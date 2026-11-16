Taylor Kinney Spills On The Real-Life Relationships Of The One Chicago Cast & Why P.D. Isn't For Him
Taylor Kinney is a "One Chicago" OG, and over the years, he's made a ton of friends across the hit franchise. That said, don't expect him to become a "Chicago P.D." regular any time soon, because there's one aspect of that show the actor just can't get behind. Kinney made his first appearance on "One Chicago" in the pilot of "Chicago Fire." And, while he did briefly step away from the show, after a decade playing Kelly Severide, in early 2023, by the end of that year, it was confirmed that Kinney would be returning to "Chicago Fire." Fast-forward to 2026 and he was part of its 300th episode in Season 15. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the TV star quipped that he remembered bumping into Mariska Hargitay around the time Season 15 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" started filming, which seemed unfathomable at the time, and that he was grateful to fans for all their support over the years.
Kinney has built great relationships with everyone involved with the "One Chicago" universe, including not just the production team, but also the real-life first responders who weigh in on storylines. "Getting to work with all those guys and women [...] it's humbling," the actor gushed. Kinney also shared similar sentiments with NBC Insider, remarking of late-night shoots, "Who wouldn't love the chance to film at night with their closest co-stars? Those midnight hours, when you're past midnight, it's maybe 12 in the morning, and you're trying to get like a third wind, and everyone gets loopy for a little while. It's still one of my favorite things." However, he draws the line at excessive running, which doesn't bode well for "Chicago P.D." fans.
Taylor Kinney doesn't love all the running required on 'Chicago P.D.'
On the one hand, Taylor Kinney keeping his distance from "Chicago P.D." outside of the odd crossover isn't all that surprising. Even though the spinoff show gave Hank Voight a redemption arc, many "Chicago Fire" fans still can't get behind Jason Beghe's character, so Kelly Severide popping up on the reg wouldn't make sense. However, in his conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Kinney joked that the real reason he didn't love making appearances on "Chicago P.D." had more to do with not wanting to run. "They're always running. I don't want to run all the time," the actor deadpanned.
Granted, that doesn't mean he refuses to be active. The "Vampire Diaries" star explained at PaleyFest that he and his co-stars actually underwent some fire department training to ensure they were nailing their portrayal of firefighters. Kinney spoke about it in a 2011 interview with AssignmentX as well, sharing, "They had us gear up with the full gear, with air, mask, hat, gloves, boots, everything. It's maybe sixty, sixty-five pounds. And then you go through a simulated exercise where you'd be in an environment in a house where there's smoke and fire and you're clearing a room."
Still, we're not surprised running is where Kinney draws the line — his only complaint about shooting the procedural was that it often required him to be outdoors in horrific weather. As the actor admitted to Fallon, "The 20-below stuff will get you. It's freezing." Brutal yet non-negotiable, but add running on top of that? Yeah, we get where he's coming from.