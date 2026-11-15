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Over the years, some of our favorite celebrities have made headlines with their chiseled physiques and age-defying skin, lighting up the red carpet with every smile. We've had stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Julia Roberts dominating "Most Beautiful People" lists, while Brad Pitt continues to be an obvious pick when Hollywood's most attractive men are mentioned. Let's not forget that some celebrity children, such as Sean Penn's daughter, Dylan Penn, have also grown up to be gorgeous.

In an industry where ageism remains a widely debated and polarizing issue, some celebrities appear to be aging gracefully. And what's better than one celebrity exuding timeless beauty? Two. The celebrities couples on this list take their workouts and skincare routines seriously, and we can't help but notice that their efforts have paid off. From stars like Halle Berry and Van Hunt, who exercise in the comfort of their home, to the likes of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, who prefer getting outdoors and surfing, here are some celebrity couples who are aging like fine wine.