Who Is Cassie Randolph Dating Now?

Cassie Randolph's romantic life may have been a wild (and very public) roller coaster over the last few years, but it looks like she is finally moving on and is in a new relationship. The reality TV star was first introduced to the public when she appeared on Season 23 of "The Bachelor" in 2019. It was then that she met Colton Underwood and the two fell in love. However, they split the following year and Cassie ended up getting (and eventually dropping) a restraining order against her ex for harassment, which allegedly included putting a tracking device on her car.

In time, Colton offered an apology to Cassie and also came out as gay. While she released a statement that acknowledged his announcement, she decided not to go into specifics about how she felt about her former boyfriend. One of the reasons Cassie may not have wanted to become too involved with Colton's news might be because she has a new man in her life.