Here's How Liz Cheney Really Felt About Her Interaction With Joe Biden

Liz Cheney upset some members of the Republican party by offering Joe Biden a gesture of goodwill as he walked to the podium before his first address to Congress.

The Wyoming politician, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, literally reached across the political aisle to offer the president a fist bump, adding fuel to the vitriol against her. As one of Donald Trump's loudest critics within the Republican party, Cheney has been repeatedly accused of being disloyal and too close to the Democrats — though she has frequently criticized Biden's policies.

Donald Trump Jr. was one of her harshest critics, tweeting, ""Republican" warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for the future of America. So glad she's in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!?"

In an interview on April 27, Cheney acknowledged that her opposition to Trump meant that she would probably face a "challenging primary" over her congressional seat, per The Hill, but stood by her choices. Trump himself slammed her chances, as CNN reported, claiming in a statement that "Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race."

Cheney has now responded to the uproar caused by her controversial fist bump.