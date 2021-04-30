Here's How Liz Cheney Really Felt About Her Interaction With Joe Biden
Liz Cheney upset some members of the Republican party by offering Joe Biden a gesture of goodwill as he walked to the podium before his first address to Congress.
The Wyoming politician, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, literally reached across the political aisle to offer the president a fist bump, adding fuel to the vitriol against her. As one of Donald Trump's loudest critics within the Republican party, Cheney has been repeatedly accused of being disloyal and too close to the Democrats — though she has frequently criticized Biden's policies.
Donald Trump Jr. was one of her harshest critics, tweeting, ""Republican" warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for the future of America. So glad she's in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!?"
In an interview on April 27, Cheney acknowledged that her opposition to Trump meant that she would probably face a "challenging primary" over her congressional seat, per The Hill, but stood by her choices. Trump himself slammed her chances, as CNN reported, claiming in a statement that "Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race."
Cheney has now responded to the uproar caused by her controversial fist bump.
Liz Cheney argued for her right to be 'civil, respectful, and dignified'
Liz Cheney slammed her critics on Twitter, defending her own choice to be civil to Joe Biden during his address to Congress.
"I disagree strongly w/ @JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way," the Wyoming politician tweeted on her personal account, explaining why she didn't reject the president's fist bump.
"We're different political parties. We're not sworn enemies. We're Americans," Cheney added, echoing Biden's words in his speech. The president emphasized the importance of unity in his remarks: "There is nothing – nothing – beyond our capacity – nothing we can't do – if we do it together," he promised. "As one people. One nation. One America."
The Republican did stress that she still objects to many of Biden's policies and his plans for the future, however, tweeting that "the policies President Biden has advanced in his first 100 days and that he outlined tonight would be bad for Wyoming and bad for America."