to workouts and good skincare
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe keep proving that age is just a number. The couple looked elegant at a 2026 gala at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (pictured).
In a chat with New Beauty, the "Soul Food" actors revealed that they both work out. "He's [Kodjoe] done in 30 minutes, but he commits to it, and no one bothers him," Parker shared, adding that she struggles to juggle self-care and motherhood. Still, Kodjoe credits her with teaching him "about moisturizing my face and cleaning the pores."
Ciara and Russell Wilson always make time for the gym
Ciara and Russell Wilson remain as captivating as ever. We couldn't help but marvel at how gorgeous they looked at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in 2026 (pictured).
Ciara stays committed to her wellness routines even during pregnancy. And as she told Business Insider in September 2025, she loves dancing, boxing, and jogging around New York City. Ciara has come a long way because there was a time when all she did was spot training. Of course, fitness is a family affair. "Russ and I definitely train together whenever we can; it's always so much fun," she shared.