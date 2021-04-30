Who Is Cassie Randolph Dating Now?
Cassie Randolph's romantic life may have been a wild (and very public) roller coaster over the last few years, but it looks like she is finally moving on and is in a new relationship. The reality TV star was first introduced to the public when she appeared on Season 23 of "The Bachelor" in 2019. It was then that she met Colton Underwood and the two fell in love. However, they split the following year and Cassie ended up getting (and eventually dropping) a restraining order against her ex for harassment, which allegedly included putting a tracking device on her car.
In time, Colton offered an apology to Cassie and also came out as gay. While she released a statement that acknowledged his announcement, she decided not to go into specifics about how she felt about her former boyfriend. One of the reasons Cassie may not have wanted to become too involved with Colton's news might be because she has a new man in her life.
Cassie Randolph is 'gettin' serious' with singer Brighton Reinhardt
Cassie Randolph may have found love again and it's with someone who's in the spotlight. Sources told TMZ that the "Bachelor" alum and singer-songwriter Brighton Reinhardt have spent the last few months dating. Beyond that, things are apparently "gettin' serious." How serious? Well, not only have the pair been spending time together, but he's also met and hung out with her family, including her parents, her brother Landon and sister Michelle, and Michelle's boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin.
Beyond that, Reinhardt has been releasing new music, including a song that might be about Cassie's ex Colton Underwood. "God, I hope you get your thinking right / GPS on the underside," he sings in "Creep," perhaps referencing the fact that Colton allegedly put a tracker on Cassie's car. In the tune, Reinhardt adds that he "told her" that "everything will be just fine."
As for Cassie, she's kept the relationship relatively under wraps (i.e. she hasn't posted about her boyfriend on Instagram), however, fans are surely wondering if it's only a matter of time before they go fully public with their blossoming romance.