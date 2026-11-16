Princess Diana was known for her cheeky sense of humor, and one photographer who worked closely with her during her years as the Princess of Wales has opened up about some of her more eyebrow-raising quips over the years. As it turns out, Diana could make quite the spicy quip!

Arthur Edwards began photographing the British royal family for The Sun back in the 1970s, so it's safe to say he had a fair bit of rapport with many members of the firm. Naturally, Diana was included in that, and in his 2026 memoir "Cup of Tea, Arthur?" he relayed a number of hilarious moments he shared with the late princess (some of which were a touch on the risqué side). As seen in an excerpt published by The Sun, on one occasion in 1985, he sassily asked why Diana wore what she had to the opera at La Scala, and she wasted no time clapping back at Edwards' comments on what he'd referred to as "that boring old dress." "Oh, I suppose you'd like it better if I came naked," she fired back.

For what it's worth, Edwards wasn't thrown by Diana's quip, adding that he continued to chirp her even after that, first saying it would certainly make news if she did, then playfully turning on the future King Charles III for not buying the princess something new. Charles was also keen to banter, though, and Edwards recalled him saying, "We simply can't afford it." That wouldn't be the last time the photographer and Diana engaged in playful back-and-forth. Edwards also recalled a time she was set to go up a set of escalators, and she greeted him with, "Hello, Arthur, I suppose you want to take a picture right up my legs?" Thankfully, her protection officers prevented anyone from being able to do so.