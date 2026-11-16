Taylor Kinney is a "One Chicago" OG, and over the years, he's made a ton of friends across the hit franchise. That said, don't expect him to become a "Chicago P.D." regular any time soon, because there's one aspect of that show the actor just can't get behind. Kinney made his first appearance on "One Chicago" in the pilot of "Chicago Fire." And, while he did briefly step away from the show, after a decade playing Kelly Severide, in early 2023, by the end of that year, it was confirmed that Kinney would be returning to "Chicago Fire." Fast-forward to 2026 and he was part of its 300th episode in Season 15. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the TV star quipped that he remembered bumping into Mariska Hargitay around the time Season 15 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" started filming, which seemed unfathomable at the time, and that he was grateful to fans for all their support over the years.

Kinney has built great relationships with everyone involved with the "One Chicago" universe, including not just the production team, but also the real-life first responders who weigh in on storylines. "Getting to work with all those guys and women [...] it's humbling," the actor gushed. Kinney also shared similar sentiments with NBC Insider, remarking of late-night shoots, "Who wouldn't love the chance to film at night with their closest co-stars? Those midnight hours, when you're past midnight, it's maybe 12 in the morning, and you're trying to get like a third wind, and everyone gets loopy for a little while. It's still one of my favorite things." However, he draws the line at excessive running, which doesn't bode well for "Chicago P.D." fans.