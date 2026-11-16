Princess Diana's Famous Wit Was On Full Display In Cheeky Exchange With Royal Photographer
Princess Diana was known for her cheeky sense of humor, and one photographer who worked closely with her during her years as the Princess of Wales has opened up about some of her more eyebrow-raising quips over the years. As it turns out, Diana could make quite the spicy quip!
Arthur Edwards began photographing the British royal family for The Sun back in the 1970s, so it's safe to say he had a fair bit of rapport with many members of the firm. Naturally, Diana was included in that, and in his 2026 memoir "Cup of Tea, Arthur?" he relayed a number of hilarious moments he shared with the late princess (some of which were a touch on the risqué side). As seen in an excerpt published by The Sun, on one occasion in 1985, he sassily asked why Diana wore what she had to the opera at La Scala, and she wasted no time clapping back at Edwards' comments on what he'd referred to as "that boring old dress." "Oh, I suppose you'd like it better if I came naked," she fired back.
For what it's worth, Edwards wasn't thrown by Diana's quip, adding that he continued to chirp her even after that, first saying it would certainly make news if she did, then playfully turning on the future King Charles III for not buying the princess something new. Charles was also keen to banter, though, and Edwards recalled him saying, "We simply can't afford it." That wouldn't be the last time the photographer and Diana engaged in playful back-and-forth. Edwards also recalled a time she was set to go up a set of escalators, and she greeted him with, "Hello, Arthur, I suppose you want to take a picture right up my legs?" Thankfully, her protection officers prevented anyone from being able to do so.
Princess Diana wasn't averse to a dirty joke
Those who regularly keep up with stories about the late princess will likely know that her responses to Arthur Edwards weren't exactly out of character for her. Far from it, a number of those who were close to Princess Diana have reminisced about her at-times raunchy humor. For one, the princess's friend Michael Jackson shared in an interview with ABC News that when he performed at Wembley Stadium, he specifically removed the song "Dirty Diana" from the setlist out of reverence for the royal ... only for her to ask him to perform it for her (via YouTube).
That's still a little tame, though, compared to other Diana stories. She was also known for sending raunchy cards to those in her inner circle. As reported by New York Post, two of those (with jokes too lewd to recount here) went to none other than dethroned Greek king Constantine II, and were auctioned off in 2023. One of Diana's hairstylists, Sam McKnight, has also joked about receiving similar gifts from the princess, telling The Telegraph in 2025, "She sent [me] these really filthy birthday cards from this card shop on Kensington High Street."
Prince William has also spoken about his mother's cards of choice, sharing in the documentary "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy," "She was a massive card writer. She loved the rudest cards you could imagine." William also quipped that she'd opt for the most embarrassing ones possible, and even though she would inevitably write something sweet inside, he "dared not open it in case the teachers or anyone else in the class had seen it." Well, no one ever accused the late princess of being boring!